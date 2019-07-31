Quantcast

Pool Corporation CEO to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Industrials Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  July 31, 2019, 04:30:00 PM EDT


COVINGTON, La., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) announced today that Peter D. Arvan, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in the Jefferies 2019 Industrials Conference.  Mr. Arvan is slated to present on August 7, 2019 at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time.  The presentation slides will be posted on POOLCORP's website at that time.

Pool Corporation is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products.  POOLCORP operates approximately 370 sales centers in North America, Europe, South America and Australia through which it distributes more than 180,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers.  For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

This news release may include "forward-looking" statements that involve risk and uncertainties.  The forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, including the sensitivity of the swimming pool supply business to weather conditions and other risks detailed in POOLCORP's 2018 Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:

Curtis J. Scheel

Director of Investor Relations

985.801.5341

curtis.scheel@poolcorp.com

Source: Pool Corporation

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: POOL




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8175.42
-98.19  ▼  1.19%
DJIA 26864.27
-333.75  ▼  1.23%
S&P 500 2980.38
-32.80  ▼  1.09%
Data as of Jul 31, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar