Playa Hotels & Resorts Announces the Promotion of Dayna Blank to Senior Vice President of Human Resources

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playa Hotels & Resorts, N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, "Playa"), the leading owner and operator of all-inclusive resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean, announced the recent promotion of Dayna Blank to Senior Vice President of Human Resources.



Blank, responsible for shaping a high-performance culture, oversees Human Resource strategies company-wide, and has held the leading role in the department since joining the company in 2014. Since that time, Blank has established corporate values and guiding principles that support a culture-driven company through the onboarding and rebranding of resorts throughout Mexico and the Caribbean. These strategies which span organization design, change management, recruitment and retention, have resulted in several accolades for Playa including becoming the South Florida Sun Sentinel Top Workplace for the last three consecutive years.

"This well-deserved promotion recognizes Dayna's commitment and contributions to Playa and our core beliefs," said Bruce Wardinski, Playa's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Dayna has played a monumental role in Playa's recent growth and expansion including spearheading the onboarding and organization design of seven new resorts in the last year alone," continued Wardinski.

Blank received her Bachelor of Science from Towson University, her Master of Science in Human Resources Management from Nova Southeastern University and is an active member of several regarded associations including the Society of Human Resource Management.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Playa is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 21 resorts (7,936 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. In Mexico, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. In Jamaica, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn's River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa. In the Dominican Republic, Playa owns and manages the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort and the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort. Playa also owns four resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party and Playa manages the Sanctuary Cap Cana, in the Dominican Republic.

