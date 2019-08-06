Portman Ridge Finance Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Declaration of Distribution





NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq:PTMN) (the "Company") announces its second quarter 2019 financial results and declaration of a stockholder distribution.



Financial Highlights

Net investment income for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 was approximately $880 thousand, or $0.02 per basic share, compared with net investment income of approximately $2.5 million, or $0.07 per basic share in the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Net investment income for the second quarter includes a non-recurring, non-cash, non-deductible impairment charge of approximately $1.4 million or $0.04 per basic share to write down the lease right-of-use asset for office space previously occupied by the Company. Net investment income, excluding the lease impairment charge, was approximately $2.3 million, or $0.06 per basic share.



At June 30, 2019, the fair value of the Company's investments totaled approximately $287 million.



Net asset value per share as of June 30, 2019 was $3.73.



Quarterly distribution paid during the second quarter was $0.10 per share (excluding the special payment of approximately $0.67 per share received by stockholders in connection with the Company's entry into a stock purchase and transaction agreement (the "Externalization Agreement") with BC Partners Advisors, LP, an affiliate of BC Partners LLP, pursuant to which the Company's management function was externalized (the "Externalization")).

Ted Goldthorpe, Chief Executive Officer of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, noted, "We are pleased to have successfully closed the Externalization on April 1st, which provided stockholders with a cash payment of approximately $0.67 per share. During the second quarter, we began to reposition the portfolio, including reducing the Company's exposure to CLOs as a portion of total investments and NAV, and we continue to seek opportunities in the middle-market lending space to prospectively enhance net investment income. We are excited about our recently announced proposed merger with OHA Investment Corporation, which demonstrates BC Partners' commitment to pursue attractive opportunities in the market."

Operating Results

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Company reported total investment income of approximately $6.9 million as compared to approximately $5.8 million in the first quarter of 2019, and $6.8 million in the same period last year. Investment income from debt securities in the quarter was approximately $3.8 million, compared with approximately $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2019, and approximately $4.3 million in the second quarter of 2018. Investment income on CLO fund securities in the second quarter of 2019 was approximately $1.7 million compared with approximately $1.8 million in the first quarter, and $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2018. Investment income from joint ventures increased in the second quarter of 2019 to approximately $1.3 million from approximately $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2019 and approximately $700 thousand in the second quarter of 2018.

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, total expenses were approximately $6.0 million, including approximately $1.4 million, or approximately $0.04 per share, related to the lease impairment. Total expenses in the first quarter of 2019 were approximately $8.0 million, including approximately $3.4 million of expenses, or $0.09 per basic share, associated with the Externalization. Total expenses were approximately $4.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Interest expense and amortization on debt issuance costs for the second quarter of 2019 were approximately $2.0 million, with higher amounts outstanding on our revolving credit facility, compared with $1.8 million for both the first quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2018. Total expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were approximately $14.0 million, including approximately $3.4 million related to the Externalization and approximately $1.4 million related to the lease impairment. Total expenses were approximately $8.7 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018.



Net investment income for the second quarter of 2019 was approximately $880 thousand, or $0.02 per basic share, compared with net investment loss of approximately ($2.2 million), or ($0.06 per basic share) in the first quarter of 2019 and compared with net investment income of approximately $2.5 million, or $0.07 per basic share, during the second quarter of 2018. Net investment income in the second quarter of 2019 was adversely impacted by a non-cash impairment charge of approximately $1.4 million, or $0.04 per share, related to the impairment of a lease right-of-use asset. Net realized loss and unrealized appreciation on investments for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was approximately $(1.7) million, as compared to net realized loss and unrealized depreciation of approximately $(3.8) million for the same period in 2018.

Although net asset value per share declined $0.12 during the quarter, a significant portion, or approximately $0.08 of the decline, was attributable to a stockholder distribution in excess of net investment income earned during the quarter, $0.04 of which related to the lease impairment.

Portfolio and Investment Activity

The fair value of our portfolio was approximately $287 million as of June 30, 2019. The composition of our investment portfolio at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 at cost and fair value was as follows:





June 30, 2019 (unaudited) December 31, 2018 Security Type Cost/Amortized

Cost Fair Value %¹ Cost/Amortized

Cost Fair Value %¹ Short-term investments² $ 27,443,091 $ 27,443,091 10 $ 44,756,478 $ 44,756,478 16 Senior Secured Loan 90,207,102 88,400,312 31 86,040,921 77,616,209 29 Junior Secured Loan 94,843,137 86,499,106 30 76,223,561 70,245,535 26 Senior Unsecured Bond 468,494 422,347 0 — — — CLO Fund Securities 49,300,670 40,006,481 14 55,480,626 44,325,000 16 Equity Securities 16,482,841 4,143,686 1 9,477,763 2,038,020 1 Asset Manager Affiliates³ 17,791,230 — — 17,791,230 3,470,000 1 Joint Ventures 42,611,525 40,089,257 14 37,381,525 30,857,107 11 Total $ 339,148,090 $ 287,004,280 100 % $ 327,152,104 $ 273,308,349 100 %

Stockholder Distribution



On August 5, 2019, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a cash distribution of $0.06 per share of common stock. The distribution is payable on August 29, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business as of August 12, 2019.

