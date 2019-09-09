Pluristem Therapeutics to Host Key Opinion Leader Call on Its Acute Radiation Syndrome and Hematological Programs



Data readout from second cohort of hematological study will be presented Call scheduled for Monday, September 16 at 10:00am ET

HAIFA, Israel, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluristem Therapeutics ( PSTI ), a leading regenerative medicine company developing novel placenta-based cell therapy products, today announced additional information relating to its live Key Opinion Leader (KOL) call regarding its hematological programs on September 16, 2019.

The call will feature presentations by Jacob M. Rowe, MD and Bert. W. Maidment, Ph.D, and will include discussions regarding the findings from Pluristem's ongoing clinical study in hematological deficiencies, as well as opportunities and future product development. In addition, Pluristem's management will review the status of the company's radiation programs with the U.S government, including an overview of recent Department of Defense (DoD) data, potential markets and expected milestones.

Jacob M. Rowe, MD is chief of the Department of Hematology and The Ann and Pinky Sohn Chair in Hemato-Oncology at the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, and Emeritus Professor at the Technion, Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa. Dr. Rowe has actively participated in a wide range of national and international research projects and initiatives. He is a former chairman of the Leukemia Committee of the Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group (ECOG) and has developed and chaired many Phase II and III studies on leukemia, lymphoma, and bone marrow transplantation. Dr. Rowe is also an Adjunct Professor at the Department of Medicine of Northwestern University, Chicago, IL. He has received many prestigious awards, including an honorary doctorate from the University of Gothenburg in Sweden, has published over 500 peer-reviewed articles, reviews and book chapters and is a frequent invited speaker or chairman at international meetings.

Bert. W. Maidment, Ph.D., is the Executive Consultant and former Associate Director for Radiation Countermeasures Research and Emergency Preparedness at the National Institutes of Health, NIAID/DAIT/Radiation Nuclear Countermeasures Program.

Monday, September 16th at 10am Eastern/7am Pacific

Domestic: 800-479-1004

International: 323-794-2597

Conference ID: 4428235

Webcast: http://bit.ly/2k7qkMQ

For those who are unable to listen at this time, a replay of the call will be available by clicking here.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company developing novel placenta-based cell therapy product candidates. The Company has reported robust clinical trial data in multiple indications for its patented PLX cell product candidates and is currently conducting late stage clinical trials in several indications. PLX cell product candidates are believed to release a range of therapeutic proteins in response to inflammation, ischemia, muscle trauma, hematological disorders and radiation damage. The cells are grown using the Company's proprietary three-dimensional expansion technology and can be administered to patients off-the-shelf, without tissue matching. Pluristem has a strong intellectual property position; a Company-owned and operated GMP-certified manufacturing and research facility; strategic relationships with major research institutions; and a seasoned management team.

