Photo Release -- WSFS Bank Selects Elizabeth L. Wager to Lead Investor Relations in Newly Created Role





WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq:WSFS) ("the Company"), the parent company of WSFS Bank, has named Elizabeth L. Wager as Vice President and Manager of Investor Relations. In this newly created role, Ms. Wager will be responsible for managing communications with WSFS Owners and investors, as WSFS is now a mid-cap stock exceeding $2 billion in market capitalization. Ms. Wager and the Investor Relations function will remain under the division of Finance at WSFS, and she will report to Aaron Klein, Senior Vice President of Business Performance and Analysis (BP&A), with collaboration across the entire organization.



Elizabeth L. Wager has been named Vice President and Manager of Investor Relations at WSFS Bank, a newly created role.





"The strong growth of our Company over the past several years, in addition to the recent integration of Beneficial Bank into WSFS Bank, brings a larger set of potential investors, expanded analyst coverage opportunities, and greater expectations for communications with WSFS Owners," said Dominic C. Canuso, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, WSFS. "We're excited to have Elizabeth assume this role to meet these growing demands and to align our organization with industry best practices."

The role will be responsible for enhancing WSFS' robust investor relations strategy and framework, and maintaining investor confidence in the Company's execution of its strategic plan while delivering shareholder value. Ms. Wager will also collect and evaluate feedback from WSFS Owners and the investment community and its reactions to the Company's business strategies, market developments, and external events. This information will be leveraged by WSFS' Executive Management Team in the long-term management of the Company.

Ms. Wager joined WSFS Bank in 2016 as Vice President and Manager of SEC Reporting where she previously managed external reporting, including quarterly SEC reporting, 8-K filings, and quarterly earnings. Prior to WSFS, Ms. Wager worked in external and SEC reporting at several companies, including Armstrong Flooring, Inc., The Chemours Company, and Capital One Financial Corporation. She received her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is a Certified Public Accountant.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq:WSFS) is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Delaware Valley. As of June 30, 2019, WSFS Financial Corporation had $12.2 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $19.7 billion in assets under management and administration. Additionally, as of August 26, 2019, WSFS now operates from 126 offices located in Pennsylvania (55), Delaware (49), New Jersey (20), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Beneficial Equipment Finance Corporation, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Wealth Investments, West Capital Management, and WSFS Mortgage. Serving the greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Elizabeth L. Wager

302-571-7278

ewager@wsfsbank.com

Media Contact: Tricia L. Sharkey

(215) 864-3520

tsharkey@wsfsbank.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b8f209a-b98b-4d8a-be0b-267e01fd4a01

Source: WSFS Financial Corporation