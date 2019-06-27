People Corporation Announces Release Date of Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results





WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People Corporation (TSX Venture:PEO) ("People Corporation" or the "Company"), announces today that it plans to release its financial results for the third quarter ended May 31st, 2019 on Monday, July 15th, 2019 at 6:30 a.m. ET.



People Corporation will host a conference call on Monday, July 15th, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its third quarter financial results and provide investors with key business highlights. The call will be chaired by Laurie Goldberg, Executive Chairman & CEO and Dennis Stewner, CFO & COO.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: July 15th, 2019 | Time: 8:30am ET

Participant Dial-in: 416-764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546

Replay Dial-in: 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541

(Available for 2 weeks)

Conference ID: 72044749

Playback #: 044749

Listen to webcast: event.on24.com

