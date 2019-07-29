Perceptron Announces In-Line Bookings in North America



New Order for 13 Systems to Measure New Vehicle Platform

PLYMOUTH, Mich., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP), a leading global provider of 3D automated metrology solutions and coordinate measuring machines, today announced it has received an order for 13 systems from a prominent North American OEM for their upcoming 2021 model year vehicle launch.



"We continue to see significant interest in our technology throughout the Americas and with both current and prospective customers," Rick Van Valkenburg, Vice President Global Sales and Marketing for Perceptron, commented. "Parallel to this demand, we remain committed to our established development path and continuously improving our product line. This order includes nine robot guidance systems, three automated metrology stations and one gap and flush system. All systems are in-line, measuring or guiding 100 percent of production on every model manufactured at the OEM plant."

Robot guidance applications include net form and pierce, hinge attachment, roof load, door load and liftgate load; while automated metrology systems measure the rails, underbody, pallet; and gap and flush station for closure panel fit. Perceptron utilizes a combination of robot mounted and structure mounted Helixevo and Helixsolo sensors to perform the required 10 to 70 measurements per station.

"Perceptron's experience, accuracy, and reliability are competitive advantages that helped secure this order," added Van Valkenburg. "All of the stations are connected to exchange data as ‘virtual measurements' for the next assembly operation, decreasing redundant measurements and sensor count. This capability of using robotic, structure, and virtual measurements significantly reduces the cycle time and enables significant cost savings for our OEM partners."

All systems are currently in design with installation scheduled for Fall 2019.

About Perceptron

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) develops, produces and sells a comprehensive range of automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection and 3D scanning. Products include 3D machine vision solutions, robot guidance, coordinate measuring machines, laser scanning and advanced analysis software. Global automotive, aerospace and other manufacturing companies rely on Perceptron's metrology solutions to assist in managing their complex manufacturing processes to improve quality, shorten product launch times and reduce costs. Headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan, USA, Perceptron has subsidiary operations in Brazil, China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Slovakia, Spain and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.perceptron.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including the Company's expectation relating to the ability to successfully develop and introduce new products and expand into new customers and markets. When we use words such as "target," "will," "should," "could," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "prospects," "outlook," "guidance" or similar expressions, we are making forward-looking statements. We claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for all of our forward-looking statements. While we believe that our forward-looking statements are reasonable, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Because these forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions that are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change, actual results could be materially different. Factors that might cause such a difference include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those listed in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal 2018. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake, and expressly disclaim, any obligation to publicly update or alter our statements whether as a result of new information, events or circumstances occurring after the date of this report or otherwise.

Contact:

Investor Relations

investors@perceptron.com

Source: Perceptron, Inc.