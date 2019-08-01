Quantcast

Pixelworks Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

By GlobeNewswire,  August 01, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


Expanded Portfolio of Visual Display Solutions Supporting Continued Momentum in Mobile

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW), a leading provider of power efficient visual processing solutions, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter and Recent Highlights

  • Mobile revenue increased 14% and Video Delivery revenue grew 73% year-over-year
  • ASUS launched ROG Phone II in conjunction with Tencent Games, as the first smartphone to incorporate Soft Iris solution running on the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Plus Mobile Platform
  • TrueCut® Motion Grading Wins Hollywood Professional Association Engineering Excellence Award
  • Black Shark launched Shark 2 Pro, its fourth gaming smartphone to incorporate Iris visual processor

President and CEO of Pixelworks, Todd DeBonis, commented, "Second quarter revenue was in-line with the midpoint of our guidance as all areas of the business performed as expected, with continued year-over-year revenue growth in both Mobile and Video Delivery. Gross margin expanded sequentially and year-over-year, and when combined with well-managed operating expenses, resulted in EPS for the quarter at the high-end of our guidance.

"We also made significant progress on advancing our sales pipeline and further cultivating the ecosystem to enable high-quality HDR video content on visual displays. As evidence of our continued progress, Black Shark recently launched the Shark 2 Pro smartphone, their fourth gaming device to incorporate our Iris visual processor. Additionally, ASUS launched the ROG Phone II in conjunction with Tencent Games and became the first smartphone to incorporate Pixelworks' Soft Iris solution with advanced display calibration running on the Snapdragon™ 855 Plus mobile platform."

DeBonis concluded, "As a result of our expanded portfolio of hardware and software-based solutions, we are extremely well positioned to increase adoption of our industry-leading visual display solutions across a growing number of new and existing mobile OEMs and streaming service providers. We anticipate further momentum in the coming quarters as new mobile devices are launched incorporating Pixelworks' Iris visual processors, Soft Iris and support for our award winning TrueCut format - collectively contributing to a meaningful acceleration in Mobile growth as we approach the end of 2019 and well into 2020."

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenue in the second quarter of 2019 was $18.0 million, compared to $16.6 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $19.3 million in the second quarter of 2018. Year-over-year, second quarter revenue reflects continued growth in the Company's Mobile and Video Delivery businesses, offset by below normal seasonal demand in the Projector market.

On a GAAP basis, gross profit margin in the second quarter of 2019 was 52.0%, compared to 50.9% in the first quarter of 2019 and 49.5% in the second quarter of 2018. On a non-GAAP basis, second quarter 2019 gross profit margin was 54.1%, compared to 53.3% in the first quarter of 2019 and 52.7% in the second quarter of 2018.

GAAP operating expenses in the second quarter of 2019 were $11.7 million, compared to $11.9 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $12.0 million in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating expenses in the second quarter of 2019 were $9.6 million, compared to $10.3 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $10.0 million in the year-ago quarter.

For the second quarter of 2019, the Company recorded a GAAP net loss of $2.4 million, or ($0.06) per share, compared to a GAAP net income of $133,000, or $0.00 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019, which included a net gain of $3.9 million related to the sale of non-strategic patents. The Company recorded a GAAP net loss of $2.4 million, or ($0.07) per share, in the second quarter of 2018.

For the second quarter of 2019, the Company recorded a non-GAAP net loss of $97,000, or ($0.00) per share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $1.5 million, or ($0.04) per share, in the first quarter of 2019 and non-GAAP net income of $31,000, or $0.00 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2019 was $1.0 million, compared to ($464,000) in the first quarter of 2019 and $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2019, Pixelworks expects revenue to be in a range of between $17.5 million and $18.5 million, reflecting sequential and year-over-year growth in Mobile combined with lower than normal seasonal demand in the Video Delivery and Digital Projection markets. Additional guidance will be provided as part of the Company's earnings conference call.

Conference Call Information

Pixelworks will host a conference call today, August 1, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, which can be accessed by calling 1-877-359-9508 and using passcode 6687844. A Web broadcast of the call can be accessed by visiting the Company's investor page at www.pixelworks.com. For those unable to listen to the live Web broadcast, it will be archived for at least 30 days. A replay of the conference call will also be available through Thursday, August 8, 2019, and can be accessed by calling 1-855-859-2056 and using passcode 6687844.

About Pixelworks, Inc.

Pixelworks provides industry-leading display processing and video delivery solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to providers of leading-edge consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com

Note: Pixelworks, the Pixelworks logo and TrueCut are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release makes reference to non-GAAP gross profit margins, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, which exclude gain on sale of patents, inventory step-up and backlog amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring expenses, gain on extinguishment of convertible debt, and discount accretion on convertible debt fair value which are all required under GAAP as well as the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments. The press release also makes reference to and reconciles GAAP net income (loss) and adjusted EBITDA, which Pixelworks defines as GAAP net income (loss) before interest income (expense) and other, net, income tax provision, depreciation and amortization, as well as the specific items listed above.

Pixelworks management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate the business and establish its operational goals, review its operations on a period to period basis, for compensation evaluations, to measure performance, and for budgeting and resource allocation. Pixelworks management believes it is useful for the Company and investors to review, as applicable, both GAAP information and non-GAAP financial measures to help assess the performance of Pixelworks' continuing business and to evaluate Pixelworks' future prospects. These non-GAAP measures, when reviewed together with the GAAP financial information, provide additional transparency and information for comparison and analysis of operating performance and trends. These non-GAAP measures exclude certain items to facilitate management's review of the comparability of our core operating results on a period to period basis.

In calculating the above non-GAAP results, management specifically adjusted for certain items related to the acquisition of ViXS Systems, Inc., including amortization of acquired intangible assets, and impact of inventory step up, both related to fair valuing the items, restructuring expenses related to a reduction in workforce and facility closure and consolidations, gain on debt extinguishment, and accretion on convertible debt. Management considers these items as either limited in term or having no impact on Pixelworks' cash flows, and therefore has excluded such items to facilitate a review of current operating performance and comparisons to our past operating performance.

Because the Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial results as presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is included in this earnings release which is available in the investor relations section of the Pixelworks' website.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by use of terms such as "begin," "continue," "will," "expect", "believe," "anticipate" and similar terms or the negative of such terms, and include, without limitation, statements about the Company's digital projection, mobile and video delivery businesses, including market movement and demand, customer engagements, mobile wins and the timing thereof, growth in the mobile and video delivery markets, strategy, seasonality, and additional guidance, particularly as to revenue for the third quarter of 2019. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements for purposes of this release, including any projections of revenue or other financial items or any statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could vary materially from those contained in forward looking statements due to many factors, including, without limitation: our ability to execute on our strategy, competitive factors, such as rival chip architectures, introduction or traction by competing designs, or pricing pressures; the success of our products in expanded markets; current global economic challenges; changes in the digital display and projection markets; seasonality in the consumer electronics market; our efforts to achieve profitability from operations; our limited financial resources and our ability to attract and retain key personnel. More information regarding potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements is included from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 as well as subsequent SEC filings.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

[Financial Tables Follow]

PIXELWORKS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
  2019

   2019

   2018

   2019

   2018
Revenue, net   $ 18,027     $ 16,648     $ 19,251     $ 34,675     $ 34,543  
Cost of revenue (1)     8,651       8,176       9,717       16,827       17,207  
Gross profit     9,376       8,472       9,534       17,848       17,336  
Operating expenses:                    
Research and development (2)     6,364       6,472       6,423       12,836       10,886  
Selling, general and administrative (3)     4,935       5,460       4,959       10,395       9,573  
Restructuring     398             602       398       621  
Total operating expenses     11,697       11,932       11,984       23,629       21,080  
Loss from operations     (2,321 )     (3,460 )     (2,450 )     (5,781 )     (3,744 )
Interest income and other, net (4)     104       96       40       200       1,177  
Gain on sale of patents           3,905             3,905        
Total other income, net     104       4,001       40       4,105       1,177  
Income (loss) before income taxes     (2,217 )     541       (2,410 )     (1,676 )     (2,567 )
Provision for income taxes     231       408       32       639       308  
Net income (loss)   $ (2,448 )   $ 133     $ (2,442 )   $ (2,315 )   $ (2,875 )
Net income (loss) per share:                    
Basic   $ (0.06 )   $ 0.00     $ (0.07 )     (0.06 )     (0.08 )
Diluted   $ (0.06 )   $ 0.00     $ (0.07 )     (0.06 )     (0.08 )
Weighted average shares outstanding:                    
Basic     37,688       37,247       35,704       37,469       35,445  
Diluted     37,688       38,692       35,704       37,469       35,445  
——————                    
(1) Includes:                    
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     298       298       298       596       596  
Stock-based compensation     83       95       78       178       144  
Inventory step-up and backlog amortization           12       239       12       361  
(2) Includes stock-based compensation     703       661       627       1,364       1,222  
(3) Includes:                    
Stock-based compensation     879       933       682       1,812       1,221  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     76       84       101       160       202  
(4) Includes:  
Gain on debt extinguishment                             (1,272 )
Discount accretion on convertible debt fair value                             69  
 

 

PIXELWORKS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP  FINANCIAL  INFORMATION *

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
  2019   2019   2018   2019   2018
Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit                    
GAAP gross profit   $ 9,376     $ 8,472     $ 9,534     $ 17,848     $ 17,336  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     298       298       298       596       596  
Stock-based compensation     83       95       78       178       144  
Inventory step-up and backlog amortization           12       239       12       361  
Total reconciling items included in gross profit     381       405       615       786       1,101  
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 9,757     $ 8,877     $ 10,149     $ 18,634     $ 18,437  
Non-GAAP gross profit margin     54.1 %     53.3 %     52.7 %     53.7 %     53.4 %
                     
Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses                    
GAAP operating expenses   $ 11,697     $ 11,932     $ 11,984     $ 23,629     $ 21,080  
Reconciling item included in research and development:                    
Stock-based compensation     703       661       627       1,364       1,222  
Reconciling items included in selling, general and administrative:                    
Stock-based compensation     879       933       682       1,812       1,221  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     76       84       101       160       202  
Restructuring     398             602       398       621  
Total reconciling items included in operating expenses     2,056       1,678       2,012       3,734       3,266  
Non-GAAP operating expenses   $ 9,641     $ 10,254     $ 9,972     $ 19,895     $ 17,814  
                     
Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP net income (loss)                    
GAAP net income (loss)   $ (2,448 )   $ 133     $ (2,442 )   $ (2,315 )   $ (2,875 )
Reconciling items included in gross profit     381       405       615       786       1,101  
Reconciling items included in operating expenses     2,056       1,678       2,012       3,734       3,266  
Reconciling items included in total other income, net           (3,905 )           (3,905 )     (1,203 )
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments     (86 )     219       (154 )     133       (55 )
Non-GAAP net income (loss)   $ (97 )   $ (1,470 )   $ 31     $ (1,567 )   $ 234  
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share:                    
Basic   $ (0.00 )   $ (0.04 )   $ 0.00     $ (0.04 )   $ 0.01  
Diluted   $ (0.00 )   $ (0.04 )   $ 0.00     $ (0.04 )   $ 0.01  
Non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding:                    
Basic     37,688       37,247       35,704       37,469       35,445  
Diluted     37,688       37,247       37,369       37,469       37,372  
                     
*Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.
 

 

PIXELWORKS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP  EARNINGS PER SHARE *

(Figures may not sum due to rounding)

(Unaudited)
         
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
    2019

   2019

   2018

   2019

   2018
    Dollars per share   Dollars per share   Dollars per share   Dollars per share   Dollars per share
    Basic   Diluted   Basic   Diluted   Basic   Diluted   Basic   Diluted   Basic   Diluted
Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP net income (loss)                                        
GAAP net income (loss)   $ (0.06 )   $ (0.06 )   $ 0.00     $ 0.00     $ (0.07 )   $ (0.07 )   $ (0.06 )   $ (0.06 )   $ (0.08 )   $ (0.08 )
Reconciling items included in gross profit     0.01       0.01       0.01       0.01       0.02       0.02       0.02       0.02       0.03       0.03  
Reconciling items included in operating expenses     0.05       0.05       0.05       0.04       0.06       0.05       0.10       0.10       0.09       0.09  
Reconciling items included in total other income, net                 (0.10 )     (0.10 )                 (0.10 )     (0.10 )     (0.03 )     (0.03 )
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments                 0.01       0.01                                      
Non-GAAP net income (loss)   $ (0.00 )   $ (0.00 )   $ (0.04 )   $ (0.04 )   $ 0.00     $ 0.00     $ (0.04 )   $ (0.04 )   $ 0.01     $ 0.01  
                                                                                 
*Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.
                                         

 

PIXELWORKS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP  GROSS PROFIT MARGIN *

(Figures may not sum due to rounding)

(Unaudited)
         
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
    2019

   2019

   2018

   2019

   2018
Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit margin                    
GAAP gross profit margin   52.0 %   50.9 %   49.5 %   51.5 %   50.2 %
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   1.7 %   1.8 %   1.5 %   1.7 %   1.7 %
Stock-based compensation   0.5 %   0.6 %   0.4 %   0.5 %   0.4 %
Inventory step-up and backlog amortization   %   0.1 %   1.2 %   0.0 %   1.0 %
Total reconciling items included in gross profit   2.1 %   2.4 %   3.2 %   2.3 %   3.2 %
Non-GAAP gross profit margin   54.1 %   53.3 %   52.7 %   53.7 %   53.4 %
                     
*Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.
                     

 

PIXELWORKS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP  FINANCIAL  INFORMATION *

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)
         
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
    2019

   2019

   2018

   2019

   2018
Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) and adjusted EBITDA                    
GAAP net income (loss)   $ (2,448 )   $ 133     $ (2,442 )   $ (2,315 )   $ (2,875 )
Stock-based compensation     1,665       1,689       1,387       3,354       2,587  
Restructuring     398             602       398       621  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     374       382       399       756       798  
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments     (86 )     219       (154 )     133       (55 )
Gain on sale of patents           (3,905 )           (3,905 )      
Inventory step-up and backlog amortization           12       239       12       361  
Gain on debt extinguishment                             (1,272 )
Discount accretion on convertible debt fair value                             69  
Non-GAAP net income (loss)   $ (97 )   $ (1,470 )   $ 31     $ (1,567 )   $ 234  
EBITDA adjustments:                    
Depreciation and amortization   $ 887     $ 913     $ 923     $ 1,800     $ 1,749  
Non-GAAP interest expense (income) and other, net     (104 )     (96 )     (40 )     (200 )     26  
Non-GAAP provision for income taxes     317       189       186       506       363  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 1,003     $ (464 )   $ 1,100     $ 539     $ 2,372  
                     
*Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.
 

 

PIXELWORKS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)		  
         
  June 30,

2019		   December 31,

2018		  
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,746   $ 17,944  
Short-term marketable securities   6,575     6,069  
Accounts receivable, net   7,353     6,982  
Inventories   2,842     2,954  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   2,303     1,494  
Total current assets   35,819     35,443  
Property and equipment, net   4,817     6,151  
Operating lease right of use assets   5,173      
Other assets, net   1,606     1,132  
Acquired intangible assets, net   3,452     4,208  
Goodwill   18,407     18,407  
Total assets $ 69,274   $ 65,341  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $ 2,183   $ 2,116  
Accrued liabilities and current portion of long-term liabilities   9,158     10,256  
Current portion of income taxes payable   578     263  
Total current liabilities   11,919     12,635  
Long-term liabilities, net of current portion   674     1,017  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion   3,595      
Income taxes payable, net of current portion   2,335     2,299  
Total liabilities   18,523     15,951  
Shareholders' equity   50,751     49,390  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 69,274   $ 65,341  
 

Contacts:

Investor Contact

Shelton Group

Brett Perry

P: +1-214-272-0070

E: bperry@sheltongroup.com

Company Contact

Pixelworks, Inc.

Steven Moore

P: +1-408-200-9221

E: smoore@pixelworks.com

 

Source: Pixelworks, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: PXLW




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8111.12
-64.30  ▼  0.79%
DJIA 26583.42
-280.85  ▼  1.05%
S&P 500 2953.56
-26.82  ▼  0.90%
Data as of Aug 1, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar