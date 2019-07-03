Quantcast

Performance Shipping Inc. Announces the Date for Reporting the 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results

By GlobeNewswire,  July 03, 2019, 09:20:00 AM EDT


ATHENS, Greece, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX), (the "Company"), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of vessels, today announced that its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 are scheduled to be released before the opening of the U.S. financial markets on Monday, July 29, 2019.

About the Company

Performance Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of vessels. The Company's current fleet of vessels are employed primarily on time charters with leading charterers. 

Corporate Contact:

Ioannis Zafirakis

Director, Chief Strategy Officer and Secretary

Telephone: +30-216-600-2400

Email: izafirakis@pshipping.com

Website: www.pshipping.com

Investor and Media Relations:

Edward Nebb

Comm-Counsellors, LLC

Telephone: + 1-203-972-8350

Email: enebb@optonline.net

Source: Performance Shipping Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: DCIX




