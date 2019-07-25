Quantcast

Pensare Joins AT&T Partner Exchange

By GlobeNewswire,  July 25, 2019, 07:00:00 AM EDT

Pensare Joins AT&T Partner Exchange


ATLANTA, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taking advantage of the AT&T* network, Pensare Acquisition Corp. ("Pensare") today announced that it has joined AT&T Partner Exchange®.  Pensare can now bundle and resell AT&T network, mobility, IoT and cybersecurity solutions with its own services to serve as a one-stop-shop for business customers.




Pensare will be able to offer valuable solutions that run on the highly secure, reliable and scalable AT&T network to help its customers extend their reach and grow their businesses.*

"Pensare is excited to enter into this relationship with AT&T, which is an important part of our strategy to provide business customers with a one-stop, bundled solution for connectivity, communications and other critical managed services such as software defined wide area networks (SD-WAN), with the highest levels of customer service," said Darrell Mays, Pensare CEO.

"Business customers rely on technology to help them move faster, become more efficient and drive their results. Working collaboratively, we look forward to helping Pensare help their customers do just that," said Sara Straley, AVP Sales & Marketing, AT&T Partner Exchange. "Not only will Pensare have access to the strategic wireline and wireless solutions their customers demand, but using our enablement tools and innovative resources, they can also increase their responsiveness."

*AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc.

About Pensare

Pensare Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company that announced its plan to provide cloud-based, fully managed unified communications, networking, and managed IT  and security services to targeted mid-market business customers. Pensare went public on Nasdaq in July 2017.

For more information, contact:

Jack Murphy

ICR for Pensare

(646) 677-1834

jack.murphy@icrinc.com

Source: Pensare Acquisition Corp.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: WRLS




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8321.50
70.10  ▲  0.85%
DJIA 27269.97
-79.22  ▼  0.29%
S&P 500 3019.56
14.09  ▲  0.47%
Data as of Jul 24, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar