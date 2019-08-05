Quantcast

Polar Power to Host Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET

By GlobeNewswire,  August 05, 2019, 09:00:00 AM EDT


GARDENA, Calif., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA), a global provider of prime, backup and solar hybrid power solutions, will hold a conference call on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 04:30 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss its results for the three months ended on June 30, 2019. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Polar Power CEO Arthur Sams, CFO Luis Zavala and COO Raj Masina will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date:                                                                      Monday August 12, 2019

Time:                                                                      04:30 p.m. ET, 01:30 p.m. PT

Toll-free dial-in number:                                         1-888-394-8218

International dial-in number:                                  1-323-794-2588

Conference ID:                                                       8102366

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Integra Investor Relations at 415-233-7094.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135690

and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.polarpower.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time through August 19, 2019.

Toll-free replay number:            1-844-512-2921

International replay number:     1-412-317-6671

Replay ID:                                 8102366

About Polar Power, Inc.

Gardena, California-based Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA), designs, manufactures and sells direct current, or DC, power systems, lithium battery powered hybrid solar systems for applications in the telecommunications market and, in other markets, including military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power and uninterruptable power supply. Within the telecommunications market, Polar's systems provide reliable and low-cost energy for applications for off-grid and bad-grid applications with critical power needs that cannot be without power in the event of utility grid failure. For more information, please visit www.polarpower.com.

Media and Investor Relations:

Integra Investor Relations

Shawn M. Severson

+1 (415) 226-7747

shawn@integra-ir.com

Company Contact:

Polar Power, Inc.

249 E. Gardena Blvd.

Gardena, CA 90248

Tel: 310-830-9153

ir@polarpowerinc.com

www.polarpower.com





Source: Polar Power, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: POLA




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7814.98
-189.09  ▼  2.36%
DJIA 26002.25
-482.76  ▼  1.82%
S&P 500 2877.45
-54.60  ▼  1.86%
Data as of Aug 5, 2019 | 10:00AM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar