Polar Power to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 4, 2019





GARDENA, Calif., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA), a global provider of prime, backup and solar hybrid solutions, has been invited to present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held September 4-5, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.



Raj Masina, Polar Power's Chief Operating Officer, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 4th at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com or info@integra-ir.com.

About Polar Power, Inc.

Gardena, California-based Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA), designs, manufactures and sells direct current, or DC, power systems, solar hybrid systems, and lithium battery storage for applications in the telecommunications market and, in other markets, including military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, and distributed power. Within the telecommunications market, Polar's systems provide reliable and low-cost energy for applications for off-grid, good and bad-grid applications. And other critical power needs that cannot be without power in the event of utility grid failure. For more information, please visit www.polarpower.com.

Media and Investor Relations:

Integra Investor Relations

Shawn M. Severson

+1 (415) 226-7747

info@integra-ir.com



Company Contact:

Polar Power, Inc.

249 E. Gardena Blvd.

Gardena, CA 90248

Tel: 310-830-9153

ir@polarpowerinc.com

www.polarpower.com



Source: Polar Power, Inc.