PetMed Express D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Its First Fiscal Quarter Financial Results and Its Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 Per Share





DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Net sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 were $80.0 million, compared to $87.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, a decrease of 8.5%. Net income was $5.3 million, or $0.26 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to net income of $12.6 million, or $0.62 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, a 57% decrease in diluted earnings per share.



Menderes Akdag, President and CEO, commented: "Our sales and gross margins were negatively impacted by increased online competition and aggressive pricing in the market that forced us to reduce our prices. Our average order value declined from $90 in the quarter ended June 30, 2018 to $86 in the June 30, 2019 quarter. During the quarter we bought back approximately 613,000 shares of our common stock for $11.5 million, with an average price of $18.73 per share. Cash from operations for the quarter was negatively impacted by an $8.8 million increase in inventory, the result of cost-advantaged inventory buys that we made during the quarter. We intend to return to normal inventory levels in future quarters. One of our long-term strategic initiatives and primary goals has always been to have direct purchasing relationships with the major manufacturers. We made further progress on this initiative in the current quarter, which may help improve our gross margins in the future. In fiscal 2020, we will continue to be price competitive and will focus on optimizing our marketing in this more competitive environment and being more efficient with our advertising spending. In addition, we will be investing in our e-commerce platform to better service our customers. This platform will enable us to improve upon our already strong net promoter score of 83%. We believe this customer satisfaction measure reflects the strong bond we have with our customers and will assist the Company with future customer retention."

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be payable on August 9, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 2, 2019. The Company intends to continue to pay regular quarterly dividends; however, the declaration and payment of future dividends is discretionary and will be subject to a determination by the Board of Directors each quarter following its review of the Company's financial performance.

PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except for per share amounts) June 30, March 31, 2019 2019 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,398 $ 100,529 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $33 and $39, respectively 2,145 2,542 Inventories - finished goods 30,168 21,370 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,506 1,408 Prepaid income taxes - 582 Total current assets 117,217 126,431 Noncurrent assets: Property and equipment, net 26,760 27,136 Intangible assets 860 860 Total noncurrent assets 27,620 27,996 Total assets $ 144,837 $ 154,427 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,689 $ 16,275 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,325 2,351 Income taxes payable 1,241 - Total current liabilities 20,255 18,626 Deferred tax liabilities 939 1,121 Total liabilities 21,194 19,747 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; 3 convertible shares issued and outstanding with a liquidation preference of $4 per share 9 9 Common stock, $.001 par value, 40,000 shares authorized; 20,060 and 20,674 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 20 21 Additional paid-in capital 1,617 12,478 Retained earnings 121,997 122,172 Total shareholders' equity 123,643 134,680 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 144,837 $ 154,427





PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands, except for per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Sales $ 79,988 $ 87,390 Cost of sales 58,127 57,436 Gross profit 21,861 29,954 Operating expenses: General and administrative 6,508 6,934 Advertising 8,624 6,707 Depreciation 568 556 Total operating expenses 15,700 14,197 Income from operations 6,161 15,757 Other income: Interest income, net 567 379 Other, net 257 317 Total other income 824 696 Income before provision for income taxes 6,985 16,453 Provision for income taxes 1,642 3,871 Net income $ 5,343 $ 12,582 Comprehensive income $ 5,343 $ 12,582 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.26 $ 0.62 Diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.62 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 20,235 20,408 Diluted 20,245 20,449 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.27 $ 0.25





PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 5,343 $ 12,582 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 568 556 Share based compensation 635 719 Deferred income taxes (182 ) (165 ) Bad debt expense 25 32 (Increase) decrease in operating assets and increase (decrease) in liabilities: Accounts receivable 372 (171 ) Inventories - finished goods (8,798 ) (1,709 ) Prepaid income taxes 582 788 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (98 ) (396 ) Accounts payable (586 ) 5,908 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 934 643 Income taxes payable 1,241 3,247 Net cash provided by operating activities 36 22,034 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (192 ) (306 ) Net cash used in investing activities (192 ) (306 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Purchased of treasury stock (11,496 ) - Dividends paid (5,479 ) (5,103 ) Net cash used in financing activities (16,975 ) (5,103 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (17,131 ) 16,625 Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period 100,529 77,936 Cash and cash equivalents, at end of period $ 83,398 $ 94,561 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Dividends payable in accrued expenses $ 243 $ 288





