People Corporation Appoints Beth S. Horowitz to its Board of Directors





WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People Corporation (TSX-V:PEO) (the "Company") announced today the appointment of Beth S. Horowitz to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. The Company also announced the appointment of Wendy A. Kelley, the Company's Chief Legal Officer, as the Secretary for the Company.



"It is with great pleasure that I announce that Ms. Horowitz has joined the Company's Board as its newest Director," said Laurie Goldberg, Chairman and CEO of the Company. "As an active corporate director and a former Chair, President and CEO with a proven background of successfully executing strategic growth plans, her experience augments the Board's ability to provide guidance and direction to management as People Corporation continues to execute its growth strategy to build the leading group benefits, group retirement and HR consulting services company in Canada."

Ms. Horowitz joins the Board with almost 30 years' experience in global financial services, and extensive experience in a director capacity on non-profit and corporate boards. She currently serves on the boards of HSBC Bank Canada, Women's Venture Capital Fund, Art Gallery of Ontario, Catalyst Canada, Harvard Business School Club of Toronto, SheEO, and Unity Charity. In addition, Beth previously served on the boards of Amex Bank of Canada, Aimia Inc., and the Harvard Business School Alumni Board. She is also a member of the International Women's Forum, and the President's Council of Cornell Women.

Her private sector executive experience includes five years as the Chair, President and CEO of Amex Bank of Canada and Amex Canada. Prior to Amex Canada, Beth served with American Express in London and New York in senior leadership roles, including Senior Vice President International Product Strategy and Development, Head of Strategy and Business Development - Global Network Services, and Vice President Card Reengineering.

In 2013, Beth was named one of Canada's 100 Most Powerful Women, being one of the six women named in the Corporate Director category.

Beth received a B.A. in History from Cornel University, and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School, and has attained the ICD.D designation.

Grant of Long-term Equity Incentive Awards

The Company has granted long-term equity incentive awards to an independent director and to an executive. These incentive awards were granted under the Company's Security Based Compensation Plan (the "Plan"), established to reward directors and senior officers and employees, based on individual and corporate performance, to align their interests with that of the Company and to provide long-term incentives.

In particular, the Company granted:

1,081 deferred stock units to an independent director, vesting immediately and otherwise subject to the terms of the Plan; and

251 restricted stock units to an executive, issued subject to performance conditions, vesting after three years and otherwise subject to the terms of the Plan.

50,000 stock options to an executive, with an exercise price of $9.25 per option, having terms of eight years, vesting over a period of three years and otherwise subject to the terms of the Plan;

About People Corporation

People Corporation (https://www.peoplecorporation.com) is a national provider of group benefits, group retirement and human resource services. The Company has offices across Canada, each led by a team of experts and backed by the resources of a national company that is traded on the TSX-V. The Company's industry experts provide uniquely valuable insight while customizing an innovative suite of services to the specific needs of its clients. Whatever your sector, whatever your scale, putting People Corporation's expertise and proven track record to work will make a difference to your people and your bottom line. Further information is available at www.peoplecorporation.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, such as statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. Use of words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "intends", "likely", or other words of similar effect may indicate a "forward-looking" statement. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's publicly filed documents (available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com). Those risks and uncertainties include the ability to maintain profitability and manage organic or acquisition growth, reliance on information systems and technology, reputation risk, dependence on key clients, reliance on key professionals and general economic conditions. Many of these risks and uncertainties can affect the Company's actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement made by the Company or on its behalf. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. All forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. These statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities.

