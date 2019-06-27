Quantcast

    People Corporation Announces Release Date of Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

    By GlobeNewswire,  June 27, 2019, 07:30:00 AM EDT


    WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People Corporation (TSX Venture:PEO) ("People Corporation" or the "Company"), announces today that it plans to release its financial results for the third quarter ended May 31st, 2019 on Monday, July 15th, 2019 at 6:30 a.m. ET.

    People Corporation will host a conference call on Monday, July 15th, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its third quarter financial results and provide investors with key business highlights.  The call will be chaired by Laurie Goldberg, Executive Chairman & CEO and Dennis Stewner, CFO & COO.

    CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

    Date: July 15th, 2019 | Time: 8:30am ET

    Participant Dial-in: 416-764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546

    Replay Dial-in: 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541

    (Available for 2 weeks)

    Conference ID: 72044749

    Playback #: 044749

    Listen to webcast: event.on24.com

    For more information, please visit https://www.peoplecorporation.com and follow on FacebookPeople Corporation and LinkedIn https://ca.linkedin.com/company/people-corporation.

    For further inquiries, please contact:

    Dennis Stewner, CPA, CA 

    CFO and COO - People Corporation

    (204) 940-3988

    dennis.stewner@peoplecorporation.com

    About People Corporation

    People Corporation (https://www.peoplecorporation.com) is a national provider of group benefits, group retirement and human resource services.  The Company has offices across Canada, each led by a team of experts and backed by the resources of a national company that is traded on the TSX-V.  The Company's industry experts provide uniquely valuable insight while customizing an innovative suite of services to the specific needs of its clients.  Whatever your sector, whatever your scale, putting People Corporation's expertise and proven track record to work will make a difference to your people and your bottom line. Further information is available at www.peoplecorporation.com.

    Source: People Corporation

    Referenced Stocks: PEO




