Perceptron Wins AutoGauge®ACF Order at Global Appliance Manufacturer



New Order for Flexible Near-Line Station Emphasizes Company's Pursuit for Growth in Adjacent Industries

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP), a leading global provider of 3D automated metrology solutions and coordinate measuring machines, today announced it received an order from a leading global appliance manufacturer to measure oven cavities.



"Manufacturers are often looking for a partner to help them automate their measurement in the most efficient way," commented Rick Van Valkenburg, Vice President Global Sales and Marketing for Perceptron. "This specific manufacturer turned to Perceptron based on our extensive experience with high-speed measurement in the automotive industry. Their pursuit of automation in their manufacturing process made measuring on the plant floor the next logical step and Perceptron the most suitable solution."

The turnkey system consists of a robot, a single Helixevo sensor, and a portable base for movement around the manufacturing floor. The cavities will be measured at multiple points in the manufacturing process to ensure proper build dimensions. This allows the manufacturer to root cause any variation their build process is adding to the assembly. For example, the oven cavities can be measured in their raw metal state and again after the enamel is baked on to determine if the enamel application caused dimensional changes. The Helixevo sensor has the dynamic range to easily handle the different material finishes.

As emphasized through industry veteran Jay Freeland's appointment as Chairman of the Board, Perceptron continues to focus on core competencies and market share penetration within the automotive industry, while pursuing growth within adjacent industries as well.

"Perceptron's robust technology and automotive experience was instrumental in establishing this relationship," continued Van Valkenburg. "Our proven plant floor technology and execution team is designed and trained to provide solutions for high throughput manufacturing facilities where quality and time is critical."

The system is currently in design with installation scheduled for winter 2019.

About Perceptron

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) develops, produces and sells a comprehensive range of automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection and 3D scanning. Products include 3D machine vision solutions, robot guidance, coordinate measuring machines, laser scanning and advanced analysis software. Global automotive, aerospace and other manufacturing companies rely on Perceptron's metrology solutions to assist in managing their complex manufacturing processes to improve quality, shorten product launch times and reduce costs. Headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan, USA, Perceptron has subsidiary operations in Brazil, China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Slovakia, Spain and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.perceptron.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including the Company's expectation relating to the ability to successfully develop and introduce new products and expand into new customers and markets. When we use words such as "target," "will," "should," "could," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "prospects," "outlook," "guidance" or similar expressions, we are making forward-looking statements. We claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for all of our forward-looking statements. While we believe that our forward- looking statements are reasonable, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Because these forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions that are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change, actual results could be materially different. Factors that might cause such a difference include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those listed in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal 2018. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake, and expressly disclaim, any obligation to publicly update or alter our statements whether as a result of new information, events or circumstances occurring after the date of this report or otherwise.

Contact:

Investor Relations

