PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund, PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund, PIMCO Income Strategy Fund, PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and PIMCO High Income Fund Announce Final Results of Tender Offers for Auction Rate Preferred Shares



NEW YORK, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY), PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN), PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL), PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) and PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) (each, a "Fund" and, together, the "Funds") today announced the expiration and final results of each Fund's previously announced voluntary tender offer (each, a "Tender Offer" and, together, the "Tender Offers") for up to 100% of the Fund's outstanding auction rate preferred shares ("ARPS") at a price equal to 87%, with respect to PCN, PFL and PFN, 88%, with respect to PHK, and 93%, with respect to PTY, of the ARPS' per share liquidation preference of $25,000 per share (or $21,750 per share for PCN, PFL and PFN, $22,000 per share for PHK and $23,250 per share for PTY) and any unpaid dividends accrued through the expiration date of the Tender Offers. The Tender Offers expired on July 25, 2019, at 5:00 p.m.New York City time. All ARPS that were validly tendered and not withdrawn during the offering period of the Tender Offers have been accepted for payment as set forth below.



PTY has accepted for payment 1,012 ARPS, which represents approximately 10.63% of its outstanding ARPS, and 8,506 ARPS will remain outstanding.



PCN has accepted for payment 1,280 ARPS, which represents approximately 57.63% of its outstanding ARPS, and 941 ARPS will remain outstanding.



PFL has accepted for payment 243 ARPS, which represents approximately 11.85% of its outstanding ARPS, and 1,808 ARPS will remain outstanding.



PFN will accept for payment 201 ARPS, which represents approximately 5.44% of its outstanding ARPS, and 3,497 ARPS will remain outstanding.



PHK will accept for payment 1,757 ARPS, which represents approximately 43.07% of its outstanding ARPS, and 2,322 ARPS will remain outstanding.



All ARPS that were not tendered will remain outstanding, and the terms of the outstanding ARPS will remain the same as prior to the Tender Offers.

