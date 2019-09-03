Petroteq Announces Closing of Financing





SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") (TSXV:PQE; OTC:PQEFF; FSE: PQCF), a fully integrated surface oil sands mining oil company with proprietary technology‎, announces the issuance to an arm's length lender of a US$480,000 principal amount (including an original issue discount of 20%) unsecured convertible debenture, and warrants exercisable for up to 2,666,666 common shares of the Company at US$0.15 per share for 12 months. The debenture has a term of 12 months and bears interest at a rate of 3.3% per annum payable on maturity, and at the option of the holder the purchase amount of the debenture (excluding the original issue discount of 20%) is convertible into 2,666,666 common shares of the Company at US$0.15 per share in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the debenture. All securities issued pursuant to the transaction are subject ‎to a four-month hold period. The net proceeds of the financing will be used by the Company for use on its ‎extraction technology in Asphalt Ridge, Utah, and for working capital.‎



About Petroteq Energy Inc.

Petroteq is a fully integrated oil and gas company focused on the development and implementation of a new ‎proprietary technology for oil extraction. The Company has an environmentally safe and sustainable technology ‎for the extraction of heavy and bitumen from oil sands, oil shale deposits and shallow oil deposits. Petroteq ‎is engaged in the development and implementation of its patented environmentally friendly heavy oil ‎processing and extraction technologies. Our proprietary process produces zero greenhouse gas, zero waste and ‎requires no high temperatures. Petroteq is currently focused on developing its oil sands resources and ‎expanding production capacity at its Asphalt Ridge heavy oil extraction and processing facility located near Vernal, Utah.

