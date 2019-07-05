Quantcast

Pool Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  July 05, 2019, 07:00:00 AM EDT


COVINGTON, La., July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) announced today that the Company will release its second quarter 2019 earnings results before the market opens on July 18, 2019 and will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) that same day.  The earnings release as well as a live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at www.poolcorp.com.  The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-888-348-8936 (domestic) or 1-412-902-4265 (international). 

Pool Corporation is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products.  POOLCORP operates approximately 370 sales centers in North America, Europe, South America and Australia through which it distributes more than 180,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers.  For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

CONTACT:

Curtis J. Scheel

Director of Investor Relations

985.801.5341

curtis.scheel@poolcorp.com

Source: Pool Corporation

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: POOL




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8170.23
61.14  ▲  0.75%
DJIA 26966.00
179.32  ▲  0.67%
S&P 500 2995.82
22.81  ▲  0.77%
Data as of Jul 3, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar