People's Utah Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend Payment
Second Quarter 2019 Highlights
- Achieved return on average assets of 1.96% for the second quarter
- Realized return on average equity of 14.33% for the second quarter
- Earnings per diluted share increased 5.5% to $0.58 year-over-year
- Net interest margin narrowed 2 bps to 5.24% for the second quarter
- Total deposits grew $200 million, or 11.2%, to $1.98 billion year-over-year
- Total loans held for investment declined 1.1% to $1.67 billion year-over-year
- Total assets exceed $2.3 billion at June 30, 2019
AMERICAN FORK, Utah, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People's Utah Bancorp (the "Company" or "PUB") (Nasdaq:PUB) reported net income of $11.0 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared with $10.5 million for the first quarter of 2019, and $10.5 million for the second quarter of 2018. Diluted earnings per common share were $0.58 for the second quarter of 2019 compared with $0.55 for the first quarter of 2019, and $0.55 for the second quarter of 2018.
Return on average assets was 1.96% for the second quarter of 2019 compared with 1.95% for first quarter of 2019, and 1.93% for the second quarter of 2018. Return on average equity was 14.33% for the second quarter of 2019 compared with 14.38% for the first quarter of 2019, and 15.60% for the second quarter of 2018.
The Board of Directors declared an increase in the quarterly dividend payment to $0.13 per common share. The dividend will be payable on August 12, 2019 to shareholders of record as of August 5, 2019. The dividend payout ratio for earnings for the second quarter of 2019 was 22.3%. This continues the over 50-year trend of paying dividends by the Company.
"People's Utah Bancorp achieved another strong quarter with a return on average equity of 14.3% as we continue to position, strengthen, and fortify our balance sheet," said Len Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have increased our average equity to average assets from 12.4% a year ago to 13.7% for the second quarter of 2019, while increasing our allowance for loan losses from 1.3% a year ago to 1.7% at the end of the second quarter."
Mr. Williams continued, "Our total deposits grew $200 million, or 11.2% year-over-year, as our retail branches and commercial treasury management team have focused on raising commercial deposits from existing commercial clients, as well as the acquisition of new client relationships. Our increased selectivity and concentration management has slowed our loan growth. However, we believe this focus will ensure greater strength and safety, given our expectations for a slower economy going forward. The economic outlook for the Utah market continues to be strong relative to the U.S. economy overall, which provides us further opportunities to grow our organization. We continue to actively evaluate potential acquisition opportunities throughout the Intermountain West."
Net Interest Income and Margin
For the second quarter of 2019, net interest income grew 2.8%, or $0.7 million, to $27.7 million compared with $27.0 million for the same period a year earlier. The increase is primarily the result of average interest earning assets growing 3.1%, or $64.8 million, and yields on interest earning assets increasing 8 basis points to 5.68% for the same comparable period. Higher yields on interest earning assets was primarily the result of yields on loans increasing 23 basis points to 6.57% for the same comparable period, offset by a 1.5%, or $25.8 million decline in average loan balances and by the percentage of loans to total interest earning assets decreasing to 79.5% for the second quarter of 2019 compared with 83.2% for the second quarter of 2018.
For the second quarter of 2019, total cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 17 basis points to 0.74% compared with the same period a year ago and is the result of the cost of interest bearing deposits increasing 34 basis points to 0.74% for the same comparable periods. The Company had no short-term borrowing for the second quarter of 2019 compared with $128.3 million of short-term borrowings for the second quarter of 2018.
Acquisition accounting adjustments, including the accretion of loan discounts and amortization of certificate of deposits premium, added 7 basis points to the net interest margin for the second quarter of 2019.
Provision for Loan Losses
For the second quarter of 2019, provision for loan losses was $2.2 million compared with $1.5 million for the same period a year earlier. The increase in provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2019 is due primarily to $3.3 million in specific reserves, of which $2.2 million were reserved for the unguaranteed portion of four Government-guaranteed loans acquired in the Town & Country acquisition. For the second quarter of 2019, the Company incurred net charge-offs of $34 thousand compared with net recoveries of $0.1 million for the same period a year ago.
Noninterest Income
For the second quarter of 2019, noninterest income was $3.6 million compared with $4.1 million the same period a year ago. The decrease was primarily due to a one-time gain on sale of securities of $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2018 and $0.2 million loss on the disposal of assets in the second quarter of 2019.
Noninterest Expense
For the second quarter of 2019, noninterest expense was $14.7 million compared with $15.8 million for the same period a year earlier and is primarily the result of $0.7 million in lower salaries and employee benefits, $0.3 million in lower other non-interest expense primarily related to lower legal expenses, $0.2 million in lower FDIC premiums, and $0.1 million in lower marketing costs. For the second quarter of 2019, the Company's efficiency ratio was 46.93% compared with 50.97% for the same period a year ago.
"Our lower marketing and advertising costs are directly the result of us deciding to simplify our branding strategy to a single, unified name for our Bank, a new logo, and a more contemporary look. We expect to roll out our new single brand strategy around the end of the year and anticipate higher marketing and advertising costs over the next several quarters," said Mr. Williams.
