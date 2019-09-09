PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Appoints New Vice President of Business Development for Nuclear and Environmental Services Business





NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced today that Bret Griebenow has been named vice president of business development for nuclear and environmental services within its Technical Solutions division.



In this role, Griebenow will be responsible for interfacing with industry and customer partners and leading teaming and proposal activities supporting the Department of Energy portfolio. He will be based in Newport News.

"Bret's deep understanding of the nuclear and environmental sector, combined with his exceptional business growth expertise, will help HII further position and differentiate the company in this space," said Michael Lempke, president of Technical Solutions' Nuclear & Environmental group.

Before joining HII, Griebenow worked as the project manager for the Pueblo Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant for Bechtel National, Inc. He also previously served as business development manager for Bechtel. Prior to his experience with Bechtel, Griebenow spent 18 years at the Idaho National Laboratory, where he fulfilled multiple roles with increasing responsibility.

Griebenow earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and a master's degree in systems engineering from the University of Idaho.

Technical Solutions has nearly 6,000 employees in 45 states and 16 countries, providing professional services and business solutions to a variety of government and commercial customers worldwide.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII's Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII's Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Mission Driven Innovative Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 41,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:



