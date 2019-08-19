Quantcast

Pixelworks to Participate at Upcoming Financial Conferences

By GlobeNewswire,  August 19, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW), a leading provider of power-efficient visual processing solutions, today announced that management will participate at the following upcoming financial conferences.

Jefferies Semiconductor, Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit

Location: The Ritz Carlton Hotel, Chicago, IL

Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Dougherty & Co.Institutional Investor Conference

Location: The Millennium Hotel, Minneapolis, MN

Date: Thursday, September 5, 2019

Portfolio managers and analysts can request a meeting with Pixelworks management by contacting their sales representative at the respective firms.

About Pixelworks, Inc.

Pixelworks provides industry-leading display processing and video delivery solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to providers of leading-edge consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com

Note: Pixelworks and the Pixelworks logo are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Shelton Group

Brett L Perry

P: +1-214-272-0070

E: bperry@sheltongroup.com

Company Contact:

Pixelworks, Inc.

E: info@pixelworks.com

 

Source: Pixelworks, Inc.