The Board evaluates a number of factors in determining the amount of the quarterly distribution, including the amount required to be distributed in order for the Company to maintain its status as a "regulated investment company" under the Internal Revenue Code. The level of distribution is evaluated quarterly by the Board and it is anticipated that future distributions will be adjusted to more closely align with net investment income and taxable distributable income.

We have adopted a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") that provides for reinvestment of our distributions on behalf of our stockholders, unless a stockholder elects to receive cash. As a result, if we declare a cash distribution, our stockholders who have not "opted out" of our DRIP will have their cash distributions automatically reinvested in additional shares of our common stock, rather than receiving cash. Please contact your broker or other financial intermediary for more information regarding the DRIP. Distributions may include net investment income, capital gains and/or return of capital. The tax status of distributions will be determined at the end of the taxable year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At June 30, 2019, we had unrestricted cash and short-term investments of approximately $27.7 million, total assets of approximately $306 million and stockholders' equity of approximately $139 million. Our net asset value per common share was $3.73. As of June 30, 2019, we had approximately $122.8 million (par value) of borrowings outstanding ($119.5 million net of capitalized costs) with a weighted average interest rate of approximately 6.0%. Our asset coverage ratio stood at 211% as of June 30, 2019.

Subject to prevailing market conditions, we intend to grow our portfolio of assets by raising additional capital, including through the prudent use of leverage available to us. As a result, we may seek to enter into new agreements with other lenders or into other financing arrangements as market conditions permit. Such financing arrangements may include a new secured and/or unsecured credit facility or the issuance of unsecured debt or preferred stock.

OHAI Transaction

As previously announced, the Company has entered into a definitive agreement with OHA Investment Corporation ("OHAI") under which OHAI will merge with and into the Company. If approved by OHAI stockholders, the combined company will be managed by Sierra Crest Investment Management and is expected to have total assets of approximately $372 million, and net asset value of approximately $181 million (each based upon March 31, 2019 balance sheets, not adjusted for transaction expenses). We expect the transaction to be accretive for OHAI and the Company's stockholders.

About Portman Ridge Finance Corporation

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation's middle market investment business originates, structures, finances and manages a portfolio of term loans, mezzanine investments and selected equity securities in middle market companies. PTMN's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC, an affiliate of BC Partners Advisors, LP, (the "Adviser").

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, earnings releases, press releases and other financial, operational and governance information are available on the Company's website at www.portmanridge.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The matters discussed in this press release, as well as in future oral and written statements by management of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, that are forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations that involve substantial risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and include, but are not limited to, projected financial performance, expected development of the business, plans and expectations about future investments and the future liquidity of the Company. We generally identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "outlook", "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar words. Forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements.

Important assumptions include our ability to originate new investments, and achieve certain margins and levels of profitability, the availability of additional capital, and the ability to maintain certain debt to asset ratios. In light of these and other uncertainties, the inclusion of a projection or forward-looking statement in this press release should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates, expectations or objectives will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, (1) uncertainty of the expected financial performance of the Company, including following completion of the Externalization; (2) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Externalization; (3) the ability of the Company and/or BC Partners to implement its business strategy; (4) the risk that stockholder litigation in connection with the Externalization may result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability; (5) evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes; (6) changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions; (7) the impact of increased competition; (8) business prospects and the prospects of the Company's portfolio companies; (9) contractual arrangements with third parties; (10) any future financings by the Company; (11) the ability of the Advisor to attract and retain highly talented professionals; (12) the Company's ability to fund any unfunded commitments;(13) the successful completion of the Company's acquisition of OHAI and receipt of stockholder approval from OHAI's stockholders; (14) expectations concerning the proposed OHAI transaction, including the financial results of the combined company; (15) any future distributions by the Company. Further information about factors that could affect our financial and other results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). We do not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required to be reported under the rules and regulations of the SEC.

PORTMAN RIDGE FINANCE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 (unaudited) ASSETS Investments at fair value: Short-term investments (cost: 2019 - $27,443,091; 2018 - $44,756,478) $ 27,443,091 $ 44,756,478 Debt securities (amortized cost: 2019 - $185,518,733; 2018 - $162,264,482) 175,321,765 147,861,744 CLO Fund Securities managed by affiliates (amortized cost: 2019 - $46,522,911; 2018 - $4,407,106) 37,667,754 4,473,840 CLO Fund Securities managed by non-affiliates (amortized cost: 2019 - $2,777,759; 2018 - $51,073,520) 2,338,727 39,851,160 Equity securities (cost: 2019 - $16,482,841; 2018 - $9,477,763) 4,143,686 2,038,020 Asset Manager Affiliates (cost: 2019 - $17,791,230; 2018 - $17,791,230) — 3,470,000 Joint Ventures (cost: 2019 - $42,611,525; 2018 - $37,381,525) 40,089,257 30,857,107 Total Investments at Fair Value (cost: 2019 - $339,148,090; 2018 - $327,152,104) 287,004,280 273,308,349 Cash 236,828 5,417,125 Restricted cash 3,467,338 3,907,341 Interest receivable 875,396 1,342,970 Receivable for Open Trades 10,457,443 — Due from affiliates 695,768 1,007,631 Operating lease right-of-use asset 1,687,901 — Other assets 1,068,576 481,265 Total Assets $ 305,493,530 $ 285,464,681 LIABILITIES 6.125% Notes Due 2022 (net of offering costs of: 2019-$1,933,295; 2018 - $2,207,341) $ 75,473,905 $ 75,199,858 Great Lakes KCAP Funding I, LLC Revolving Credit Facility (net of offering costs of:

2019-$1,326,443; 2018 - $1,155,754) 44,032,368 25,200,331 Operating lease liability 3,415,460 — Payable for open trades 38,030,859 23,204,564 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,162,223 3,591,910 Accrued interest payable 1,386,248 131,182 Due to affiliates 788,776 115,825 Management and incentive fees payable 1,026,100 — Total Liabilities 166,315,939 127,443,670 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (NOTE 8) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 100,000,000 common shares authorized;

37,550,920 issued, and 37,356,061 outstanding at June 30, 2019, and 37,521,705 issued,

and 37,326,846 outstanding at December 31, 2018 373,561 373,268 Capital in excess of par value 307,172,819 306,784,387 Total distributable (loss) earnings (168,368,789 ) (149,136,644 Total Stockholders' Equity 139,177,591 158,021,011 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 305,493,530 $ 285,464,681 NET ASSET VALUE PER COMMON SHARE $ 3.73 $ 4.23













PORTMAN RIDGE FINANCE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Investment Income: Interest from investments in debt securities $ 3,831,861 $ 3,910,473 $ 6,768,657 $ 7,308,670 Payment-in-kind investment income 11,520 369,116 13,542 732,053 Interest from cash and time deposits 16,444 12,211 52,113 61,416 Investment income on CLO Fund Securities managed by affiliates 1,607,308 1,414,903 1,739,754 3,248,569 Investment income on CLO Fund Securities managed by non-affiliates 105,574 98,341 1,786,848 197,702 Dividends from Asset Manager Affiliates — 300,000 — 620,000 Investment income - Joint Ventures 1,291,667 700,000 2,241,667 1,400,000 Capital structuring service fees 49,795 43,399 110,998 106,509 Total investment income 6,914,169 6,848,443 12,713,579 13,674,919 Expenses: Management fees 1,026,100 — 1,026,100 — Performance-based incentive fees — — — — Interest and amortization of debt issuance costs 1,982,431 1,847,432 3,783,357 3,711,280 Compensation — 1,005,050 3,688,578 2,212,387 Professional fees 514,523 906,965 2,182,645 1,621,375 Insurance 359,449 79,726 448,099 157,748 Administrative services expense 409,600 — 409,600 — Other general and administrative expenses 311,296 480,351 1,059,615 982,466 Impairment of operating lease right-of-use asset 1,431,030 — 1,431,030 — Total expenses 6,034,429 4,319,524 14,029,024 8,685,256 Management and performance-based incentive fees waived — — — — Net Expenses 6,034,429 4,319,524 14,029,024 8,685,256 Net Investment (Loss) Income 879,740 2,528,919 (1,315,445 ) 4,989,663 Realized And Unrealized (Losses) Gains On Investments: Net realized (losses) gains from investment transactions (2,270,962 ) (3,671 ) (15,620,391 ) (571 ) Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on: Debt securities 2,305,906 (682,477 ) 4,205,770 (1,125,361 ) Equity securities 151,619 (227,169 ) (4,899,412 ) (163,573 ) CLO Fund Securities managed by affiliates (532,566 ) (787,433 ) (615,135 ) (1,008,252 ) CLO Fund Securities managed by non-affiliates (66,680 ) (154,059 ) 2,476,572 195,296 Asset Manager Affiliates investments — (1,310,000 ) — (996,000 ) Joint Venture Investments (1,315,379 ) (675,882 ) 4,002,150 (424,506 ) Total net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) 542,900 (3,837,020 ) 5,169,945 (3,522,396 ) Net realized and unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on investments (1,728,062 ) (3,840,691 ) (10,450,446 ) (3,522,967 ) Realized losses on extinguishments of Debt — — — (169,074 ) Net (Decrease) Increase In Stockholders' Equity Resulting From Operations $ (848,322 ) $ (1,311,772 ) $ (11,765,891 ) $ 1,297,622 Net (Decrease) Increase In Stockholders' Equity Resulting from Operations per Common Share: Basic: $ (0.02 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.32 ) $ 0.03 Diluted: $ (0.02 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.32 ) $ 0.03 Net Investment (Loss) Income Per Common Share: Basic: $ 0.02 $ 0.07 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.13 Diluted: $ 0.02 $ 0.07 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.13 Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding—Basic 37,349,371 37,363,038 37,342,272 37,356,759 Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding—Diluted 37,349,371 37,363,038 37,342,272 37,356,759





Source: Portman Ridge Finance Corporation