Perseus UK Depositary Interest and Corporate Nominee Facility

PERTH, Western Australia, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 18, 2016Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) ("Perseus") issued ordinary shares and warrants to shareholders of Amara Mining plc pursuant to a scheme of arrangement between Perseus and Amara that took effect on that date.



Perseus then arranged for the establishment of a Depositary Interest Facility and a Corporate Sponsored Nominee Facility to facilitate settlement of the share issue to Amara shareholders that were UK residents and further trading by such shareholders. The initial term of the Facilities was 12 months from the effective date of the scheme of arrangement. The Facilities were subsequently extended until September 30, 2019.

Shareholders are advised as follows:

The Corporate Sponsored Nominee Facility will be terminated with effect from September 30, 2019. Affected shareholders will receive written notification from Computershare advising them of the options available to them. Computershare is offering reduced brokerage rates for holders who want to sell their holdings before closure of the Corporate Sponsored Nominee Facility.

The Depositary Interest Facility has been extended indefinitely. If Perseus determines to terminate this Facility in the future, notice will be given as required under the Facility terms and conditions.

To discuss any aspect of this announcement, please contact:

Company Secretary: Martijn Bosboom at telephone +61 8 6144 1700 or email

martijn.bosboom@perseusmining.com General Manager BD & IR: Andrew Grove at telephone +61 8 6144 1700 or email

andrew.grove@perseusmining.com





Source: Perseus Mining Limited