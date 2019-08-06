Quantcast

Pinduoduo to Report Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results on Aug 21, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  August 06, 2019, 06:00:00 AM EDT


SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinduoduo Inc. ("Pinduoduo") (NASDAQ:PDD), an innovative and fast growing "new e-commerce" platform and one of the leading Chinese e-commerce players, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, Aug 21, 2019.

Pinduoduo's management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Aug 21, 2019 (7:30 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International  +65-6713-5090
China  4006-208-038
US +1-845-675-0437
UK +44-203-621-4779
Hong Kong +852-3018-6771
Passcode: Pinduoduo

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until 9:59 AM ET on Aug 29, 2019.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in +61-2-8199-0299
US +1-646-254-3697
Passcode: 9167427

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Pinduoduo's website at http://investor.pinduoduo.com/.

About Pinduoduo Inc.

Pinduoduo is an innovative and fast growing "new e-commerce" platform that provides buyers with value-for-money merchandise and fun and interactive shopping experiences. The Pinduoduo mobile platform offers a comprehensive selection of attractively priced merchandise, featuring a dynamic social shopping experience that leverages social networks as an effective and efficient tool for buyer acquisition and engagement.

For more information, please visit http://investor.pinduoduo.com/.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Pinduoduo Inc.

investor@pinduoduo.com

internationalmedia@pinduoduo.com

Source: Pinduoduo Inc.