Income Tax Provision
For the second quarter of 2019, income tax expense was $3.5 million compared with $3.3 million for the same period a year earlier. For the second quarter of 2019, the effective tax rate was 24.1% compared with 23.9% for the same period a year ago.
Loans and Credit Quality
Loans held for investment decreased $6.3 million, or 0.4%, to $1.67 billion at June 30, 2019 compared with $1.68 billion at December 31, 2018, and decreased $19.4 million, or 1.1%. compared with $1.69 billion at June 30, 2018. The decline is primarily the result of declines in the acquisition, development, and construction loan portfolio of $17.1 million, or 5.26% from December 31, 2018 to June 30, 2019 and $66.4 million, or 17.76%, from a year ago, as the Company has managed loan concentration levels and become more selective with the type and size of construction projects that it is willing to finance, given its perspective on a slowing economy.
For the six months ended June 30, 2019, average loans declined $6.8 million, or 0.4%, to $1.68 billion compared with $1.69 billion for the same period a year earlier.
Non-performing loans were $5.1 million at June 30, 2019 compared with $4.5 million at December 31, 2018, and $8.6 million at June 30, 2018. Non-performing loans to total loans were 0.31% at June 30, 2019 compared with 0.27% at December 31, 2018, and 0.51% at June 30, 2018. Non-performing assets were $5.1 million at June 30, 2019 compared with $4.5 million at December 31, 2018, and $8.6 million at June 30, 2018. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.22% at June 30, 2019 compared with 0.21% at December 31, 2018, and 0.40% at June 30, 2018. The allowance for loan losses increased $5.7 million, or 25.7%, to $28.0 million at June 30, 2019 compared with the same period a year ago. The allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment was 1.68% at June 30, 2019 compared with 1.50% at December 31, 2018, and 1.32% at June 30, 2018. In accordance with acquisition accounting, loans acquired from the Utah branches of Banner Bank and from Town & Country Bank were recorded at their estimated fair value, which resulted in a net discount to the loans' contractual amounts, a portion of which reflects a discount for possible credit losses. Credit discounts are included in the determination of fair value, and as a result, no allowance for loan and lease losses is recorded for acquired loans at the acquisition date. The discount recorded on the acquired loans is not reflected in the allowance for loan losses or related allowance coverage ratios. Remaining credit discounts on acquired loans was $6.7 million at June 30, 2019.
Deposits and Liabilities
Total deposits increased $105 million, or 5.6%, to $1.98 billion at June 30, 2019 compared with $1.88 billion at December 31, 2018, and increased $200 million, or 11.2%, compared with $1.78 billion at June 30, 2018. The increase in total deposits was primarily the result of organic commercial deposit growth. Non-interest bearing deposits were 35.7% of total deposits as of June 30, 2019 compared with 34.2% as of December 31, 2018, and 36.3% as of June 30, 2018.
Shareholders' Equity
Shareholders' equity increased by $22.6 million to $313 million at June 30, 2019 compared with $290 million at December 31, 2018, and increased by $41.2 million compared with $272 million at June 30, 2018. The increase resulted primarily from net income earned during the intervening periods, net of cash dividends paid to shareholders; and a reduction in accumulated other comprehensive losses resulting from an improvement in the fair value of investment securities as overall interest rates declined.
Conference Call and Webcast
Management will host a conference call on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. MDT (12:00 p.m. EDT) to discuss the second quarter 2019 results. Interested investors may listen to the call live at www.peoplesutah.com. Investment professionals are invited to dial 888-317-6003 (international calls 412-317-6061) and the participant entry number is 7584075. Please dial in 10-15 minutes early so the name and company information can be collected prior to the start of the conference.
If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on our website www.peoplesutah.com, or at the same URL above for one month after the call. Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed on this conference call.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this release that are based on information other than historical data or that express the Company's expectations regarding future events or determinations are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements based on historical data are not intended and should not be understood to indicate the Company's expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events or determinations. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or determinations, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date.
Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include: (i) market and economic conditions; (ii) capital sufficiency; (iii) operational, liquidity, interest rate and credit risks; (iv) deterioration of asset quality; (v) achieving loan and deposit growth; (vi) increased competition; (vii) adequacy of reserves; (viii) investments in new branches and new business opportunities; and (ix) changes in the regulatory or legal environment; as well as other factors discussed in the section titled "Risk Factors," in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive. The Company does not intend, or undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements.
