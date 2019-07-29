Performance Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019





ATHENS, Greece, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX), (the "Company"), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of vessels, today reported a net loss of $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to a net loss of $42.3 million for the same period of 2018. The loss for the second quarter of 2019 includes $0.3 million of impairment charges of one vessel, while the loss for the second quarter of 2018 includes $15.6 million of impairment charges of one vessel and $19.0 million of aggregate loss on sale of three vessels.

Time charter revenues were $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $6.3 million for the same period of 2018. This decrease was primarily due to the decrease in size of the Company's fleet, and was partially offset by the increased time charter rates achieved as a result of improved market conditions.

Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2019, amounted to $1.7 million, compared to a net loss of $46.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The loss for the six months ended June 30, 2019 includes $0.3 million of impairment charges of one vessel, while the loss for the six months ended June 30, 2018 includes $15.6 million of impairment charges of one vessel and $16.7 million of aggregate loss on sale of six vessels. Time charter revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2019, amounted to $10.0 million, compared to $14.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

As of July 28, 2019, the Company had 36,277,660 shares of common stock issued and outstanding.

Fleet Employment Profile (As of July 26, 2019) Performance Shipping Inc.'s fleet is employed as follows: Vessel Gross Rate

(USD Per Day) Com* Charterers Delivery Date to Charterers** Redelivery Date to Owners*** Notes BUILT CAPACITY 2 Aframax Tanker Vessels MAERSK JEDDAH - - - - - - - 1 (tbr. Blue Moon) 2011 104,623DWT MAERSK JAMNAGAR - - - - - - - 2 (tbr. Briolette) 2011 104,588DWT 2 Panamax Container Vessels PAMINA $11,950 5.00% Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Ltd. 23-Aug-18 5-May-19 $8,800 5.00% 5-May-19 5-Sep-19 - 5-Nov-19 2005 5,042TEU DOMINGO $12,800 3.50% CMA CGM 3-Aug-18 3-Apr-19 $10,500 3.50% 3-Apr-19 3-Sep-19 - 3-Nov-19 3 2001 3,739TEU 2 Post - Panamax Container Vessels PUCON $15,000 3.75% Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd. 26-Mar-19 6-Jun-19 4 $19,500 3.75% Wan Hai Lines (Singapore) Pte Ltd. 27-Jun-19 31-Aug-19 - 25-Sep-19 2006 6,541TEU ROTTERDAM $18,200 3.75% Wan Hai Lines (Singapore) Pte Ltd. 12-Jul-18 30-Jun-19 $20,500 3.75% 25-Jul-19 28-Sep-19 - 23-Oct-19 2008 6,494TEU * Total commission paid to third parties. ** In case of newly acquired vessel with time charter attached, this date refers to the expected/actual date of delivery of the vessel to the Company. *** Range of redelivery dates, with the actual date of redelivery being at the Charterers' option, but subject to the terms, conditions, and exceptions of the particular charterparty. 1 Expected date of delivery to the Company by early August 2019. 2 Expected date of delivery to the Company by the beginning of November 2019. 3 Vessel off hire from April 3, 2019 to April 5, 2019. 4 Vessel on unscheduled drydocking from June 9, 2019 to June 13, 2019.





Summary of Selected Financial & Other Data For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA (in thousands of US Dollars): Time charter revenues $ 4,547 $ 6,269 $ 10,016 $ 14,260 Voyage expenses 325 256 603 635 Vessel operating expenses 3,182 4,101 5,829 9,727 Net loss (1,566 ) (42,300 ) (1,747 ) (46,245 ) FLEET DATA Average number of vessels 4.0 6.6 4.0 8.6 Number of vessels 4.0 * 5.0 4.0 * 5.0 Ownership days 364 603 724 1,551 Available days 364 591 724 1,539 Operating days 340 589 696 1,443 Fleet utilization 93.4 % 99.7 % 96.1 % 93.8 % AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS Time charter equivalent (TCE) rate (1) $ 11,599 $ 10,174 $ 13,001 $ 8,853 Daily vessel operating expenses (2) $ 8,742 $ 6,801 $ 8,051 $ 6,271 * Number of vessels does not include the vessels that the Company has contracted to purchase but have not been delivered to the Company as at June 30, 2019.

(1) Time charter equivalent rates, or TCE rates, are defined as our time charter revenues, net, less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of our available days during the period, which is consistent with industry standards. Voyage expenses include port charges, bunker (fuel) expenses, canal charges and commissions. TCE is a non-GAAP measure. TCE rate is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters are generally expressed in such amounts.

(2) Daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance and vessel registry, expenses relating to repairs and maintenance, the costs of spares and consumable stores, lubricant costs, tonnage taxes, regulatory fees, environmental costs, lay-up expenses and other miscellaneous expenses, are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period.

About the Company

Performance Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of vessels. The Company's current fleet of vessels are employed primarily on time charters with leading charterers.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "anticipate," "intends," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "may," "should," "expect," "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for containership capacity, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.

(See financial tables attached)

PERFORMANCE SHIPPING INC.

FINANCIAL TABLES

Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except for share and per share data

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2019

2018

2019

2018

REVENUES: Time charter revenues $ 4,547 $ 6,269 $ 10,016 $ 14,260 EXPENSES: Voyage expenses 325 256 603 635 Vessel operating expenses 3,182 4,101 5,829 9,727 Depreciation and amortization of deferred charges 874 1,274 1,740 3,100 General and administrative expenses 1,555 1,914 3,463 3,859 Impairment losses 261 15,626 261 15,626 Loss on vessels' sale - 18,968 - 16,679 Foreign currency losses / (gains) - (41 ) 5 (33 ) Operating loss $ (1,650 ) $ (35,829 ) (1,885 ) (35,333 ) OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSES): Interest and finance costs - (6,482 ) - (10,939 ) Interest income 84 11 138 27 Total other income / (expenses), net $ 84 $ (6,471 ) 138 (10,912 ) Net loss $ (1,566 ) $ (42,300 ) $ (1,747 ) $ (46,245 ) Loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (5.16 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (6.54 ) Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted 24,961,196 8,196,451 21,710,494 7,068,474 UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2019

2018

2019

2018

Net loss $ (1,566 ) $ (42,300 ) $ (1,747 ) $ (46,245 ) Comprehensive loss $ (1,566 ) $ (42,300 ) $ (1,747 ) $ (46,245 )





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (Expressed in thousands of US Dollars) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018* ASSETS (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,742 $ 10,493 Advances for vessel acquisitions and other vessels' costs 10,027 - Vessels, net 84,123 85,870 Other fixed assets, net 982 998 Other assets 3,510 2,725 Total assets $ 115,384 $ 100,086 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Other liabilities $ 2,751 $ 4,510 Total stockholders' equity 112,633 95,576 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 115,384 $ 100,086 * The balance sheet data as of December 31, 2018 has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date.





OTHER FINANCIAL DATA For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net Cash used in Operating Activities $ (652 ) $ (521 ) $ (644 ) $ (542 ) Net Cash provided by / (used in) Investing Activities (2 ) 42,398 441 73,004 Net Cash provided by / (used in) Financing Activities - (23,592 ) 6,452 (55,542 )

