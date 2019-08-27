Quantcast

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

August 27, 2019


WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richard A. Grafmyre CFP®, Chief Executive Officer of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ:PWOD) has announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a third quarter 2019 cash dividend of $0.47 per share. 

The dividend is payable September 24, 2019 to shareholders of record September 10, 2019. 

About Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank.  The banks serve customers in North Central and North Eastern Pennsylvania through their retail banking, commercial banking, mortgage services and financial services divisions.  Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. stock is listed on the NASDAQ National Market under the symbol PWOD. 

Contact: Richard A. Grafmyre, Chief Executive Officer
  300 Market Street, Williamsport,  PA,  17701
  (570) 322-1111
  (888) 412-5772
  pwod@pwod.com
  www.pwod.com
   

