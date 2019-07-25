PFSweb Sets Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call for Thursday, August 8 at 5:00 p.m. ET





ALLEN, Texas, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW), a global commerce services company, will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.



PFSweb CEO Mike Willoughby and CFO Tom Madden will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2019

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-220-8474

International dial-in number: 1-323-794-2591

Conference ID: 9068313

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.pfsweb.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 22, 2019.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 9068313

