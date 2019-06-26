Philips completes cancellation of 30.0 million shares





June 26, 2019

Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) today announced that it has completed the cancellation of 30,000,000 of its shares. The cancelled shares were acquired as part of Philips' recently completed EUR 1.5 billion share repurchase program that started in the third quarter of 2017, and of Philips' ongoing EUR 1.5 billion share repurchase program that started in the first quarter of 2019. Further details on the repurchase program can be found here.



Philips' current issued share capital amounts to EUR 181,055,015.40, representing 905,275,077 common shares.

Source: Royal Philips