Pieridae Closes the TSX - Injects Some Stampede Spirit!



CALGARY, Alberta, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pieridae Energy Limited (Pieridae or the Company) (TSXV:PEA) today had the privilege to close the Toronto Stock Exchange.



The TSX has a rich history, created in the fall of 1861 by 24 men who had gathered at Toronto's Masonic Hall to set up a framework to trade assets.

Equally steeped in tradition, the Calgary Stampede's roots are traced to 1886 when the Calgary and District Agricultural Society held its first fair.

So it was fitting for directors, leaders and employees of Pieridae to close the exchange not in suits, ties and business wear, but in blue jeans, cowboy hats and boots to recognize Stampede week and offer a bit of our culture to the markets.

"As former Alberta Premier and Calgary Mayor Ralph Klein said the Stampede symbolizes the province's spirit," Pieridae CEO Alfred Sorensen points out. "So it was special for us to share that spirit through the Toronto Stock Exchange and feature a company that is working to lay the groundwork for its own legacy."

Canadian-owned Pierdae remains focused on developing our country's only East Coast option to deliver Canadian natural gas through the $10 billionGoldboro LNG Project to global markets.

About Pieridae

Founded in 2011, Pieridae, a majority Canadian owned corporation based in Calgary, is focused on the development of integrated energy-related activities, from the exploration and extraction of natural gas to the development, construction and operation of the Goldboro LNG facility and the production of LNG for sale to Europe and other markets. Pieridae is on the leading edge of the re-integration of the LNG value chain in North America. Pieridae has 86,713,714 common shares issued and outstanding which trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ( PEA ).