About People's Utah Bancorp
People's Utah Bancorp is the holding company for People's Intermountain Bank. People's Intermountain Bank is a full-service community bank providing loans, deposit and cash management services to individuals and businesses. The Company offers its clients direct access to decision makers, unparalleled responsiveness, seasoned relationship managers, and technology solutions. People's Intermountain Bank has 26 locations in three banking divisions, Bank of American Fork, Lewiston State Bank, and People's Town & Country Bank; and a mortgage division, People's Intermountain Bank Mortgage. The Company has been serving communities in Utah and southern Idaho for more than 100 years. More information about PUB is available at www.peoplesutah.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Mark K. Olson
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
1 East Main Street
American Fork UT 84003
investorrelations@peoplesutah.com
Phone: 801-642-3998
|
|PEOPLE'S UTAH BANCORP
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|
(Dollars in thousands, except share
|
|June 30,
|
|
|March 31,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
and per share data)
|
|2019
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|Interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest and fees on loans
|
|$
|27,628
|
|
|$
|26,980
|
|
|$
|27,073
|
|
|$
|54,608
|
|
|$
|52,856
|
|Interest and dividends on investments
|
|
|2,422
|
|
|
|2,172
|
|
|
|1,683
|
|
|
|4,594
|
|
|
|3,339
|
|Total interest income
|
|
|30,050
|
|
|
|29,152
|
|
|
|28,756
|
|
|
|59,202
|
|
|
|56,195
|
|Interest expense
|
|
|2,330
|
|
|
|2,245
|
|
|
|1,778
|
|
|
|4,575
|
|
|
|3,273
|
|Net interest income
|
|
|27,720
|
|
|
|26,907
|
|
|
|26,978
|
|
|
|54,627
|
|
|
|52,922
|
|Provision for loan losses
|
|
|2,150
|
|
|
|1,550
|
|
|
|1,475
|
|
|
|3,700
|
|
|
|3,525
|
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
|
|25,570
|
|
|
|25,357
|
|
|
|25,503
|
|
|
|50,927
|
|
|
|49,397
|
|Non-interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mortgage banking
|
|
|1,621
|
|
|
|1,417
|
|
|
|1,505
|
|
|
|3,038
|
|
|
|3,143
|
|Card processing
|
|
|814
|
|
|
|615
|
|
|
|799
|
|
|
|1,429
|
|
|
|1,522
|
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|
|
|705
|
|
|
|657
|
|
|
|704
|
|
|
|1,362
|
|
|
|1,377
|
|Net gain on sale of investment securities
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|333
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|335
|
|Other
|
|
|458
|
|
|
|648
|
|
|
|725
|
|
|
|1,106
|
|
|
|1,407
|
|Total non-interest income
|
|
|3,598
|
|
|
|3,337
|
|
|
|4,066
|
|
|
|6,935
|
|
|
|7,784
|
|Non-interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|9,526
|
|
|
|9,886
|
|
|
|10,196
|
|
|
|19,412
|
|
|
|20,619
|
|Occupancy, equipment and depreciation
|
|
|1,558
|
|
|
|1,456
|
|
|
|1,411
|
|
|
|3,014
|
|
|
|2,954
|
|Data processing
|
|
|1,018
|
|
|
|964
|
|
|
|1,063
|
|
|
|1,982
|
|
|
|1,933
|
|Marketing and advertising
|
|
|226
|
|
|
|116
|
|
|
|321
|
|
|
|342
|
|
|
|767
|
|FDIC premiums
|
|
|148
|
|
|
|90
|
|
|
|299
|
|
|
|238
|
|
|
|628
|
|Acquisition-related costs
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|1
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|350
|
|Other
|
|
|2,223
|
|
|
|2,404
|
|
|
|2,532
|
|
|
|4,627
|
|
|
|4,620
|
|Total non-interest expense
|
|
|14,699
|
|
|
|14,916
|
|
|
|15,823
|
|
|
|29,615
|
|
|
|31,871
|
|Income before income tax expense
|
|
|14,469
|
|
|
|13,778
|
|
|
|13,746
|
|
|
|28,247
|
|
|
|25,310
|
|Income tax expense
|
|
|3,480
|
|
|
|3,273
|
|
|
|3,279
|
|
|
|6,753
|
|
|
|5,839
|
|Net income
|
|$
|10,989
|
|
|$
|10,505
|
|
|$
|10,467
|
|
|$
|21,494
|
|
|$
|19,471
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Earnings per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|
|$
|0.58
|
|
|$
|0.56
|
|
|$
|0.56
|
|
|$
|1.14
|
|
|$
|1.04
|
|Diluted
|
|$
|0.58
|
|
|$
|0.55
|
|
|$
|0.55
|
|
|$
|1.13
|
|
|$
|1.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|
|
|18,805,760
|
|
|
|18,781,210
|
|
|
|18,679,908
|
|
|
|18,793,553
|
|
|
|18,639,397
|
|Diluted
|
|
|19,007,297
|
|
|
|18,989,565
|
|
|
|18,989,176
|
|
|
|18,998,480
|
|
|
|18,963,549
|
|PEOPLE'S UTAH BANCORP
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|March 31,
|
|
|December 31,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
|
|2019
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2018
|
|ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and due from banks
|
|$
|38,121
|
|
|$
|36,659
|
|
|$
|39,471
|
|
|$
|33,484
|
|Interest bearing deposits
|
|
|64,064
|
|
|
|106,467
|
|
|
|7,456
|
|
|
|17,930
|
|Federal funds sold
|
|
|90,281
|
|
|
|896
|
|
|
|1,620
|
|
|
|908
|
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|192,466
|
|
|
|144,022
|
|
|
|48,547
|
|
|
|52,322
|
|Investment securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Available for sale, at fair value
|
|
|334,762
|
|
|
|347,123
|
|
|
|280,964
|
|
|
|236,699
|
|Held to maturity, at historical cost
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|65,462
|
|
|
|67,922
|
|Total investment securities
|
|
|334,762
|
|
|
|347,123
|
|
|
|346,426
|
|
|
|304,621
|
|Non-marketable equity securities
|
|
|2,623
|
|
|
|2,623
|
|
|
|2,551
|
|
|
|6,151
|
|Loans held for sale
|
|
|18,446
|
|
|
|7,184
|
|
|
|10,267
|
|
|
|11,058
|
|Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans held for investment
|
|
|1,672,584
|
|
|
|1,676,889
|
|
|
|1,678,902
|
|
|
|1,691,959
|
|Allowance for loan losses
|
|
|(28,039
|)
|
|
|(25,923
|)
|
|
|(25,245
|)
|
|
|(22,308
|)
|Total loans held for investment, net
|
|
|1,644,545
|
|
|
|1,650,966
|
|
|
|1,653,657
|
|
|
|1,669,651
|
|Premises and equipment, net
|
|
|37,925
|
|
|
|37,836
|
|
|
|36,532
|
|
|
|29,335
|
|Goodwill
|
|
|25,673
|
|
|
|25,673
|
|
|
|25,673
|
|
|
|25,673
|
|Bank-owned life insurance
|
|
|26,734
|
|
|
|26,581
|
|
|
|26,433
|
|
|
|26,120
|
|Deferred income tax assets
|
|
|9,178
|
|
|
|10,354
|
|
|
|11,514
|
|
|
|10,764
|
|Accrued interest receivable
|
|
|8,642
|
|
|
|8,593
|
|
|
|8,282
|
|
|
|7,658
|
|Other intangibles
|
|
|3,191
|
|
|
|3,301
|
|
|
|3,412
|
|
|
|3,633
|
|Other real estate owned
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|Other assets
|
|
|7,680
|
|
|
|6,551
|
|
|
|11,000
|
|
|
|14,784
|
|Total assets
|
|$
|2,311,865
|
|
|$
|2,270,807
|
|
|$
|2,184,294
|
|
|$
|2,161,770
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|
|$
|707,135
|
|
|$
|655,866
|
|
|$
|642,594
|
|
|$
|646,574
|
|Interest bearing deposits
|
|
|1,274,771
|
|
|
|1,295,459
|
|
|
|1,234,461
|
|
|
|1,135,366
|
|Total deposits
|
|
|1,981,906
|
|
|
|1,951,325
|
|
|
|1,877,055
|
|
|
|1,781,940
|
|Short-term borrowings
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|90,000
|
|Accrued interest payable
|
|
|546
|
|
|
|521
|
|
|
|483
|
|
|
|369
|
|Other liabilities
|
|
|16,614
|
|
|
|17,634
|
|
|
|16,594
|
|
|
|17,862
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
|1,999,066
|
|
|
|1,969,480
|
|
|
|1,894,132
|
|
|
|1,890,171
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Preferred shares, $0.01 par value
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|Common shares, $0.01 par value
|
|
|188
|
|
|
|188
|
|
|
|187
|
|
|
|187
|
|Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|87,275
|
|
|
|86,892
|
|
|
|86,308
|
|
|
|85,620
|
|Retained earnings
|
|
|224,950
|
|
|
|216,216
|
|
|
|207,779
|
|
|
|190,735
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
|
|
|386
|
|
|
|(1,969
|)
|
|
|(4,112
|)
|
|
|(4,943
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|312,799
|
|
|
|301,327
|
|
|
|290,162
|
|
|
|271,599
|
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|$
|2,311,865
|
|
|$
|2,270,807
|
|
|$
|2,184,294
|
|
|$
|2,161,770
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Common shares outstanding
|
|
|18,819,332
|
|
|
|18,797,280
|
|
|
|18,728,823
|
|
|
|18,683,883
|
|PEOPLE'S UTAH BANCORP
|SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|March 31,
|
|
|December 31,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
|
|2019
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2018
|
|Selected Balance Sheet Information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Book value per share
|
|$
|16.62
|
|
|$
|16.03
|
|
|$
|15.49
|
|
|$
|14.54
|
|Tangible book value per share
|
|$
|15.09
|
|
|$
|14.49
|
|
|$
|13.94
|
|
|$
|12.97
|
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|
|
|0.31
|%
|
|
|0.28
|%
|
|
|0.27
|%
|
|
|0.51
|%
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|
|
|0.22
|%
|
|
|0.21
|%
|
|
|0.21
|%
|
|
|0.40
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment
|
|
|1.68
|%
|
|
|1.55
|%
|
|
|1.50
|%
|
|
|1.32
|%
|Loans to Deposits
|
|
|83.91
|%
|
|
|84.98
|%
|
|
|88.65
|%
|
|
|94.32
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Asset Quality Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-performing loans
|
|$
|5,104
|
|
|$
|4,706
|
|
|$
|4,499
|
|
|$
|8,649
|
|Non-performing assets
|
|$
|5,104
|
|
|$
|4,706
|
|
|$
|4,499
|
|
|$
|8,649
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Capital Ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tier 1 leverage capital (1)
|
|
|12.78
|%
|
|
|12.70
|%
|
|
|12.27
|%
|
|
|11.48
|%
|Total risk-based capital (1)
|
|
|17.24
|%
|
|
|16.86
|%
|
|
|16.36
|%
|
|
|15.22
|%
|Average equity to average assets
|
|
|13.69
|%
|
|
|13.55
|%
|
|
|13.04
|%
|
|
|12.36
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)
|
|
|12.44
|%
|
|
|12.15
|%
|
|
|12.11
|%
|
|
|11.36
|%
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|March 31,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|Selected Financial Information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic earnings per share
|
|$
|0.58
|
|
|$
|0.56
|
|
|$
|0.56
|
|
|$
|1.14
|
|
|$
|1.04
|
|Diluted earnings per share
|
|$
|0.58
|
|
|$
|0.55
|
|
|$
|0.55
|
|
|$
|1.13
|
|
|$
|1.03
|
|Net interest margin (2)
|
|
|5.24
|%
|
|
|5.29
|%
|
|
|5.26
|%
|
|
|5.26
|%
|
|
|5.24
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|
|
|46.93
|%
|
|
|49.32
|%
|
|
|50.97
|%
|
|
|48.11
|%
|
|
|52.50
|%
|Non-interest income to average assets
|
|
|0.64
|%
|
|
|0.62
|%
|
|
|0.75
|%
|
|
|0.63
|%
|
|
|0.73
|%
|Non-interest expense to average assets
|
|
|2.63
|%
|
|
|2.77
|%
|
|
|2.91
|%
|
|
|2.69
|%
|
|
|2.97
|%
|Return on average assets
|
|
|1.96
|%
|
|
|1.95
|%
|
|
|1.93
|%
|
|
|1.96
|%
|
|
|1.82
|%
|Return on average equity
|
|
|14.33
|%
|
|
|14.38
|%
|
|
|15.60
|%
|
|
|14.35
|%
|
|
|14.79
|%
|Net charge-offs / (recoveries)
|
|$
|34
|
|
|$
|872
|
|
|$
|(102
|)
|
|$
|906
|
|
|$
|(480
|)
|Annualized net charge-offs / (recoveries) to average loans
|
|
|0.01
|%
|
|
|0.21
|%
|
|
|-0.02
|%
|
|
|0.11
|%
|
|
|-0.06
|%
|________________________________
|
(1) Tier 1 leverage capital and Total risk-based capital as of June 30, 2019 are estimates.
|
(2) Net interest margin is defined as net interest income divided by average earning assets.
|
(3) Represents the sum of total shareholders' equity less intangible assets all divided by the sum of total assets less intangible assets. Intangible assets were $28,864,000, 28,974,000, $29,085,000, and $29,306,000 at June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, and June 30, 2018, respectively.
|PEOPLE'S UTAH BANCORP
|SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|June 30, 2019
|
|
|June 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest
|
|
|Average
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest
|
|
|Average
|
|
|
|Average
|
|
|Income/
|
|
|Yield/
|
|
|Average
|
|
|Income/
|
|
|Yield/
|
|
(Dollars in thousands, except footnotes)
|
|Balance
|
|
|Expense
|
|
|Rate
|
|
|Balance
|
|
|Expense
|
|
|Rate
|
|ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest earning deposits in other banks and federal funds sold
|
|$
|89,461
|
|
|$
|511
|
|
|
|2.29
|%
|
|$
|15,533
|
|
|$
|64
|
|
|
|1.65
|%
|Securities: (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taxable securities
|
|
|276,993
|
|
|
|1,572
|
|
|
|2.28
|%
|
|
|241,724
|
|
|
|1,192
|
|
|
|1.98
|%
|Non-taxable securities (2)
|
|
|66,425
|
|
|
|312
|
|
|
|1.88
|%
|
|
|79,949
|
|
|
|369
|
|
|
|1.85
|%
|Total securities
|
|
|343,418
|
|
|
|1,884
|
|
|
|2.20
|%
|
|
|321,673
|
|
|
|1,561
|
|
|
|1.95
|%
|Loans (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Real estate term
|
|
|902,214
|
|
|
|13,447
|
|
|
|5.98
|%
|
|
|903,637
|
|
|
|12,860
|
|
|
|5.71
|%
|Construction and land development
|
|
|313,411
|
|
|
|6,304
|
|
|
|8.07
|%
|
|
|368,823
|
|
|
|7,303
|
|
|
|7.94
|%
|Commercial and industrial
|
|
|294,489
|
|
|
|5,212
|
|
|
|7.10
|%
|
|
|317,629
|
|
|
|5,281
|
|
|
|6.67
|%
|Residential and home equity
|
|
|161,299
|
|
|
|2,371
|
|
|
|5.89
|%
|
|
|105,219
|
|
|
|1,380
|
|
|
|5.26
|%
|Consumer and other
|
|
|16,039
|
|
|
|294
|
|
|
|7.36
|%
|
|
|17,940
|
|
|
|249
|
|
|
|5.58
|%
|Total loans
|
|
|1,687,452
|
|
|
|27,628
|
|
|
|6.57
|%
|
|
|1,713,248
|
|
|
|27,073
|
|
|
|6.34
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-marketable equity securities
|
|
|2,623
|
|
|
|27
|
|
|
|4.07
|%
|
|
|7,671
|
|
|
|58
|
|
|
|3.04
|%
|Total interest earning assets
|
|
|2,122,954
|
|
|
|30,050
|
|
|
|5.68
|%
|
|
|2,058,125
|
|
|
|28,756
|
|
|
|5.60
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|
|
|(26,008
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(21,073
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-interest earning assets
|
|
|148,625
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|140,723
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total average assets
|
|$
|2,245,571
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|2,177,775
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest bearing deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Demand and savings accounts
|
|$
|814,364
|
|
|
|1,034
|
|
|
|0.51
|%
|
|$
|733,223
|
|
|
|492
|
|
|
|0.27
|%
|Money market accounts
|
|
|274,667
|
|
|
|677
|
|
|
|0.99
|%
|
|
|207,663
|
|
|
|176
|
|
|
|0.34
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|
|
|179,242
|
|
|
|619
|
|
|
|1.39
|%
|
|
|185,936
|
|
|
|468
|
|
|
|1.01
|%
|Total interest bearing deposits
|
|
|1,268,273
|
|
|
|2,330
|
|
|
|0.74
|%
|
|
|1,126,822
|
|
|
|1,136
|
|
|
|0.40
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|0.00
|%
|
|
|128,288
|
|
|
|642
|
|
|
|2.01
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|
|
|1,268,273
|
|
|
|2,330
|
|
|
|0.74
|%
|
|
|1,255,110
|
|
|
|1,778
|
|
|
|0.57
|%
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|
|
|652,158
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|642,063
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total funding
|
|
|1,920,431
|
|
|
|2,330
|
|
|
|0.49
|%
|
|
|1,897,173
|
|
|
|1,778
|
|
|
|0.38
|%
|Other non-interest bearing liabilities
|
|
|17,610
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|11,433
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders' equity
|
|
|307,530
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|269,169
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total average liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|$
|2,245,571
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|2,177,775
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|27,720
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|26,978
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest rate spread
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4.94
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|5.04
|%
|Net interest margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|5.24
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|5.26
|%
|________________________________
|
(1) Excludes average unrealized losses of $2.7 million and $6.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
|
(2) Does not include tax effect on tax-exempt investment security income of $104,000 and $123,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
|
(3) Loan interest income includes loan fees of $1.8 million and $1.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
|PEOPLE'S UTAH BANCORP
|SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS
|
|
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|June 30, 2019
|
|
|June 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest
|
|
|Average
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest
|
|
|Average
|
|
|
|Average
|
|
|Income/
|
|
|Yield/
|
|
|Average
|
|
|Income/
|
|
|Yield/
|
|
(Dollars in thousands, except footnotes)
|
|Balance
|
|
|Expense
|
|
|Rate
|
|
|Balance
|
|
|Expense
|
|
|Rate
|
|ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest earning deposits in other banks and federal funds sold
|
|$
|64,330
|
|
|$
|730
|
|
|
|2.29
|%
|
|$
|14,501
|
|
|$
|109
|
|
|
|1.51
|%
|Securities: (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taxable securities
|
|
|276,948
|
|
|
|3,176
|
|
|
|2.31
|%
|
|
|247,078
|
|
|
|2,406
|
|
|
|1.96
|%
|Non-taxable securities (2)
|
|
|67,965
|
|
|
|634
|
|
|
|1.88
|%
|
|
|81,226
|
|
|
|751
|
|
|
|1.86
|%
|Total securities
|
|
|344,913
|
|
|
|3,810
|
|
|
|2.23
|%
|
|
|328,304
|
|
|
|3,157
|
|
|
|1.94
|%
|Loans (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Real estate term
|
|
|895,700
|
|
|
|26,494
|
|
|
|5.96
|%
|
|
|879,444
|
|
|
|25,024
|
|
|
|5.74
|%
|Construction and land development
|
|
|314,604
|
|
|
|12,535
|
|
|
|8.04
|%
|
|
|367,787
|
|
|
|14,178
|
|
|
|7.77
|%
|Commercial and industrial
|
|
|295,665
|
|
|
|10,333
|
|
|
|7.05
|%
|
|
|315,838
|
|
|
|10,371
|
|
|
|6.62
|%
|Residential and home equity
|
|
|158,812
|
|
|
|4,687
|
|
|
|5.95
|%
|
|
|106,060
|
|
|
|2,716
|
|
|
|5.16
|%
|Consumer and other
|
|
|16,408
|
|
|
|559
|
|
|
|6.86
|%
|
|
|18,893
|
|
|
|567
|
|
|
|6.05
|%
|Total loans
|
|
|1,681,189
|
|
|
|54,608
|
|
|
|6.55
|%
|
|
|1,688,022
|
|
|
|52,856
|
|
|
|6.31
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-marketable equity securities
|
|
|2,785
|
|
|
|54
|
|
|
|3.90
|%
|
|
|6,894
|
|
|
|73
|
|
|
|2.15
|%
|Total interest earning assets
|
|
|2,093,217
|
|
|
|59,202
|
|
|
|5.70
|%
|
|
|2,037,721
|
|
|
|56,195
|
|
|
|5.56
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|
|
|(25,907
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(19,901
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-interest earning assets
|
|
|149,160
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|142,940
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total average assets
|
|$
|2,216,470
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|2,160,760
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest bearing deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Demand and savings accounts
|
|$
|807,043
|
|
|
|2,027
|
|
|
|0.51
|%
|
|$
|725,774
|
|
|
|943
|
|
|
|0.26
|%
|Money market accounts
|
|
|262,171
|
|
|
|1,281
|
|
|
|0.99
|%
|
|
|215,946
|
|
|
|333
|
|
|
|0.31
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|
|
|180,586
|
|
|
|1,203
|
|
|
|1.34
|%
|
|
|192,705
|
|
|
|927
|
|
|
|0.97
|%
|Total interest bearing deposits
|
|
|1,249,800
|
|
|
|4,511
|
|
|
|0.73
|%
|
|
|1,134,425
|
|
|
|2,203
|
|
|
|0.39
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|
|
|4,879
|
|
|
|64
|
|
|
|2.63
|%
|
|
|114,498
|
|
|
|1,070
|
|
|
|1.88
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|
|
|1,254,679
|
|
|
|4,575
|
|
|
|0.74
|%
|
|
|1,248,923
|
|
|
|3,273
|
|
|
|0.53
|%
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|
|
|643,642
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|635,503
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total funding
|
|
|1,898,321
|
|
|
|4,575
|
|
|
|0.49
|%
|
|
|1,884,426
|
|
|
|3,273
|
|
|
|0.35
|%
|Other non-interest bearing liabilities
|
|
|16,173
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|10,925
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders' equity
|
|
|301,976
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|265,409
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total average liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|$
|2,216,470
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|2,160,760
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|54,627
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|52,922
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest rate spread
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4.97
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|5.03
|%
|Net interest margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|5.26
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|5.24
|%
|________________________________
|
(1) Excludes average unrealized losses of $3.9 million and $5.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
|
(2) Does not include tax effect on tax-exempt investment security income of $211,000 and $250,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
|
(3) Loan interest income includes loan fees of $3.2 million and $3.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
|
|PEOPLE'S UTAH BANCORP
|NON-GAAP SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
|(NG) Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in core operations and facilitate the comparison of our financial performance with the performance of our peers.
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|March 31,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|Revenue from Core Operations
|
|2019
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|Net interest income (GAAP)
|
|$
|27,720
|
|
|$
|26,907
|
|
|$
|26,978
|
|
|$
|54,627
|
|
|$
|52,922
|
|Total non-interest income
|
|
|3,598
|
|
|
|3,337
|
|
|
|4,066
|
|
|
|6,935
|
|
|
|7,784
|
|Total GAAP revenues
|
|
|31,318
|
|
|
|30,244
|
|
|
|31,044
|
|
|
|61,562
|
|
|
|60,706
|
|Exclude net gain on sale of investment securities
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|(333
|)
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|(333
|)
|Revenue from core operations (non-GAAP)
|
|$
|31,318
|
|
|$
|30,244
|
|
|$
|30,711
|
|
|$
|61,562
|
|
|$
|60,373
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|March 31,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|Non-interest Income from Core Operations
|
|2019
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|Total non-interest income (GAAP)
|
|$
|3,598
|
|
|$
|3,337
|
|
|$
|4,066
|
|
|$
|6,935
|
|
|$
|7,784
|
|Exclude net gain on sale of investment securities
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|(333
|)
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|(333
|)
|Non-interest income from core operations (non-GAAP)
|
|$
|3,598
|
|
|$
|3,337
|
|
|$
|3,733
|
|
|$
|6,935
|
|
|$
|7,451
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|March 31,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|Non-interest Expense from Core Operations
|
|2019
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|Total non-interest expense (GAAP)
|
|$
|14,699
|
|
|$
|14,916
|
|
|$
|15,823
|
|
|$
|29,615
|
|
|$
|31,871
|
|Exclude acquisition-related costs
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|(1
|)
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|(350
|)
|Non-interest expense from core operations (non-GAAP)
|
|$
|14,699
|
|
|$
|14,916
|
|
|$
|15,822
|
|
|$
