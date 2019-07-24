Quantcast

POINT.360 ANNOUNCES DELISTING FROM OTCQX

By GlobeNewswire,  July 24, 2019, 06:06:00 PM EDT


LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Point.360 (OTCQX: PTSXQ), a leading provider of integrated media management services, announced today the Company has removed its stock from listing on the OTCQX, and yesterday filed a Form 25, Notification of Removal From Listing and/or Registration Under Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.  The removal of the stock from listing became effective Friday, July 19, 2019. Additional information relating to the delisting is contained in a Form 8-K Current Report, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission yesterday.   The Company also filed a Form 15 Certification and Notice of Termination of Registration Under Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Suspension of Duty To File Reports Under Section 13 and 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 yesterday.  Going forward, Point.360 will operate as a private company.

About Point.360

Point.360 ( PTSX ) is a value add service organization specializing in content creation, manipulation and distribution processes integrating complex technologies to solve problems in the life cycle of Rich Media. With locations in greater Los Angeles, Point.360 performs high and standard definition audio and video post production, creates virtual effects and archives and distributes physical and electronic Rich Media content worldwide, serving  studios, independent producers,  corporations, non-profit organizations and governmental and creative agencies. Point.360 provides the services necessary to edit, master, reformat and archive clients' audio and video content, including television programming, feature films and movie trailers. Point.360's interconnected facilities provide service coverage to all major U.S. media centers.  See www.point360.com and www.mvf.com.

AT THE COMPANY:
John Schweizer
Vice President, Controller
(323) 987-9400

Source: Point.360

