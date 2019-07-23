Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings





WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)



Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc., supported by loan and deposit growth, achieved net income of $8.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, resulting in basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.75.

Highlights

Net income, as reported under GAAP, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 was $4.2 million and $8.2 million, compared to $3.5 million and $6.7 million for the same periods of 2018. Results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to 2018 were impacted by an increase in after-tax securities gains of $6,000 (from a gain of $12,000 to a gain of $18,000) for the three month periods and $90,000 (from a loss of $20,000 to a gain of $70,000) for the six month periods.

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 was $0.91 and $1.75, respectively, an increase in basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.17 and $0.32 as compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.

Return on average assets was 1.02% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 0.91% for the corresponding period of 2018. Return on average assets was 0.99% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 0.89% for the corresponding period of 2018.

Return on average equity was 11.42% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 10.07% for the corresponding period of 2018. Return on average equity was 11.27% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 9.68% for the corresponding period of 2018.

Net Income

Net income from core operations ("core earnings"), which is a non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measure of net income excluding net securities gains or losses, was $4.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $3.5 million for the same period of 2018. Core earnings increased to $8.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $6.7 million for the same period of 2018. Core earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $0.90 basic and diluted, an increase from $0.74 basic and diluted core earnings per share for the same period of 2018. core earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $1.73 basic and diluted, compared to $1.43 basic and diluted for the same period of 2018. Core return on average assets and core return on average equity were 1.01% and 11.37% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 0.90% and 10.04% for the corresponding period of 2018. Core return on average assets and core return on average equity were 0.98% and 11.18% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to 0.89% and 9.71% for the corresponding period of 2018. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of core earnings, core return on assets, core return on equity, and core earnings per share described in this press release to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 was 3.39% and 3.37%, compared to 3.32% and 3.31% for the corresponding periods of 2018. The increase in the net interest margin was driven by an increase in the yield on earning assets of 40 and 44 basis points ("bps") for the three and six month periods. The impact of the increase in yield on earning assets was limited by the increase in rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities of 42 bps and 45 bps for the three and six month periods. The increase in the yield on earning assets was driven by an increase in the loan portfolio yield in conjunction with an increase in the average loan portfolio of $83.4 million and $103.5 million, respectively. The loan growth for the three and six month periods was primarily funded by an increase in average total deposits of $119.2 million and $108.0 million, respectively.

Assets

Total assets increased $108.2 million to $1.7 billion at June 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2018. Net loans increased $47.2 million to $1.4 billion at June 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2018, primarily due to campaigns related to increasing home equity product market share and indirect auto lending. The investment portfolio increased $24.4 million from June 30, 2018 to June 30, 2019 due to increases in the taxable municipal portfolio.

Non-performing Loans

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans ratio increased to 1.12% at June 30, 2019 from 0.54% at June 30, 2018 as non-performing loans have increased to $15.4 million at June 30, 2019 from $7.1 million at June 30, 2018 primarily due to a commercial loan relationship that became non-performing during the fourth quarter of 2018. The majority of non-performing loans involve loans that are either in a secured position and have sureties with a strong underlying financial position or have a specific allocation for any impairment recorded within the allowance for loan losses. Net loan charge-offs of $106,000 and $511,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 minimally impacted the allowance for loan losses, which was 1.02% of total loans at June 30, 2019. The majority of the loans charged-off had a specific allowance within the allowance for loan losses.

Deposits

Deposits increased $136.1 million to $1.3 billion at June 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2018. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $11.6 million to $322.8 million at June 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2018. Driving deposit growth is our commitment to easy-to-use products, community involvement, and emphasis on customer service. Deposit gathering efforts have centered on core deposits as building customer relationships remains the focus. The time deposit portfolio has increased as time deposits have been used as a customer attraction tool. This has led to the average maturity of the time deposit portfolio being lengthened.

Shareholders' Equity

Shareholders' equity increased $12.4 million to $151.5 million at June 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2018. The change in accumulated other comprehensive loss from $6.9 million at June 30, 2018 to $2.8 million at June 30, 2019 is a result of an increase in unrealized gains on available for sale securities (from an unrealized loss of $2.1 million at June 30, 2018 to an unrealized gain of $2.4 million at June 30, 2019). The amount of accumulated other comprehensive loss at June 30, 2019 was also impacted by the change in net excess of the projected benefit obligation over the fair value of the plan assets of the defined benefit pension plan, resulting in an increase in the net loss of $349,000. The current level of shareholders' equity equates to a book value per share of $32.30 at June 30, 2019 compared to $29.66 at June 30, 2018, and an equity to asset ratio of 8.85% at June 30, 2019 compared to 8.68% at June 30, 2018. Dividends declared for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were $0.94 per share.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Jersey Shore State Bank, which operates seventeen branch offices providing financial services in Lycoming, Clinton, Centre, Montour, and Union Counties, and Luzerne Bank, which operates nine branch offices providing financial services in Luzerne County. Investment and insurance products are offered through Jersey Shore State Bank's subsidiary, The M Group, Inc. D/B/A The Comprehensive Financial Group. Insurance products are offered through United Insurance Solutions, LLC, a joint venture that is a subsidiary of the holding company.

NOTE: This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Management uses the non-GAAP measure of net income from core operations in its analysis of the company's performance. This measure, as used by the Company, adjusts net income determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the effects of special items, including significant gains or losses that are unusual in nature such as net securities gains and losses. Because these certain items and their impact on the Company's performance are difficult to predict, management believes presentation of financial measures excluding the impact of such items provides useful supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" including statements concerning plans, objectives, future events or performance and assumptions and other statements, which are statements other than statements of historical fact. The Company cautions readers that the following important factors, among others, may have affected and could in the future affect actual results and could cause actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company herein: (i) the effect of changes in laws and regulations, including federal and state banking laws and regulations, and the associated costs of compliance with such laws and regulations either currently or in the future as applicable; (ii) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies as well as by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, or of changes in the Company's organization, compensation and benefit plans; (iii) the effect on the Company's competitive position within its market area of the increasing consolidation within the banking and financial services industries, including the increased competition from larger regional and out-of-state banking organizations as well as non-bank providers of various financial services; (iv) the effect of changes in interest rates; and (v) the effect of changes in the business cycle and downturns in the local, regional or national economies. For a list of other factors which could affect the Company's results, see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including "Item 1A. Risk Factors," set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Previous press releases and additional information can be obtained from the Company's website at www.pwod.com.

Contact: Richard A. Grafmyre, Chief Executive Officer

110 Reynolds Street Williamsport, PA 17702 570-322-1111 e-mail: pwod@pwod.com





THIS INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO YEAR-END AUDIT ADJUSTMENT





PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(UNAUDITED)

June 30, (In Thousands, Except Share Data) 2019 2018 % Change ASSETS: Noninterest-bearing balances $ 21,102 $ 26,134 (19.25 )% Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions 58,423 29,873 95.57 % Total cash and cash equivalents 79,525 56,007 41.99 % Investment debt securities, available for sale, at fair value 145,689 118,876 22.56 % Investment equity securities, at fair value 1,841 2,438 (24.49 )% Investment securities, trading 44 243 (81.89 )% Restricted investment in bank stock, at fair value 15,087 16,716 (9.75 )% Loans held for sale 2,880 2,118 35.98 % Loans 1,379,285 1,331,073 3.62 % Allowance for loan losses (14,001 ) (13,034 ) 7.42 % Loans, net 1,365,284 1,318,039 3.58 % Premises and equipment, net 33,573 27,385 22.60 % Accrued interest receivable 5,708 4,618 23.60 % Bank-owned life insurance 28,955 28,315 2.26 % Goodwill 17,104 17,104 — % Intangibles 1,022 1,304 (21.63 )% Operating lease right of use asset 4,239 — n/a Deferred tax asset 3,712 4,941 (24.87 )% Other assets 6,837 5,169 32.27 % TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,711,500 $ 1,603,273 6.75 % LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,004,331 $ 879,825 14.15 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 322,755 311,194 3.72 % Total deposits 1,327,086 1,191,019 11.42 % Short-term borrowings 59,453 134,637 (55.84 )% Long-term borrowings 154,597 123,970 24.71 % Accrued interest payable 1,482 896 65.40 % Operating lease liability 4,241 — n/a Other liabilities 13,100 13,616 (3.79 )% TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,559,959 1,464,138 6.54 % SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, no par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued — — n/a Common stock, par value $8.33, 15,000,000 shares authorized; 5,012,898 and 5,010,535 shares issued; 4,692,748 and 4,690,385 outstanding 41,773 41,753 0.05 % Additional paid-in capital 51,087 50,225 1.72 % Retained earnings 73,565 66,181 11.16 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss: Net unrealized gain (loss) on available for sale securities 2,419 (2,057 ) 217.60 % Defined benefit plan (5,202 ) (4,853 ) (7.19 )% Treasury stock at cost, 320,150 (12,115 ) (12,115 ) — % TOTAL PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC. SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 151,527 139,134 8.91 % Non-controlling interest 14 1 1,300.00 % TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 151,541 139,135 8.92 % TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,711,500 $ 1,603,273 6.75 %





PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME: Loans including fees. $ 15,300 $ 12,997 17.72 % $ 30,169 $ 25,190 19.77 % Investment securities: Taxable 967 639 51.33 % 1,901 1,185 60.42 % Tax-exempt 179 230 (22.17 )% 353 471 (25.05 )% Dividend and other interest income 395 245 61.22 % 852 466 82.83 % TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME 16,841 14,111 19.35 % 33,275 27,312 21.83 % INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 2,871 1,490 92.68 % 5,171 2,712 90.67 % Short-term borrowings 178 252 (29.37 )% 783 476 64.50 % Long-term borrowings 879 666 31.98 % 1,730 1,268 36.44 % TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 3,928 2,408 63.12 % 7,684 4,456 72.44 % NET INTEREST INCOME 12,913 11,703 10.34 % 25,591 22,856 11.97 % PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 315 335 (5.97 )% 675 495 36.36 % NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 12,598 11,368 10.82 % 24,916 22,361 11.43 % NON-INTEREST INCOME: Service charges 592 592 — % 1,154 1,143 0.96 % Debt securities (losses) gains, available for sale (2 ) 14 (114.29 )% 11 5 120.00 % Equity securities gains (losses) 22 6 266.67 % 65 (28 ) 332.14 % Securities gains (losses), trading 3 (5 ) 160.00 % 13 (2 ) 750.00 % Bank-owned life insurance 123 158 (22.15 )% 291 331 (12.08 )% Gain on sale of loans 347 400 (13.25 )% 663 655 1.22 % Insurance commissions 119 64 85.94 % 253 181 39.78 % Brokerage commissions 356 330 7.88 % 679 673 0.89 % Debit card income 389 373 4.29 % 699 706 (0.99 )% Other 520 430 20.93 % 895 779 14.89 % TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 2,469 2,362 4.53 % 4,723 4,443 6.30 % NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 5,523 4,919 12.28 % 11,024 9,967 10.60 % Occupancy 668 699 (4.43 )% 1,447 1,440 0.49 % Furniture and equipment 784 801 (2.12 )% 1,536 1,548 (0.78 )% Software amortization 188 231 (18.61 )% 395 296 33.45 % Pennsylvania shares tax 285 278 2.52 % 578 555 4.14 % Professional Fees 727 649 12.02 % 1,249 1,215 2.80 % Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance 236 200 18.00 % 504 402 25.37 % Marketing 33 268 (87.69 )% 135 519 (73.99 )% Intangible amortization 69 78 (11.54 )% 140 158 (11.39 )% Other 1,546 1,394 10.90 % 2,865 2,694 6.35 % TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 10,059 9,517 5.70 % 19,873 18,794 5.74 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION 5,008 4,213 18.87 % 9,766 8,010 21.92 % INCOME TAX PROVISION 759 733 3.55 % 1,571 1,322 18.84 % NET INCOME $ 4,249 $ 3,480 22.10 % $ 8,195 $ 6,688 22.53 % Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 4 — n/a 6 (1 ) 700.00 % NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS' $ 4,245 $ 3,480 21.98 % $ 8,189 $ 6,689 22.42 % EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $ 0.91 $ 0.74 22.97 % $ 1.75 $ 1.43 22.38 % EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.91 $ 0.74 22.97 % $ 1.75 $ 1.43 22.38 % WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC 4,692,335 4,689,932 0.05 % 4,692,045 4,689,656 0.05 % WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED 4,692,335 4,703,339 (0.23 )% 4,692,045 4,689,656 0.05 % DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE $ 0.47 $ 0.47 — % $ 0.47 $ 0.47 — %





Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 (Dollars in Thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate ASSETS: Tax-exempt loans $ 71,193 $ 548 3.09 % $ 75,859 $ 563 2.98 % All other loans 1,313,388 14,867 4.54 % 1,225,343 12,552 4.11 % Total loans 1,384,581 15,415 4.47 % 1,301,202 13,115 4.04 % Taxable securities 130,802 1,300 4.03 % 93,024 871 3.75 % Tax-exempt securities 27,971 227 3.29 % 40,300 291 2.89 % Total securities 158,773 1,527 3.90 % 133,324 1,162 3.49 % Interest-bearing deposits 10,431 62 2.38 % 3,034 13 1.72 % Total interest-earning assets 1,553,785 17,004 4.39 % 1,437,560 14,290 3.99 % Other assets 113,443 97,034 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,667,228 $ 1,534,594 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Savings $ 170,142 51 0.12 % $ 165,231 16 0.04 % Super Now deposits 246,454 453 0.74 % 234,731 242 0.41 % Money market deposits 249,169 596 0.96 % 243,771 290 0.48 % Time deposits 335,721 1,771 2.12 % 253,398 942 1.49 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,001,486 2,871 1.15 % 897,131 1,490 0.67 % Short-term borrowings 32,086 178 2.23 % 56,530 252 1.76 % Long-term borrowings 147,571 879 2.24 % 123,970 666 2.12 % Total borrowings 179,657 1,057 2.23 % 180,500 918 2.01 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,181,143 3,928 1.31 % 1,077,631 2,408 0.89 % Demand deposits 317,623 302,742 Other liabilities 19,747 16,024 Shareholders' equity 148,715 138,197 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,667,228 $ 1,534,594 Interest rate spread 3.08 % 3.10 % Net interest income/margin $ 13,076 3.39 % $ 11,882 3.32 %





Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Total interest income $ 16,841 $ 14,111 Total interest expense 3,928 2,408 Net interest income 12,913 11,703 Tax equivalent adjustment 163 179 Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) $ 13,076 $ 11,882





PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 (Dollars in Thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate ASSETS: Tax-exempt loans $ 71,874 $ 1,087 3.05 % $ 75,548 $ 1,130 3.02 % All other loans 1,313,121 29,310 4.50 % 1,205,945 24,297 4.06 % Total loans 1,384,995 30,397 4.43 % 1,281,493 25,427 4.00 % Taxable securities 128,431 2,650 4.18 % 88,670 1,630 3.68 % Tax-exempt securities 27,344 447 3.31 % 41,225 596 2.89 % Total securities 155,775 3,097 4.03 % 129,895 2,226 3.43 % Interest-bearing deposits 8,493 103 2.45 % 2,603 21 1.63 % Total interest-earning assets 1,549,263 33,597 4.38 % 1,413,991 27,674 3.94 % Other assets 112,806 97,318 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,662,069 $ 1,511,309 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Savings $ 168,543 81 0.10 % $ 164,140 32 0.04 % Super Now deposits 239,022 832 0.70 % 230,930 449 0.39 % Money market deposits 245,307 1,068 0.88 % 240,127 500 0.42 % Time deposits 317,782 3,190 2.02 % 244,805 1,731 1.43 % Total interest-bearing deposits 970,654 5,171 1.07 % 880,002 2,712 0.62 % Short-term borrowings 63,881 783 2.47 % 59,152 476 1.60 % Long-term borrowings 145,890 1,730 2.24 % 119,274 1,268 2.11 % Total borrowings 209,771 2,513 2.31 % 178,426 1,744 1.94 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,180,425 7,684 1.29 % 1,058,428 4,456 0.84 % Demand deposits 315,380 298,011 Other liabilities 20,953 16,645 Shareholders' equity 145,311 138,225 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,662,069 $ 1,511,309 Interest rate spread 3.09 % 3.00 % Net interest income/margin $ 25,913 3.37 % $ 23,218 3.31 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Total interest income $ 33,275 $ 27,312 Total interest expense 7,684 4,456 Net interest income 25,591 22,856 Tax equivalent adjustment 322 362 Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) $ 25,913 $ 23,218





(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Quarter Ended 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Operating Data Net income $ 4,245 $ 3,944 $ 4,189 $ 3,826 $ 3,480 Net interest income 12,913 12,678 12,699 12,255 11,703 Provision for loan losses 315 360 760 480 335 Net security gains (losses) 23 66 (165 ) (24 ) 15 Non-interest income, ex. net security gains (losses) 2,446 2,188 2,594 2,613 2,347 Non-interest expense 10,059 9,814 9,532 9,681 9,517 Performance Statistics Net interest margin 3.39 % 3.37 % 3.33 % 3.30 % 3.32 % Annualized return on average assets 1.02 % 0.95 % 1.02 % 0.96 % 0.91 % Annualized return on average equity 11.42 % 10.93 % 11.77 % 10.94 % 10.07 % Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.03 % 0.12 % 0.08 % 0.05 % 0.04 % Net charge-offs 106 405 266 171 137 Efficiency ratio 65.0 % 65.5 % 61.9 % 64.6 % 67.2 % Per Share Data Basic earnings per share $ 0.91 $ 0.84 $ 0.89 $ 0.82 $ 0.74 Diluted earnings per share 0.91 0.84 0.89 0.82 0.74 Dividend declared per share 0.47 0.47 0.47 0.47 0.47 Book value 32.30 31.33 30.59 29.96 29.66 Common stock price: High 45.25 44.50 44.18 46.27 46.92 Low 39.04 34.84 38.66 43.22 41.29 Close 45.25 41.10 40.24 43.45 44.78 Weighted average common shares: Basic 4,692 4,692 4,691 4,691 4,690 Fully Diluted 4,692 4,692 4,691 4,691 4,703 End-of-period common shares: Issued 5,012 5,012 5,012 5,011 5,011 Treasury 320 320 320 320 320





(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Quarter Ended 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Financial Condition Data: General Total assets $ 1,711,500 $ 1,704,708 $ 1,684,771 $ 1,670,348 $ 1,603,273 Loans, net 1,365,284 1,370,678 1,370,920 1,355,762 1,318,039 Goodwill 17,104 17,104 17,104 17,104 17,104 Intangibles 1,022 1,091 1,162 1,233 1,304 Total deposits 1,327,086 1,309,061 1,219,903 1,210,477 1,191,019 Noninterest-bearing 322,755 321,657 320,814 313,111 311,194 Savings 171,992 170,005 166,063 164,449 166,183 NOW 238,410 253,475 207,819 223,963 216,109 Money Market 238,352 244,753 238,596 238,131 245,081 Time Deposits 355,577 319,171 286,611 270,823 252,452 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,004,331 987,404 899,089 897,366 879,825 Core deposits* 971,509 989,890 933,292 939,654 938,567 Shareholders' equity 151,527 147,026 143,536 140,538 139,134 Asset Quality Non-performing loans $ 15,386 $ 15,794 $ 16,572 $ 8,739 $ 7,132 Non-performing loans to total assets 0.90 % 0.93 % 0.98 % 0.52 % 0.44 % Allowance for loan losses 14,001 13,792 13,837 13,343 13,034 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.02 % 1.00 % 1.00 % 0.97 % 0.98 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 91.00 % 87.32 % 83.50 % 152.68 % 182.75 % Non-performing loans to total loans 1.12 % 1.14 % 1.20 % 0.64 % 0.54 % Capitalization Shareholders' equity to total assets 8.85 % 8.62 % 8.52 % 8.41 % 8.68 %

* Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits





Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP net income $ 4,245 $ 3,480 $ 8,189 $ 6,689 Less: net securities gains (losses), net of tax 18 12 70 (20 ) Non-GAAP core earnings $ 4,227 $ 3,468 $ 8,119 $ 6,709 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Return on average assets (ROA) 1.02 % 0.91 % 0.99 % 0.89 % Less: net securities gains (losses), net of tax 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % — % Non-GAAP core ROA 1.01 % 0.90 % 0.98 % 0.89 % Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Return on average equity (ROE) 11.42 % 10.07 % 11.27 % 9.68 % Less: net securities gains (losses), net of tax 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.09 % (0.03 )% Non-GAAP core ROE 11.37 % 10.04 % 11.18 % 9.71 % Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Basic earnings per share (EPS) $ 0.91 $ 0.74 $ 1.75 $ 1.43 Less: net securities gains (losses), net of tax 0.01 — 0.02 — Non-GAAP basic core EPS $ 0.90 $ 0.74 $ 1.73 $ 1.43 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Diluted EPS $ 0.91 $ 0.74 $ 1.75 $ 1.43 Less: net securities gains (losses), net of tax 0.01 — 0.02 — Non-GAAP diluted core EPS $ 0.90 $ 0.74 $ 1.73 $ 1.43





Source: Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc.