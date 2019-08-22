Philips signs agreement to create Taiwan's first fully digitalized pathology department



August 22, 2019





Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution adopted by Taiwan's leading academic medical and teaching center Taipei Veterans General Hospital

Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution cleared for routine primary diagnostic use in Taiwan

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Taipei, Taiwan - Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that Taipei Veterans General Hospital (TPVGH) will utilize the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution to transform its pathology tissue examination to digital diagnostics. By allowing tissue samples to be remotely viewed within a virtual pathology network across hospital locations, the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution will help TPVGH to establish Taiwan's first fully digitalized pathology department, with the aim of enhancing patient safety and improving the quality of diagnoses, thereby leading to better patient outcomes.

Cancer is the leading cause of death in Taiwan. Pathology plays a critical role in the detection and diagnosis of a wide variety of diseases, including cancer. Tissue samples (biopsies) are examined to determine if tissue cells are malignant and consequently to guide treatment decisions. Speedy diagnosis and effective personalized treatment have a significant impact on patients and their families.

Pathological review of patient tissue has historically been done using a microscope. Using the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution with the Ultra-Fast Scanner (UFS), TPVGH will now be able to digitize tissue samples so that pathologists can review, interpret, analyze, and share digital images. The Image Management System (IMS) that is part of the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution allows them to instantly consult colleagues or conveniently present images during multi-disciplinary team meetings, without the need to physically transport pathology slides or tissue samples.

"Philips Taiwan continues to help Taiwan in realizing intelligent and advanced healthcare solutions," said Richard Hu, General Manager of Philips Taiwan. "Digitalizing pathology so that tissue samples can be viewed remotely, wherever they are needed, will not only enhance laboratory efficiency and quality but also improve patient safety."



In addition to clinical use, the digital images will be stored in image repositories and used to teach pathology students, or used for medical research, including cancer research.

Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is designed for in-vitro diagnostic purposes, helping pathologists to review and interpret digital images of surgical pathology slides prepared from formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue samples. It has market access clearance in over fifty countries, including recent market clearance in Taiwan.

