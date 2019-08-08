PLUS Products Donates $60,000 to the SF LBGT Center from Sales Proceeds of Its Pride-Themed Rainbow Sorbet Gummies



The donation comes following record sales1 of the Company's annual limited edition gummies

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Products Inc. (CSE:PLUS) (OTCQB:PLPRF) (the "Company" or "PLUS") today announced that it has donated $60,937 to the SF LGBT Center from the sales proceeds of its annual Rainbow Sorbet limited edition gummies.



PLUS Products Pride-Themed Rainbow Sorbet Gummies





As part of its commitment to strengthening and supporting communities in which it operates and sells products, PLUS contributed $1 for each of the 60,937 units of Rainbow Sorbet gummies it sold. The SF LGBT Center is committed to connecting the diverse LGBT community to opportunities, resources and each other to achieve a vision of a stronger, healthier, and more equitable world for LGBT people.

"We're proud to partner with local businesses that are committed to supporting the SF LGBT Center and building a better Bay Area," said Dani Siragusa, the SF LGBT Center's Director of Development. "This generous donation demonstrates PLUS's investment in the LGBTQ+ community as well as the overwhelming enthusiasm of fellow Californians to work with us to create a more welcoming, equitable world."

"This limited edition and the accompanying donation is just a small way for PLUS to show support for the LGBTQ+ community," said Jake Heimark, Co-founder and CEO. "Our company was honored to have the opportunity to work with the SF LGBT Center this year. We care deeply about being a truly engaged partner and look forward to finding more opportunities to work together in the future."

1The Company sold more units of the 2019 Rainbow Sorbet Limited Edition than any previous release of the seasonal product.

Availability

PLUS cannabis-infused edibles are available at over 300 licensed retailers across the state of California. PLUS edibles are also expected to be available at licensed retailers in Nevada by the end of summer.

About PLUS

PLUS Products is a California edibles company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumers lives. PLUS's mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable - that begins with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences. The PLUS Gummies and PLUS Mints are manufactured at PLUS's own factory in Adelanto, CA, with strict internal and external testing to ensure accurate consistent dosage. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA with 80 employees.

Forward-Looking Statements

