Photronics Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results





Third quarter 2019 revenue was $138.1 million, up 5% sequentially and 1% year-over-year

Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $6.3 million, or $0.10 per diluted share

Strong cash generation increased cash to $197 million, even as investments in China expansion continue

Fourth quarter 2019 guidance: revenue between $143 and $151 million with diluted EPS between $0.11 and $0.17

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2019 third quarter ended July 28, 2019.

Financial Results Summary $ Millions, except per share data Q319 Q219 Q318 Q/Q Y/Y Revenue 138.1 131.6 136.4 5% 1% Integrated circuit (IC) revenue 100.2 98.6 107.2 2 % (7 %) Flat panel display (FPD) revenue 37.9 33.0 29.1 15 % 30 % Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders 6.3 8.5 13.0 (25%) (51%) Diluted earnings per share 0.10 0.13 0.18 (0.03) (0.08)

"We performed well during the third quarter of 2019, achieving record FPD revenue and delivering our eighth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth," said Peter Kirlin, chief executive officer. "FPD revenue growth was driven by continued strength in AMOLED display for mobile applications and ramping shipments from our new China facility. IC revenue grew sequentially due to improved demand from Asian foundries for mainstream nodes. Gross and operating margins improved sequentially as we were able to control costs despite China startup activity. Our cash balance grew during the quarter, demonstrating our ability to generate cash as we continue to invest in China. We are on pace to have an outstanding year in 2019 and positioned to perform even better in 2020 and beyond."

Fourth Quarter 2019 Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2019, Photronics expects revenue to be between $143 million and $151 million, and net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.11 and $0.17 per diluted share.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. The call can be accessed by logging onto Photronics' website at www.photronics.com. The live dial-in number is (877) 377-7095 or (408) 774-4601 outside of the United States and Canada. The call will be archived on Photronics' website for instant replay access.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for 50 years. As of October 31, 2018, the company had 1,575 employees across 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the Company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the company and its subsidiaries. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the company's operations, markets, products, services, prices, and other factors. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, competitive, legal, governmental, political, and technological factors as well as decisions we may make in the future regarding our business, capital structure and other matters. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "projects", and similar expressions. There is no assurance that the company's expectations will be realized. For additional information please see the company's quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company assumes no obligation to provide revisions to any forward-looking statements.

For Further Information:

R. Troy Dewar, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

(203) 740-5610

tdewar@photronics.com

PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 28, April 28, July 29, July 28, July 29, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 138,112 $ 131,580 $ 136,391 $ 394,404 $ 390,616 Cost of goods sold 107,542 105,570 100,794 311,721 294,538 Gross profit 30,570 26,010 35,597 82,683 96,078 Operating Expenses: Selling, general and administrative 13,124 13,269 12,504 40,186 37,891 Research and development 4,046 3,542 2,653 11,852 10,574 Total Operating Expenses 17,170 16,811 15,157 52,038 48,465 Operating income 13,400 9,199 20,440 30,645 47,613 Other income (expense), net (348 ) 3,931 1,411 4,692 637 Income before income taxes 13,052 13,130 21,851 35,337 48,250 Income tax provision 3,218 3,278 2,054 7,883 3,783 Net income 9,834 9,852 19,797 27,454 44,467 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,487 1,373 6,792 7,361 14,899 Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders $ 6,347 $ 8,479 $ 13,005 $ 20,093 $ 29,568 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.13 $ 0.19 $ 0.30 $ 0.43 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.13 $ 0.18 $ 0.30 $ 0.41 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 66,313 66,261 69,374 66,386 69,141 Diluted 66,570 70,597 75,258 69,919 75,121

PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) July 28, October 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 197,243 $ 329,277 Accounts receivable 134,369 120,515 Inventories 39,982 29,180 Other current assets 48,873 23,759 Total current assets 420,467 502,731 Property, plant and equipment, net 636,743 571,781 Intangible assets, net 9,013 12,368 Other assets 47,972 23,129 Total assets $ 1,114,195 $ 1,110,009 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Debt $ 6,100 $ 57,453 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 153,174 133,623 Total current liabilities 159,274 191,076 Long-term debt 43,015 - Other liabilities 11,568 14,364 Photronics, Inc. shareholders' equity 763,394 759,671 Noncontrolling interests 136,944 144,898 Total equity 900,338 904,569 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,114,195 $ 1,110,009

PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended July 28, July 29, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 27,454 $ 44,467 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 60,387 64,485 Changes in operating assets, liabilities and other (64,337 ) (21,995 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 23,504 86,957 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (160,149 ) (64,372 ) Government incentive 17,694 - Other (24 ) 313 * Net cash used in investing activities (142,479 ) (64,059 ) * Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from debt 53,227 - Contribution from noncontrolling interest 29,394 17,997 Repayments of debt (61,319 ) (4,170 ) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (26,102 ) (8,166 ) Purchase of treasury stock (10,696 ) (6,787 ) Proceeds from share-based arrangements 1,314 4,028 Other (92 ) (274 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (14,274 ) 2,628 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,206 (975 ) * Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (132,043 ) 24,551 * Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 331,989 * 310,936 * Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 199,946 $ 335,487 * * Amount has been modified to reflect the adoption of ASU 2016-18

Source: Photronics, Inc.