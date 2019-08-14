Pilgrim's Releases 2018 Sustainability Report



GREELEY, Colo., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (Nasdaq:PPC) today announced the release of its 2018 Sustainability Report. The interactive digital report provides a comprehensive overview of the company's recent achievements and progress toward 2020 sustainability goals.



"Our 2018 Pilgrim's Sustainability Report shares the ways our 55,000 team members and more than 5,400 family farm partners are contributing to environmental, social and economic progress in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Mexico and Europe," said Pilgrim's Global President and CEO Jayson Penn. "We are committed to improving the lives of families around the world through high-quality, sustainable food solutions and are focused on long-term success for our business and our stakeholders."

The 2018 report transparently details Pilgrim's achievements related to team members, customers and consumers, the environment, animal care, communities and suppliers. Highlights include:

Team Member Health & Safety: Reduced severe incidents globally by 26 percent from 2017-2018

Animal Care: Achieved 97.1 to 100 percent scores on Pilgrim's U.S. external animal welfare audits

Environment: Decreased electricity use intensity by 5 percent from 2017-2018

Family Farm Partners: Paid $1.2 billion to more than 5,400 poultry family farm partners

Investment: Approved more than $255 million for investments in sustainability-related projects

Pilgrim's also made progress toward 2020 sustainability goals, including:

20 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emission intensity, compared to the goal of 14 percent

13 percent reduction in electricity use intensity, compared to the goal of 12 percent

11 percent reduction in natural gas use intensity, compared to the goal of 14 percent

The company is also on track to achieve a 90 percent or better on the Pilgrim's Animal Health and Welfare Scorecard for all processing plants, a 95 percent or better on the Pilgrim's Animal Health and Welfare Scorecard for live operations, and 100 percent vendor compliance with its Supplier Code of Business Ethics and Conduct.



"While we are proud of our achievements to date, there is more work to be done," Penn said. "We are confident our unique global production platform, in conjunction with our diverse products, position us well to meet the demand for sustainable protein while demonstrating continuous improvement."

The 2018 Pilgrim's Sustainability Report is available online at http://sustainability.pilgrims.com/.

