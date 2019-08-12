Photo Release -- Rodger Levenson, President and CEO of WSFS Bank, to Chair American Heart Association's 2020 Philadelphia Heart Ball, One of the Largest Community Fundraisers in the City

Philadelphia Heart Ball will take place February 22nd at the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Heart Association's annual Heart Ball is proud to announce that Rodger Levenson, President and CEO of WSFS Bank, will serve as the 2020 event Chair. WSFS Bank believes in making a visible impact in the communities it serves. The annual Philadelphia Heart Ball raises significant funds to address health disparities in the City of Philadelphia and creates heart-healthy programming that offers equitable access to resources to live a longer, healthier life in communities of need.



Rodger Levenson, President and CEO of WSFS Bank, to chair the American Heart Association's 2020 Philadelphia Heart Ball.



The Philadelphia Heart Ball will take place February 22, 2020 at the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum.



WSFS Bank





"As the Greater Delaware Valley's largest local bank, we believe that what is good for our communities is good for WSFS. In that spirit, we are proud and humbled to be the key sponsor of the American Heart Association's 2020 Philadelphia Heart Ball," said Mr. Levenson. "The missions of our organizations are wholly aligned in our efforts to provide and protect members of our communities who are most vulnerable and in need of services that promote healthy lifestyles and longevity. I look forward to chairing this important event and raising funds that will have a positive impact in the communities we serve."

On a mission to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives, free from cardiovascular disease and stroke, the American Heart Association is committed to funding lifesaving research in Philadelphia and meeting people where they are with community education, heart-healthy programming and CPR training. With a goal of increasing life expectancy across the city and ensuring all Philadelphians have equitable access to quality care, the Heart Ball is a key component in raising the funds necessary to further the important mission of the American Heart Association.

Unfortunately, Philadelphia ranks as one of the largest American cities whose residents are dying more frequently from premature cardiovascular disease. The American Heart Association's Philadelphia Heart Ball, under the leadership of Mr. Levenson, will raise awareness and significant dollars towards addressing preventative issues such as food access, blood pressure management and safe streets.

"The Heart Ball is a wonderful opportunity for our distinguished partners and volunteers throughout our community to come together in celebration of the important collaborative work being done in Philadelphia," says Jennifer Davis, Executive Director & SVP of the American Heart Association Philadelphia office. "The Heart Ball raises awareness about the risks of cardiovascular disease in our community, and it also celebrates the results of our research, advocacy, volunteerism and educational programs at work. We are proud that WSFS Bank has chosen to stand with us to address some of the most pressing issues facing the health of Philadelphia."

All proceeds from the Heart Ball support the American Heart Association, which funds public and professional education, advocacy and scientific research. Research funded by the association has yielded important discoveries such as CPR, life-extending drugs, pacemakers, bypass surgery, surgical techniques to repair heart defects and more. Last year, The Heart Ball raised a record $2 million.

The 2020 Heart Ball will be held on February 22, 2020 at the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum. For more information, please contact Charles Gorman-Kokolskyj at 215-545-5279 or Charles.Gorman-Kokolskyj@heart.org.

About the American Heart Association:

The American Heart Association is devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke - the two leading causes of death in the world. We team with millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases. The Dallas-based association is the nation's oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. To learn more or to get involved, call 1-800-AHA-USA1, visit heart.org or call any of our offices around the country. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

About WSFS Bank:

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Delaware Valley. As of June 30, 2019, WSFS Financial Corporation had $12.2 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $19.7 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 147 offices located in Pennsylvania (72), Delaware (49), New Jersey (24), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer. Beneficial Equipment Finance Corporation, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Wealth Investments, West Capital Management, and WSFS Mortgage. Serving the greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Media Contacts: Lauren Rose, Senior Communications Director AHA 215-920-2605 / lauren.rose@heart.org Jimmy Hernandez, WSFS Bank 302-571-5254 / jhernandez@wsfsbank.com

Source: WSFS Financial Corporation; American Heart Association