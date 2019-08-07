Photo Release -- WSFS Wealth Investments Group Welcomes Bryan J. McNamara and Perry M. Sutton





Messrs. McNamara and Sutton will serve clients in WSFS Bank's expanded footprint in Southeastern Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey.

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long-time financial advisors Bryan J. McNamara and Perry M. Sutton have joined WSFS Wealth Investments Group, a subsidiary of WSFS Bank.

Mr. McNamara is a Financial Advisor in Southeastern Pennsylvania with 20 years of providing expert assistance and guidance to his clients. In this role, he will assist WSFS Customers with developing financial strategies to help them reach their financial objectives. He joins WSFS from AIG/Valic where he was most recently a financial consultant specializing in 403(b) and 457(b) retirement plans. Previously, he held roles at Royal Alliance/New Century Group and The Gargoyle Group. Mr. McNamara is a 1991 graduate of Rider University with a Bachelor of Arts in Finance.

As Vice President and Financial Advisor, Mr. Sutton will focus on assisting clients in Southern New Jersey. With more than 10 years of experience, he specializes in advanced financial planning and investment management strategies for high-net worth individuals, including persons who experience sudden wealth. Mr. Sutton was most recently a financial consultant at Citizens Bank and previously provided advice to clients at Morgan Stanley and Edward Jones Investments. He is a 2008 graduate of Seton Hall University with a Bachelor's degree in Accounting and Finance.

"We are delighted to welcome Perry and Bryan to WSFS Wealth Investments. Their broad and diverse backgrounds in financial planning and investment management will be assets to clients in Philadelphia and the surrounding communities in Pennsylvania and South Jersey," said Ted Quillen, Vice President and Director of Wealth Investments, WSFS.

The financial advisors of WSFS Wealth Investments offer securities and advisory services through Commonwealth Financial Network®, member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Investments are not insured by the FDIC and are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, any depository institution. Funds are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of principal investment. WSFS Bank is not a registered broker-dealer or Registered Investment Adviser. WSFS Bank and Commonwealth are separate and unaffiliated entities. Fixed Insurance products and services are offered through WSFS Wealth Investments or CES Insurance Agency. WSFS Wealth Investments Group is located at 3801 Kennett Pike, Suite C200, Greenville, DE 19807. The Group can be reached by phone at (302) 571-6853.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Delaware Valley. As of June 30, 2019, WSFS Financial Corporation had $12.2 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $19.7 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 147 offices located in Pennsylvania (72), Delaware (49), New Jersey (24), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer. Beneficial Equipment Finance Corporation, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Wealth Investments, West Capital Management, and WSFS Mortgage. Serving the greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

