PLUS Products Kicks off Advertising Campaign Across California

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Products Inc. (CSE:PLUS) (OTCQB:PLPRF) (the "Company" or "PLUS") today announced that it has launched its first California-wide marketing campaign with billboards and other out-of-home media secured in highly trafficked areas across San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego.

The placements emphasize each of the moods highlighted by the Company's new cannabis system: Balance, Uplift and Unwind. The easy-to-use system focuses on the science behind different combinations of THC and CBD and pairs the unique cannabinoid formulations with targeted product inclusions.

"We were thrilled when Jill agreed to partner with PLUS to bring our new system to life. Her photography is extremely expressive and helps ground the abstract concepts embedded in our system with real people and identifiable moments," said Jake Heimark, Co-founder and CEO. "Cannabis can be confusing to new consumers, and we hope that the clarity of our system will bring customers into the category. There are many people who have been interested in trying cannabis, but feel lost when confronted by traditional industry terminology. Our hope is that this campaign will speak to those individuals."

Availability

PLUS cannabis-infused edibles are available at over 300 licensed retailers across the state of California and the company has a pipeline of new product innovations that it expects to continue to roll out under the new streamlined and easy-to-use design. It is expected that PLUS edibles will also be available at licensed retailers in Nevada by the end of the summer.

About PLUS

PLUS Products is a California edibles company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumers lives. PLUS's mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable - that begins with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences. PLUS Gummies and PLUS Mints are manufactured at PLUS's own factory in Adelanto, CA, with strict internal and external testing to ensure accurate, consistent dosage. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA with 80 employees.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's future products, the customer's experience with the Company's products, availability of products in Nevada, and other such statements.

These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the success of the rebranding, the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of our products, customer experience and retention, the continued development of adult-use sales channels, management's estimation of consumer demand in in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the availability of additional capital to complete capital projects and facilities improvements, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

