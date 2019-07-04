Quantcast

    Pepcap Announces Appointment of Additional Director

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 04, 2019, 02:42:00 PM EDT


    VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepcap Resources Inc. (TSXV:WAV.H) ("Pepcap" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors of the Company have appointed Kwan Tek Sian (otherwise known as Alan Kwan) as an additional director of the Company.

    Mr. Kwan is the non-executive Director and Chairman of the Board of Bosa Technology Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and which is principally engaged in providing mechanical splicing services to the reinforced concrete industry in Hong Kong.  Mr. Kwan is an entrepreneur with experience across several industries and has been an executive director of various entities.  He is also a principal of State Path Capital Limited, a joint venture company involved with investing in biotechnology companies. Mr. Kwan obtained a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master of Health Science degree from Victoria University in Melbourne, Australia.  He also earned a graduate diploma in Law and Legal Studies from La Trobe University in Melbourne.

    Mr. Kwan is the Company's largest shareholder.  To the knowledge of the Company, Mr. Kwan holds 14,137,200 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 32.1% of the issued and outstanding shares.

    On behalf of the Board of Directors:

    Margaret Wee, Director

    For further information:

    Margaret Wee

    Phone: +65 97380493

    Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

    Source: Pepcap Resources Inc.

