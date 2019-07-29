Quantcast

Peter Foster appointed to lead Willis Towers Watson global cyber team

By GlobeNewswire,  July 29, 2019, 02:00:00 PM EDT


LONDON, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) has appointed Peter Foster as chairman of Global FINEX Cyber and Cyber Risk Solutions.  Foster has been with Willis Towers Watson for over 14 years and has been instrumental in building the company's global cyber capabilities.

In a recent report from Willis Towers Watson and independent researcher ESI ThoughtLab, annual losses from cyberattacks averaged $4.7 million in the last fiscal year — with more than one in 10 firms losing over $10 million. Willis Towers Watson's cyber platform enables clients to evaluate the full extent of their cyber risk exposure and determine an effective strategy for managing the risk.

Peter Foster, chairman, Global Finex Cyber and Cyber Risk Solutions, Willis Towers Watson, said, "Our recent data highlighting the increasing number of firms losing considerable sums from cyber attacks demonstrates the need for robust cybersecurity solutions. Cyber risk continues to be a key component of our global strategy and we have built tremendous momentum and capability in this space through our fully integrated and holistic approach to all aspects of mitigating cyber risk. I am delighted to be leading such an experienced global team with the breadth of knowledge and depth that we harness globally."

For more information about Willis Towers Watson cyber approach, please access https://www.willistowerswatson.com/en-US/Solutions/cyber-risk-management

For more information on the recent Cybersecurity report as well as other key insights, on perceived threats, cybersecurity maturity and investment, the full report may be downloaded here.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has over 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

