Periodic update on transaction details related to Philips' share repurchases



August 2, 2019

Amsterdam, the Netherlands -Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) today reported that in the period from July 26, 2019 up to and including August 1, 2019 a total of 466,177 of its own common shares were repurchased, with a weighted average purchase price of EUR 42.56. These repurchases were made under the repurchase program for capital reduction purposes, which was announced on January 29, 2019. Further details can be found via this link.