|29,615
|
|
|$
|31,521
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|March 31,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|Net Income from Core Operations
|
|2019
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|Net income (GAAP)
|
|$
|10,989
|
|
|$
|10,505
|
|
|$
|10,467
|
|
|$
|21,494
|
|
|$
|19,471
|
|Exclude net gain on sale of investment securities
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|(333
|)
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|(333
|)
|Exclude acquisition-related costs
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|1
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|350
|
|Exclude tax related benefit
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|79
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|(4
|)
|Revaluation of deferred income tax assets (DTA)
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|Net income (non-GAAP)
|
|$
|10,989
|
|
|$
|10,505
|
|
|$
|10,214
|
|
|$
|21,494
|
|
|$
|19,484
|
|PEOPLE'S UTAH BANCORP
|NON-GAAP SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
|
(NG)Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|March 31,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|Acquisition Accounting Impact on Net Interest Margin
|
|2019
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|Net interest income (GAAP)
|
|$
|27,720
|
|
|$
|26,907
|
|
|$
|26,978
|
|
|$
|54,627
|
|
|$
|52,922
|
|Exclude discount accretion (premium amortization) on purchased loans
|
|
|(345
|)
|
|
|(528
|)
|
|
|(777
|)
|
|
|(873
|)
|
|
|(1,944
|)
|Exclude premium amortization on acquired certificates of deposit ("CD")
|
|
|(35
|)
|
|
|(35
|)
|
|
|(35
|)
|
|
|(70
|)
|
|
|(70
|)
|Net interest income before acquisition accounting impact (Non-GAAP)
|
|$
|27,340
|
|
|$
|26,344
|
|
|$
|26,166
|
|
|$
|53,684
|
|
|$
|50,908
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average earning assets (GAAP)
|
|$
|2,122,954
|
|
|$
|2,063,149
|
|
|$
|2,058,125
|
|
|$
|2,093,217
|
|
|$
|2,037,721
|
|Exclude average net loan discount on acquired loans
|
|
|8,073
|
|
|
|8,500
|
|
|
|10,146
|
|
|
|8,285
|
|
|
|11,030
|
|Average earning assets before acquired loan discount (Non-GAAP)
|
|$
|2,131,027
|
|
|$
|2,071,649
|
|
|$
|2,068,271
|
|
|$
|2,101,502
|
|
|$
|2,048,751
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest margin ("NIM") (GAAP)
|
|
|5.24
|%
|
|
|5.29
|%
|
|
|5.26
|%
|
|
|5.26
|%
|
|
|5.24
|%
|Exclude impact on NIM from discount accretion
|
|
|-0.06
|%
|
|
|-0.10
|%
|
|
|-0.15
|%
|
|
|-0.08
|%
|
|
|-0.19
|%
|Exclude impact on NIM from CD premium amortization
|
|
|-0.01
|%
|
|
|-0.01
|%
|
|
|-0.01
|%
|
|
|-0.01
|%
|
|
|-0.01
|%
|Net interest margin before acquisition accounting adjustments (Non-GAAP)
|
|
|5.17
|%
|
|
|5.18
|%
|
|
|5.10
|%
|
|
|5.17
|%
|
|
|5.04
|%
|PEOPLE'S UTAH BANCORP
|NON-GAAP SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
|
(NG)Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|March 31,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|Additional Non-GAAP Financial Information
|
|2019
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
|
|$
|0.58
|
|
|$
|0.55
|
|
|$
|0.55
|
|
|$
|1.13
|
|
|$
|1.03
|
|Diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
|
|$
|0.58
|
|
|$
|0.55
|
|
|$
|0.54
|
|
|$
|1.13
|
|
|$
|1.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
|
|
|46.93
|%
|
|
|49.32
|%
|
|
|50.97
|%
|
|
|48.11
|%
|
|
|52.50
|%
|Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|
|
|46.93
|%
|
|
|49.32
|%
|
|
|51.52
|%
|
|
|48.11
|%
|
|
|52.21
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-interest income to average assets (GAAP)
|
|
|0.64
|%
|
|
|0.62
|%
|
|
|0.75
|%
|
|
|0.63
|%
|
|
|0.73
|%
|Non-interest income to average assets (non-GAAP)
|
|
|0.64
|%
|
|
|0.62
|%
|
|
|0.69
|%
|
|
|0.63
|%
|
|
|0.70
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-interest expense to average assets (GAAP)
|
|
|2.63
|%
|
|
|2.77
|%
|
|
|2.91
|%
|
|
|2.69
|%
|
|
|2.97
|%
|Non-interest expense to average assets (non-GAAP)
|
|
|2.63
|%
|
|
|2.77
|%
|
|
|2.91
|%
|
|
|2.69
|%
|
|
|2.94
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Return on average assets (GAAP)
|
|
|1.96
|%
|
|
|1.95
|%
|
|
|1.93
|%
|
|
|1.96
|%
|
|
|1.82
|%
|Return on average assets (non-GAAP)
|
|
|1.96
|%
|
|
|1.95
|%
|
|
|1.88
|%
|
|
|1.96
|%
|
|
|1.82
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Return on average equity (GAAP)
|
|
|14.33
|%
|
|
|14.38
|%
|
|
|15.60
|%
|
|
|14.35
|%
|
|
|14.79
|%
|Return on average equity (non-GAAP)
|
|
|14.33
|%
|
|
|14.38
|%
|
|
|15.22
|%
|
|
|14.35
|%
|
|
|14.80
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
