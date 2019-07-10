Philips and TeleTracking join together as founding sponsors of ‘Command Center Summit: Connected Care Delivery'



July 10, 2019

Amsterdam, the Netherlands -Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced its founding sponsorship of BRI Network's inaugural Command Center Summit: Connected Care Delivery (July 15-16, 2019, Chicago, US), alongside the summit's other founding sponsor TeleTracking Technologies, Inc.



As care delivery becomes more complex, finding ways to coordinate patient care across the health continuum, from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care, is one of the most important challenges facing hospitals and health systems. They therefore need to look at new, more efficient ways to increase access to care and improve care collaboration. Centralized care is emerging as an innovative way of transforming healthcare operations by generating real-time, actionable analytics and pro-active recommendations to guide each patient's progression based on their clinical condition. By doing so, it helps to ensure that patients are always transitioned to the most appropriate care setting.

During the upcoming ‘Command Center Summit: Connected Care Delivery', Philips and TeleTracking will show how the command center or clinical operations center approach to centralized care helps to provide the real-time clinical and operational insights needed to predict and manage demand and proactively assign resources, thereby enabling the seamless delivery of care and enhancing the patient and care provider experience.

"Philips is uniquely positioned to integrate and analyze clinical data across our own solutions and those from third parties, both inside and outside the hospital, to generate real-time actionable analytics, and proactive recommendations to help that patients are monitored 24/7 and timely transitioned to the most appropriate care setting," said Jeroen Tas, Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer at Philips. "Connected care is positively impacting patient care operations, and we look forward to teaming up with TeleTracking in this unique Command Center Summit to provide health systems with the insights and tools they need to impact the Quadruple Aim of improving patient outcomes, enhancing patient and staff experiences, and lowering the cost of care."

"TeleTracking has spent nearly three decades studying and addressing the issues of inefficiency in healthcare, and we are very pleased to co-sponsor this event with Philips, an important collaborator in our efforts," said Christopher Johnson, President of TeleTracking. "We have developed a state-of-the-art operating platform with a focus on providing the best possible experience for patients and caregivers, bringing visibility to underlying data that provides important hindsight into what has happened, so we can learn from it; insight into what is happening, so we can respond to it; and foresight into what will happen, so we can prepare for it."



Philips has a leading position in patient monitoring (e.g. central patient monitoring), enterprise telehealth (e.g. the centralized tele-ICU), predictive analytics (e.g. for monitoring at-risk patients in their homes), and population health management (e.g. patient stratification and identification of at-risk patient groups). This expertise enables Philips to provide hospitals and health systems with Clinical Operations Center solutions for effectively managing patients across the health continuum. By helping to optimize admissions, in-hospital transfers, and back-to-home transfers based on each individual patient's clinical needs, they enable hospitals and healthcare systems to better predict demand and match capacity. At the heart of Philips' Clinical Operations Center approach are advanced data management and adaptive intelligence technologies that support efficient evidence-based decision making.

Command Center Summit 2019

Over the course of two days, attendees will hear from hospitals with direct experience of establishing command centers in their organizations. Discussion threads will include how to make the business case for a command center; leveraging data to improve clinical outcomes; and designing a command center to optimize patient flow across the health continuum.

The presenters include hospital leaders from across the US. The summit also features a joint keynote address from Philips Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer Jeroen Tas, and Christopher Johnson, President of TeleTracking, who will share their thoughts on the significant benefits of a centralized approach to care and how the two companies are helping health systems to transform their operations both strategically and culturally.

For more information on the Command Center Summit or to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about the Philips Clinical Operations Center approach, visit the Philips Clinical Operations Center webpages. To learn more about TeleTracking's Health System Command Centers, visit its webpages.

For live updates throughout the event follow @PhilipsLiveFrom #CommandCenterSummit.

For further information, please contact:

Anna Hogrebe

Philips Global Press Office

Tel: +1 416 270 6757

E-mail: Anna.Hogrebe@philips.com



Silvie Casanova

Philips North America

Tel: +1 781 879 0692

E-mail: Silvie.Casanova@philips.com



About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2018 sales of EUR 18.1 billion and employs approximately 77,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

About TeleTracking Technologies, Inc.

For every hour patients wait for care, they face objectively worse outcomes. TeleTracking believes it is unacceptable that patients are not able to access the care they need, when they need it, due to operating inefficiencies and unnecessary cost barriers. Our mission is simple, to ensure no one waits for the care they need. And that's why more than a decade ago, TeleTracking recognized the significant benefits of a centralized approach to managing patient flow, led the development of the Command Center concept, and has implemented more than one hundred Operational Command Centers across the United States and United Kingdom. Named one of Becker's "Great Places to Work" in 2017 and 2018, the 2018 Innovator of the Year: Health IT at the Pittsburgh Technology Council's Tech 50 Awards, and a Pittsburgh Business Times "Corporate Citizenship Award" winner, TeleTracking has also delivered extraordinary outcomes for nearly three decades that have been the subject of study by the RAND Corporation, in addition to being a perennial KLAS category Leader. For more information visit www.teletracking.com.

Attachment

Source: Royal Philips