Pilgrim’s Pride Reports Q2 Net Sales of $2.84 Billion, Operating Income of $280 Million and GAAP EPS of $0.68, a 58% increase over Q2 2018

GREELEY, Colo., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) reports second quarter 2019 financial results.

Second Quarter Highlights

Net Sales of $2.84 billion.

Net Income of $170.1 million.

Operating Income margins of 9.8% in U.S., 17.5% in Mexico and 4.5% in Europe operations, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA of $349.3 million (or a 12.3% margin), and Adjusted EPS of $0.69.

U.S. portfolio continues to deliver strong results in our differentiated segments, while more market features and promotional activity of chicken supported better demand in the commodity segment. We continue to evolve our well-balanced portfolio to further differentiate our products and brands, strengthen Key Customer relationships, and improve margin consistency.

Strong market recovery in Mexico as growing conditions of chicken reverted back to normal and less competing proteins, driving chicken demand and prices higher. Diversification into premium Pilgrim's brand is gaining momentum and producing strong results while significant growth in Prepared Foods remains.

European operations mitigating the impact of recent input cost challenges. Along with continuous operational improvements, the implementation of our Key Customer strategy has enhanced the ability to reflect input cost changes through adjustments within our pricing models.

Unaudited, In Millions, Except Per Share and Percentages Thirteen

Weeks

Ended Thirteen

Weeks

Ended Twenty-Six

Weeks

Ended Twenty-Six

Weeks

Ended June 30,

2019 July 1, 2018 Y/Y

Change June 30,

2019 July 1, 2018 Y/Y

Change Net Sales $2,843.1

$2,836.7

+0.2% $5,567.8

$5,583.4

-0.3% GAAP EPS $0.68

$0.43

+58.1% $1.02

$0.91

+12.1% Operating Income $279.6

$185.1

+51.1% $416.6

$386.7

+7.7% Adjusted EBITDA (1) $349.3

$259.3

+34.7% $553.8

$531.1

+4.3% Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) 12.3% 9.2% +3.1pts 10.0% 9.5% +0.5pts (1) Reconciliations for non-GAAP measures are provided in subsequent sections within this release.

"After a very challenging market in Q2 of last year, we experienced a much better environment in the U.S. during Q2 2019, particularly in commodity large bird deboning, while feature activities at retailers and QSRs returned to seasonal levels. Large-bird cutout tracked much closer to the five-year average, driven by strengths in wings, leg quarters, and tenders. We remain committed to our Key Customer strategy, which is relevant to our growth. Revenues from Key Customers have more than doubled over the last eight years, reducing our relative dependency on pure commodity sales and reducing volatility. Opportunities for additional growth remain available. We will continue to invest to further differentiate our portfolio, and increase our capacities and capabilities to meet customer expectations. We expect value added, differentiated products to account for a significantly larger portion of our total results over the next few years as we continue to reduce the volatility of our commodity sales mix," stated Jayson Penn, Chief Executive Officer of Pilgrim's.

"Conditions in Mexico significantly rebounded from a counter-seasonally weak Q1. A return to much more normal growing conditions together with strong demand drove a very positive price reaction throughout the quarter. The availability of imported pork from the U.S. has also significantly diminished, and presented much less competition to demand for chicken. Our Prepared Foods have continued to grow at a double digit rate and are generating great results under both premium Pilgrim's and Del Dia brands to drive the evolution of our Mexican portfolio towards more differentiated, higher-value products and margin expansion."

"Our European operations have started to overcome recent input cost challenges and generated improving results throughout Q2. While pressure from wheat prices has been reduced, increased implementation of our Key Customer strategy also enabled us to better reflect input cost increases by adjusting our pricing models compared to before. Along with additional improvements in operational efficiencies, we exited Q2 with a stronger EBIT performance than when we began, and we expect this momentum to continue into the second half of the year."

About Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim's employs approximately 52,600 people and operates chicken processing plants and prepared-foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K, Ireland and continental Europe. The Company's primary distribution is through retailers and foodservice distributors. For more information, please visit www.pilgrims.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that state the intentions, plans, hopes, beliefs, anticipations, expectations or predictions of the future of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation and its management are considered forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements include: matters affecting the poultry industry generally; the ability to execute the Company's business plan to achieve desired cost savings and profitability; future pricing for feed ingredients and the Company's products; outbreaks of avian influenza or other diseases, either in Pilgrim's Pride's flocks or elsewhere, affecting its ability to conduct its operations and/or demand for its poultry products; contamination of Pilgrim's Pride's products, which has previously and can in the future lead to product liability claims and product recalls; exposure to risks related to product liability, product recalls, property damage and injuries to persons, for which insurance coverage is expensive, limited and potentially inadequate; management of cash resources; restrictions imposed by, and as a result of, Pilgrim's Pride's leverage; changes in laws or regulations affecting Pilgrim's Pride's operations or the application thereof; new immigration legislation or increased enforcement efforts in connection with existing immigration legislation that cause the costs of doing business to increase, cause Pilgrim's Pride to change the way in which it does business, or otherwise disrupt its operations; competitive factors and pricing pressures or the loss of one or more of Pilgrim's Pride's largest customers; currency exchange rate fluctuations, trade barriers, exchange controls, expropriation and other risks associated with foreign operations; disruptions in international markets and distribution channel, including anti-dumping proceedings and countervailing duty proceedings; and the impact of uncertainties of litigation as well as other risks described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Pilgrim's Pride Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, 2019 December 30, 2018 (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Cash and cash equivalents $ 538,227 $ 338,386 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 33,379 23,192 Trade accounts and other receivables, less allowance for doubtful accounts 582,296 561,549 Accounts receivable from related parties 957 1,331 Inventories 1,186,655 1,159,519 Income taxes receivable 22,273 38,479 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 113,409 112,023 Assets held for sale 146 178 Total current assets 2,477,342 2,234,657 Deferred tax assets 4,321 4,248 Other long-lived assets 15,289 16,717 Identified intangible assets, net 552,922 564,128 Goodwill 949,869 949,750 Operating lease assets, net 317,963 — Property, plant and equipment, net 2,210,212 2,161,702 Total assets $ 6,527,918 $ 5,931,202 Accounts payable $ 816,126 $ 830,059 Accounts payable to related parties 5,938 7,269 Revenue contract liability 23,016 33,328 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 508,337 386,941 Income taxes payable 8,930 8,221 Current maturities of long-term debt 30,282 30,405 Total current liabilities 1,392,629 1,296,223 Noncurrent operating lease liability, less current maturities 243,661 — Long-term debt, less current maturities 2,283,847 2,295,190 Noncurrent income taxes payable 7,731 7,731 Deferred tax liabilities 235,487 237,422 Other long-term liabilities 91,299 75,051 Total liabilities 4,254,654 3,911,617 Common stock 2,609 2,604 Treasury stock (234,892 ) (231,994 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,950,348 1,945,136 Retained earnings 675,967 421,888 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (130,679 ) (127,834 ) Total Pilgrim's Pride Corporation stockholders' equity 2,263,353 2,009,800 Noncontrolling interest 9,911 9,785 Total stockholders' equity 2,273,264 2,019,585 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,527,918 $ 5,931,202





PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 (In thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 2,843,085 $ 2,836,713 $ 5,567,760 $ 5,583,391 Cost of sales 2,475,221 2,562,491 4,980,957 5,021,504 Gross profit 367,864 274,222 586,803 561,887 Selling, general and administrative expense 88,357 87,975 170,281 173,258 Administrative restructuring activities (43 ) 1,135 (70 ) 1,924 Operating income 279,550 185,112 416,592 386,705 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 33,594 40,267 67,156 90,567 Interest income (3,444 ) (4,834 ) (6,784 ) (6,424 ) Foreign currency transaction loss 2,260 5,630 4,896 3,909 Miscellaneous, net 1,513 (817 ) 1,156 (2,434 ) Income before income taxes 245,627 144,866 350,168 301,087 Income tax expense 75,547 38,522 95,963 75,519 Net income 170,080 106,344 254,205 225,568 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 12 (197 ) 126 (391 ) Net income attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation $ 170,068 $ 106,541 $ 254,079 $ 225,959 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 249,400 248,981 249,283 248,909 Effect of dilutive common stock equivalents 236 76 320 116 Diluted 249,636 249,057 249,603 249,025 Net income attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation per share of common stock outstanding: Basic $ 0.68 $ 0.43 $ 1.02 $ 0.91 Diluted $ 0.68 $ 0.43 $ 1.02 $ 0.91





PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Twenty-Six Weeks Ended June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 254,205 $ 225,568 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 138,530 136,087 Share-based compensation 5,217 5,633 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (3,354 ) (11,927 ) Loan cost amortization 2,401 3,392 Accretion of discount related to Senior Notes 491 321 Amortization of premium related to Senior Notes (334 ) (334 ) Loss on property disposals 230 239 Foreign currency transaction loss related to borrowing arrangements 37 4,221 Gain on equity-method investments (32 ) (32 ) Noncash loss on early extinguishment of debt — 4,918 Asset impairment — 573 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts and other receivables (20,385 ) (31,913 ) Inventories (27,212 ) 60,303 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,339 ) (31,099 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 20,664 103,991 Income taxes 34,013 (161,571 ) Long-term pension and other postretirement obligations (1,121 ) (5,323 ) Other operating assets and liabilities 1,353 942 Cash provided by operating activities 403,364 303,989 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment (177,609 ) (155,188 ) Proceeds from property disposals 1,740 1,205 Cash used in investing activities (175,869 ) (153,983 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on revolving line of credit, long-term borrowings and capital lease obligations (113,079 ) (673,452 ) Proceeds from revolving line of credit and long-term borrowings 99,636 604,062 Purchase of common stock under share repurchase program (2,898 ) — Payment of capitalized loan costs (596 ) (5,708 ) Proceeds (payment) from equity contribution (distribution) under Tax Sharing Agreement between JBS USA Food Company Holdings and Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (525 ) 5,558 Cash used in financing activities (17,462 ) (69,540 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (5 ) 4,030 Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 210,028 84,496 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 361,578 589,531 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 571,606 $ 674,027





PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION

Selected Financial Information

(Unaudited)

"EBITDA" is defined as the sum of net income (loss) plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. "Adjusted EBITDA" is calculated by adding to EBITDA certain items of expense and deducting from EBITDA certain items of income that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance consisting of: (i) income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests, (ii) restructuring charges, (iii) reorganization items, (iv) losses on early extinguishment of debt and (v) foreign currency transaction losses (gains). EBITDA is presented because it is used by management and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of results prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the US ("GAAP"), to compare the performance of companies. We believe investors would be interested in our Adjusted EBITDA because this is how our management analyzes EBITDA. The Company also believes that Adjusted EBITDA, in combination with the Company's financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP, provides investors with additional perspective regarding the impact of certain significant items on EBITDA and facilitates a more direct comparison of its performance with its competitors. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP. They should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity or an alternative to net income as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with GAAP.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 (In thousands) Net income $ 170,080 $ 106,344 $ 254,205 $ 225,568 Add: Interest expense, net 33,594 35,433 67,156 84,143 Income tax expense 75,547 38,522 95,963 75,519 Depreciation and amortization 71,348 68,643 138,530 136,087 EBITDA 347,125 248,942 549,070 521,317 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses 2,260 5,630 4,896 3,909 Acquisition charges — 125 — 304 Derivative loss — — — — Restructuring activity (43 ) 1,135 (70 ) 1,924 Other nonrecurring losses and expenses — 3,298 — 3,298 Minus: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 12 (197 ) 126 (391 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 349,330 $ 259,327 $ 553,770 $ 531,143



The summary unaudited consolidated income statement data for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019 (the LTM Period) have been calculated by subtracting the applicable unaudited consolidated income statement data for the six months ended July 1, 2018 from the sum of (1) the applicable audited consolidated income statement data for the year ended December 30, 2018 and (2) the applicable audited consolidated income statement data for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of LTM Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks

Ended Thirteen Weeks

Ended Thirteen Weeks

Ended Thirteen Weeks

Ended LTM Ended September 30,

2018 December 30,

2018 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 (In thousands) Net income $ 29,463 $ (8,227 ) $ 84,125 $ 170,080 $ 275,441 Add: Interest expense, net 31,093 33,765 30,222 30,150 125,230 Income tax expense 30,848 (20,944 ) 20,416 75,547 105,867 Depreciation and amortization 71,027 66,975 67,182 71,348 276,532 EBITDA 162,431 71,569 201,945 347,125 783,070 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) (6,711 ) 19,962 2,636 2,260 18,147 Acquisition charges 16 — — — 16 Restructuring activities 257 2,584 (27 ) (43 ) 2,771 Other nonrecurring losses and expenses 164 16,023 — — 16,187 Minus: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 153 (903 ) 114 12 (624 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 156,004 $ 111,041 $ 204,440 $ 349,330 $ 820,815







EBITDA margins have been calculated by taking the relevant unaudited EBITDA figures, then dividing by Net Revenue for the applicable period.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of EBITDA Margin (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 (In thousands) Net income $ 170,080 $ 106,344 $

254,205 $ 225,568 $ 5.98 % $ 3.75 % $ 4.57 % $ 4.04 % Add: Interest expense, net 30,150 35,433 60,372 84,143 1.06 % 1.25 % 1.08 % 1.51 % Income tax expense 75,547 38,522 95,963 75,519 2.66 % 1.36 % 1.72 % 1.35 % Depreciation and amortization 71,348 68,643 138,530 136,087 2.51 % 2.42 % 2.49 % 2.44 % EBITDA 347,125 248,942 549,070 521,317 12.21 % 8.79 % 9.86 % 9.34 % Add: Foreign currency transaction losses 2,260 5,630 4,896 3,909 0.08 % 0.20 % 0.09 % 0.07 % Acquisition charges — 125 — 304 — % — % — % 0.01 % Restructuring activity (43 ) 1,135 (70 ) 1,924 — % 0.04 % — % 0.03 % Other nonrecurring losses and expenses — 3,298 — 3,298 — % 0.12 % — % 0.06 % Minus: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 12 (197 ) 126 (391 ) — % (0.01 )% — % (0.01 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 349,330 $ 259,327 $ 553,770 $ 531,143 12.29 % 9.15 % 9.95 % 9.51 % Net sales $ 2,843,085 $ 2,836,713 $ 5,567,760 $ 5,583,391 $ 2,843,085 $ 2,836,713 $ 5,567,760 $ 5,583,391





A reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation per common diluted share to adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation per common diluted share is as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 (In thousands, except per share data) Net income attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation $ 170,068 $ 106,541 $ 254,079 $ 225,959 Adjustments, net of tax: Loss on early extinguishment of debt — 1,513 — 8,823 Acquisition charges and restructuring activities (33 ) 954 (53 ) 1,686 Foreign currency transaction losses 1,710 4,260 3,704 2,957 Income before loss on early extinguishment of debt, acquisition charges and restructuring activities, and foreign currency transaction losses $ 171,745 $ 113,268 $ 257,730 $ 239,425 Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding 249,636 249,057 249,603 249,025 Income before loss on early extinguishment of debt, acquisition and restructuring activities and foreign currency transaction losses per common diluted share $ 0.69 $ 0.45 $ 1.03 $ 0.96

A reconciliation of GAAP earnings per share (EPS) to adjusted earnings per share (EPS) is as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 (In thousands, except per share data) GAAP EPS $ 0.68 $ 0.43 $ 1.02 $ 0.91 Adjustments, net of tax: Loss on early extinguishment of debt — 0.01 — 0.04 Foreign currency transaction losses 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Adjusted EPS $ 0.69 $ 0.45 $ 1.03 $ 0.96 Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding 249,636 249,057 249,603 249,025





PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Supplementary Selected Segment and Geographic Data (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 (In thousands) Sources of net sales by country of origin: US $ 1,916,954 $ 1,899,435 $ 3,800,544 $ 3,740,540 Europe 535,902 563,102 1,050,865 1,107,402 Mexico 390,229 374,176 716,351 735,449 Total net sales $ 2,843,085 $ 2,836,713 $ 5,567,760 $ 5,583,391 Sources of cost of sales by country of origin: US $ 1,670,384 $ 1,745,511 $ 3,383,803 $ 3,404,245 Europe 492,386 513,991 977,764 1,015,559 Mexico 312,475 302,973 619,438 601,708 Intersegment transactions, net (24 ) 16 (48 ) (8 ) Total cost of sales $ 2,475,221 $ 2,562,491 $ 4,980,957 $ 5,021,504 Sources of gross profit by country of origin: US $ 246,570 $ 153,924 $ 416,741 $ 336,295 Europe 43,516 49,111 73,101 91,843 Mexico 77,754 71,203 96,913 133,741 Intersegment transactions, net 24 (16 ) 48 8 Total gross profit $ 367,864 $ 274,222 $ 586,803 $ 561,887 Sources of operating income by country of origin: US $ 186,960 $ 99,469 $ 301,800 $ 226,755 Europe 24,194 23,662 36,908 45,075 Mexico 68,372 61,997 77,836 114,867 Intersegment transactions, net 24 (16 ) 48 8 Total operating income $ 279,550 $ 185,112 $ 416,592 $ 386,705

