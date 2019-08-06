Quantcast

Performant Financial Corporation to Report Second Quarter 2019 Earnings on August 13, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  August 06, 2019, 04:04:00 PM EDT


LIVERMORE, Calif., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performant Financial Corporation (Nasdaq:PFMT), a provider of technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services, will report its second quarter 2019 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. The company will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 pm (Eastern Time) that day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-705-6003 (domestic) or 201-493-6725 (international). A replay will be available approximately three hours after the call, through August 20, 2019 accessible by dialing 844-512-2921 (domestic), or 412-317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is 13693265.

The company will also host a live webcast of its conference call which may be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.performantcorp.com.  A replay will be available on the website immediately following the call.

About Performant Financial Corporation                                                       

Performant Financial Corporation is a leading provider of technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services. The Company's services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for various government, healthcare and financial services markets in the United States. The Company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.  To learn more about Performant Financial, please visit http://performantcorp.com/

Contact Information:             

Richard Zubek                       

Investor Relations                                  

925-960-4988

investors@performantcorp.com

Source: Performant Financial Corporation

