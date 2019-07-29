PennantPark Investment Corporation Receives "BBB+" Rating from Egan-Jones



NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT), a leading provider of capital to middle-market companies, today announced that it has been assigned a senior unsecured credit rating of "BBB+" from Egan-Jones Rating Company ("Egan-Jones"). This is an upgrade from the "BBB" rating received in August 2017.

"Since PennantPark Investment Corporation's initial Egan-Jones rating two years ago, we have substantially reduced risk and optimized the portfolio through an increased focus on senior secured credits and greater diversification," said Art Penn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased that Egan-Jones has recognized our disciplined underwriting approach."

Egan-Jones is a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider. Egan-Jones is also certified by the European Securities and Markets Authority.

ABOUT PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORPORATION

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of second lien secured debt, subordinated debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC ("PennantPark").

ABOUT PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC

PennantPark is a leading middle market credit platform, which today has more than $3 billion of assets under management. Since its inception in 2007, PennantPark has provided investors access to middle market credit by offering private equity firms and their portfolio companies as well as other middle-market borrowers a comprehensive range of creative and flexible financing solutions. PennantPark is headquartered in New York and has offices in Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles.

