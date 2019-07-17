Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for June 2019 Quarter





PERTH, Western Australia, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perseus Mining Limited ("Perseus" or the "Company") (TSX & ASX: PRU) reports on its activities for the three month period ended June 30, 2019 (the "Quarter"). An executive summary is provided below. However, full details of activities in the June Quarter, including reconciled production and all-in site cash costs, are included in the Company's June 2019 Quarterly Activity Report released to the market on July 18, 2019. The full report is available for download from www.perseusmining.com, www.asx.com.au and www.sedar.com.



Perseus's operations deliver in line with market guidance

With Group gold production of 131,269 ounces at US$918 per ounce and 271,824 ounces at US$960 per ounce for the June 2019 Half Year and full 2019 Financial Year respectively, market guidance was achieved.



In the June 2019 quarter, Perseus's Edikan and Sissingué mines delivered:

Parameter Unit Edikan Sissingué Perseus

Group Gold production Ounces 42,555 21,570 64,125 All-In Site Cost (AISC) US$/ounce 1,090 791 989 Gold sales Ounces 41,110 19,374 60,484 Average sales price US$/ounce 1,290 1,287 1,289 Notional Cashflow US$ million 8.5 10.7 19.2

Group gold production and cost guidance for 2020 Financial Year is:

Parameter Unit December

Half Year June

Half Year 2020

Fiscal Year Gold production ‘000 Ounces 120-140 140-160 260-300 All-In Site Cost (AISC) US$/ounce 850-1,000 750-950 800-975

Perseus starts development of its third gold mine, Yaouré

Financing and permitting for the Yaouré Gold Mine development has been finalised and a decision to develop Yaouré was taken in May 2019;



Preliminary site works have started and by June 30, 2019, US$93.5 million was committed and US$11.8 million spent, largely on engineering and procurement of plant and equipment;



Mine development remains on target for first gold pour in December 2020.

Perseus's Balance Sheet continues to strengthen

US$119.3 million of cash and bullion on hand at June 30, 2019, an increase of US$38.5 million during the quarter;



Outstanding bank debt reduced by US$13.0 million to US$31.5 million giving net cash and bullion of US$87.8 million at June 30, 2019, up US$51.5 million or 142% during the quarter;



US$19.2 million of notional cashflow generated from operations and US$37.8 million received from the exercise of warrants and associated underwriting, net of fees;



Documentation for a new US$150 million corporate debt facility was signed with first drawdown to refinance existing debt planned for the September 2019 quarter.

PROGRAM FOR THE SEPTEMBER 2019 QUARTER

Edikan

Produce gold at a total all-in site cost is in line with December 2019 Half Year guidance;

Continue implementing planned Continuous Improvement initiatives aimed at increasing gold production and reducing AISC;

Evaluation of Esuajah South drilling; and

Continue drilling conceptual mineralised granite targets at Wampam West.

Sissingué

Produce gold at a total all-in site cost in line with December 2019 Half Year guidance;

Continue implementing planned Continuous Improvement initiatives aimed at increasing gold production and reducing AISC; and

Continue RC drilling at the Sissingué South, Zanikan and other prospects within trucking distance of Sissingué, with the aim of identifying the potential for additional Mineral Resources that can be processed at the Sissingué processing facility.

Yaouré

Complete site mobilisation and compensation and start full scale construction of Yaoure;

Commence negotiation of a Mining Convention;

Complete auger drilling over the Degbezere soil anomaly on the Yaouré West permit.

Commence AC testing of auger anomalies at Sayikro and Allekran.

Commence preparations for a 3D seismic survey over the CMA zone and environs.

Jeff Quartermaine

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

July 18, 2019

