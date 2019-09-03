Quantcast

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Stock Split

By GlobeNewswire,  September 03, 2019, 09:54:00 AM EDT


WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richard A. Grafmyre CFP®, Chief Executive Officer of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ:PWOD) has announced that the Company's Board of Directors approved a 3 for 2 stock split on September 3, 2019. The split will increase shares outstanding by 50% or approximately 2,346,462 shares. Total outstanding shares after the split will total approximately 7,039,389. The split is payable September 30, 2019 to shareholders of record September 17, 2019. Cash will be paid in lieu of fractional shares.

Previous press releases and additional information can be obtained from the company's website at www.pwod.com.

Contact: Richard A. Grafmyre, Chief Executive Officer

300 Market Street, Williamsport,  PA,  17701

(570) 322-1111

(888) 412-5772

pwod@pwod.com

www.pwod.com

Source: Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: PWOD




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7887.54
-75.34  ▼  0.95%
DJIA 26071.19
-332.09  ▼  1.26%
S&P 500 2904.06
-22.40  ▼  0.77%
Data as of Sep 3, 2019 | 12:16PM
View All