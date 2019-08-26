PMS Bazaar & EbixCash Partner for India's 1st All-in-One Investment Portal



NOIDA, India and JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX), the leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries, today announced that one of its subsidiaries in India, EbixCash Financial Technologies has partnered for a strategic collaboration with PMS Bazaar to introduce a one-stop portfolio management services (PMS) & alternative investment funds (AIF) tracking portal for investors.

EbixCash partnership with PMS Bazaar is historic as it will leverage the comprehensive offering to cover its entire wealth management functions across its various business units, replacing multiple legacy systems and improving efficiency. The newly introduced portal lets investors look into their PMS & AIF dashboards comprising different investments with comparison charts, analytics metrics and other information combined with expert investment advice. Now investors can seamlessly analyze their entire gamut of investments in a click. The comprehensive platform offers investors easy access to various PMS & AIF investment reports in one go. For more information on PMS Bazaar, please visit www.pmsbazaar.com

The EbixCash Financial Technology Division is targeting to provide technology-based end-to-end SaaS products and services to the Financial Industry worldwide. The Division has emerged as a leader in India in the segments of lending technology, asset & wealth management technology, travel technology besides having grown its international expanse to Europe, Middle East, Africa and ASEAN countries. With an estimated 70 percent of its revenues coming from International operations while centralizing its intellectual property in India, the Division has continued to live the "Make in India" dream laid out by the Indian PM Narendra Modi.

Hameed Rahman, Director - PMS Bazaar said, "We cannot expect the field force of today, to work effectively with our Clients & Partners while dealing with a ton of paperwork. We need to unburden and empower them with the latest tools. EbixCash's MoneyWare solution was an easy choice for us because the MoneyWare suite allows PMS Bazaar to bring forth the technology advancements that are needed to keep us competitive and enable business growth".

Milan Ganatra, Managing Director - EbixCash Financial Technologies said, "MoneyWare Wealth Management is a proven state of the art solution with high degree of scalability and flexibility. We are sure that with this deployment, PMS Bazaar is well poised to leverage its existing investments in technology. It will also help them to enhance the ease of doing business with their Clients & Partners. EbixCash is also partnering with PMS Bazaar to utilize the emerging Client Portal to its fullest extent."

About PMS Bazaar



PMS Bazaar is India's first online portal for investors looking for portfolio management services (PMS) & alternative investment funds (AIF) comparisons, investments, information, analytics and investment advice. PMS Bazaar covers nearly the entire range of PMS & AIF avenues available in India. PMS Bazaar currently serves 8000+ Registered Investors, with 100+ strategies and supports investors across 10+Countries. For more information on PMS Bazaar, please visit www.pmsbazaar.com

About Ebix, Inc.

With 50+ offices across 6 continents, Ebix, Inc., (NASDAQ:EBIX) endeavors to provide On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries. In the Insurance sector, Ebix's main focus is to develop and deploy a wide variety of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis, while also, providing Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") enterprise solutions in the area of CRM, front-end & back-end systems, outsourced administration and risk compliance services, around the world.

With a "Phygital" strategy that combines 320,000 physical distribution outlets in many Southeast Asian Nations ("ASEAN") countries, to an Omni-channel online digital platform, the Company's EbixCash Financial exchange portfolio encompasses leadership in areas of domestic & international money remittance, foreign exchange (Forex), travel, pre-paid & gift cards, utility payments, lending, wealth management etc. in India and other markets. EbixCash's Forex operations have emerged as a leader in India's airport Foreign Exchange business with operations in 32 international airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata, conducting over $4.8 billion in gross transaction value per year. EbixCash's inward remittance business in India conducts approx. $6.5 billion gross annual remittance business, confirming its undisputed leadership position in India. EbixCash, through its travel portfolio of Via and Mercury, is also one of Southeast Asia's leading travel exchanges with over 2,200+ employees, 212,450+ agent network, 25 branches and over 9,800 corporate clients; processing an estimated $2.5 billion in gross merchandise value per year. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.ebix.com



CONTACT:

Darren Joseph

IR@ebix.com or 678 281 2027

David Collins or Chris Eddy

Catalyst Global - 212-924-9800 or ebix@catalyst-ir.com

Source: Ebix, Inc.