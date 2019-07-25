Pixelworks TrueCut® Motion Grading Wins 2019 Hollywood Professional Association Engineering Excellence Award



Pixelworks® Receives its First Engineering Excellence Award from the Distinguished Hollywood Association

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW), a leading provider of advanced visual processing solutions, has received the prestigious Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) Engineering Excellence Award for its recently launched TrueCut® Motion Grading software tool suite, a key element in the TrueCut Video Platform announced earlier this year.



Pixelworks' TrueCut cinematic high frame-rate tools allow filmmakers to shoot at any frame-rate, but deliver at high frame-rate with a cinematically fine-tuned motion blur, judder and frame-rate look.





TrueCut Motion Grading is the industry's first solution to give filmmakers the ability to cinematically fine-tune Motion Blur, Judder and Frame-rate appearance. Used as a part of the creative process, TrueCut Motion Grading empowers filmmakers to shoot at any frame-rate, then deliver at a cinematically tuned high frame-rate allowing for the creation of a broader set of motion appearances than previously possible, including:

Greater clarity for high-motion scenes

Cinematically fine-tuned frame-rate looks, from a film-feel to super-smooth

Higher contrast moving images, avoiding strobing artifacts

More shutter options, providing the ability to adjust motion-blur as needed

A broader range of on-set lighting choices

As an important element of the TrueCut Video Platform, these Motion Grading tools extend the boundaries of content creation to take full advantage of today's incredible cinema and home-entertainment displays, while also ensuring a consistently cinematic motion appearance across different devices, that is faithful to the original artistic intent.

Winners were determined through a highly competitive judging session at a blue-ribbon judging panel held at IMAX on June 22. Awards will be given out at the 14th annual HPA Awards gala at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles on November 21.

"It is huge honor to receive an HPA Engineering Excellence Award," said Richard Miller, Executive Vice President of Technology, Pixelworks. "Our team developed TrueCut with the goal of extending creative reach, especially for motion and HDR, and we are incredibly excited to see how filmmakers will take advantage of cinematic high frame-rate in the future."

About Hollywood Professional Association Awards

The Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) is the trade association serving the community of individuals and businesses who provide creative and technical expertise, support, tools and infrastructure for professional content creation, distribution and archive.

Launched in 2006, the HPA Awards promote creative artistry in the field of post-production, and recognize the achievement of talent, innovation and engineering excellence in the larger professional media content industry.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading display processing and video delivery solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to providers of leading-edge consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

