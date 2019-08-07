Penn Virginia Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results



--- Increased Production 13 Percent over First Quarter ---

HOUSTON, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penn Virginia Corporation ("Penn Virginia" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:PVAC) today announced its financial and operational results for the second quarter 2019.



Recent Significant Highlights

Produced 27,845 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("BOEPD") (72% crude oil) in the second quarter of 2019, which is 13% higher than the first quarter of 2019 and 25% higher than the second quarter of 2018;

Reported net income of $51.6 million, or $3.40 per diluted share, and adjusted net income (1) of $29.8 million, or $1.96 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019;

of $29.8 million, or $1.96 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019; Generated adjusted EBITDAX (2) of $85.0 million for the second quarter of 2019;

of $85.0 million for the second quarter of 2019; Realized oil price of $62.63 per barrel, an approximate $2.70 per barrel premium over the West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") average price for the second quarter of 2019; and

Recorded total cash direct operating expenses per barrel of oil equivalent ("BOE") of $11.67 and adjusted direct operating expenses per BOE(3) of $11.64 for the second quarter of 2019, including lease operating expense ("LOE") of $4.09 per BOE.

John A. Brooks, President and Chief Executive Officer of Penn Virginia commented, "We reported second quarter production above mid-point of guidance, realized strong pricing that represented a significant premium over WTI and recorded low operating costs. These positive results generated adjusted EBITDAX(2) of approximately $85 million and adjusted net income(1) per diluted share of $1.96 for the quarter."

Mr. Brooks continued, "Given our production growth trajectory, we expect to generate free cash flow beginning in the fourth quarter of this year, while increasing year-over-year production by 25% to 30%. Looking ahead, we are confident in our ability to generate free cash flow in 2020."

Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results

Total production increased approximately 25% from the second quarter of 2018, to 2.534 million barrels of oil equivalent ("MMBOE"), or 27,845 BOEPD (72% crude oil). Penn Virginia turned to sales 8 gross (7.3 net) wells during the second quarter of 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Total cash direct operating expenses, which consist of LOE, gathering, processing and transportation ("GPT") expenses, production and ad valorem taxes, and cash general and administrative ("G&A") expenses, were $29.6 million, or $11.67 per BOE, in the second quarter of 2019. Total G&A expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were $6.2 million, or $2.46 per BOE, which included $1.1 million of share-based compensation and non-recurring transaction costs, of which $1.0 million was non-cash. For the second quarter of 2019, adjusted cash general and administrative expenses(4), which exclude those items, were $2.03 per BOE. Adjusted direct operating expenses(3) per BOE, excluding the aforementioned non-cash and non-recurring G&A items, were $11.64 for the second quarter of 2019. For the second quarter of 2019, LOE was $4.09 per BOE.

Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $51.6 million, or $3.40 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $2.5 million, or $0.17 per share, in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted net income(1) was $29.8 million, or $1.96 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2019, versus $37.4 million, or $2.46 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDAX(2) was $85.0 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $75.7 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Hedging Update

Penn Virginia enters into oil hedges on a portion of its production to help mitigate commodity price risk.

The table below sets forth Penn Virginia's current oil hedge positions:

WTI - Oil

Volumes

(Bbls Per

Day) WTI -

Average

Swap Price

($/barrel) LLS - Oil

Volumes

(Bbls Per

Day) LLS -

Average

Swap Price

($/barrel) MEH - Oil

Volumes

(Bbls Per

Day) MEH -

Average

Swap Price

($/barrel) Q3-Q4 2019 7,400 $55.70 5,000 $59.17 1,000 $64.00 2020 7,000 $54.94 - - 2,000 $61.03

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

During the second quarter of 2019, the Company incurred $90.9 million of capital expenditures, of which 96% was associated with drilling and completion capital.

As of June 30, 2019, Penn Virginia had cash of $12.8 million and total debt of $540 million including borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $340.0 million. Liquidity was $172.4 million, including cash and $159.6 million available under the Company's revolving credit facility. As of June 30, 2019, the Company's net debt to adjusted EBITDAX ratio was approximately 1.6x(5).

Acreage and Drilling Inventory

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had approximately 98,500 gross (84,400 net) acres. Approximately 92% of Penn Virginia's acreage is held by production.

Penn Virginia had an estimated 510 gross (438 net) drilling locations at June 30, 2019, of which 100% are Company-operated.

2019 Outlook

The Company is committed to maintaining financial discipline and a strong balance sheet. Penn Virginia is targeting year-over-year production growth of approximately 25% to 30% for 2019, assuming a two-rig development program.

The table below sets forth the Company's operational and financial guidance for 2019:

Production (BOEPD) % oil Third Quarter 28,400 - 29,100 75% Full Year 27,400 - 27,700 75% Realized Price Differentials Oil (premium to WTI, per barrel) $0.00 - $2.00 Natural gas (off Henry Hub, per MMBtu) $0.10 - $0.20



Direct Operating Expenses Lease operating expenses (per BOE) $4.30 - $4.50 GPT expenses (per BOE) $2.25 - $2.75 Ad valorem and production taxes (percent of product revenue) 6.0% - 6.5% Cash G&A expenses (per BOE) $2.00 - $2.50 Capital Expenditures (millions) $335 - $355

Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call

A conference call and webcast discussing second quarter 2019 financial and operational results is scheduled for Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Prepared remarks will be followed by a question and answer period. Investors and analysts may participate via phone by dialing (877) 270-2148 (international: (412) 902-6510) five to 10 minutes before the scheduled start time, or via webcast by logging on to the Company's website, www.pennvirginia.com, at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to download supporting materials and install any necessary audio software.

An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website beginning shortly after the webcast. The replay will also be available from August 8, 2019 through August 15, 2019 by dialing (877) 344-7529 (international (412) 317-0088) and entering the pass code 10133891.

About Penn Virginia Corporation

Penn Virginia Corporation is a pure-play independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas, with operations in the Eagle Ford shale in south Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.pennvirginia.com. The information on the Company's website is not part of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Reserves

The estimates and guidance presented in this release are based on assumptions of capital expenditure levels, prices for oil, natural gas and NGLs, current indications of supply and demand for oil, well results and operating costs. The guidance provided in this release does not constitute any form of guarantee or assurance that the matters indicated will be achieved. While we believe these estimates and the assumptions on which they are based are reasonable, they are inherently uncertain and are subject to, among other things, significant business, economic, operational and regulatory risks and uncertainties and are subject to material revision. Actual results may differ materially from estimates and guidance. Please read the "Forward-Looking Statements" section below, as well as "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K, which are incorporated herein.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, and such statements include, words such as "anticipate," "guidance," "assumptions," "projects," "forward," "estimates," "outlook," "expects," "continues," "intends," "plans," "believes," "future," "potential," "may," "foresee," "possible," "should," "would," "could" and variations of such words or similar expressions, including the negative thereof, to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements include assumptions, risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include, but are not limited to, the following: risks related to completed acquisitions, including our ability to realize their expected benefits; our ability to satisfy our short-term and long-term liquidity needs, including our ability to generate sufficient cash flows from operations or to obtain adequate financing to fund our capital expenditures and meet working capital needs; negative events or publicity adversely affecting our ability to maintain our relationships with our suppliers, service providers, customers, employees, and other third parties; plans, objectives, expectations and intentions contained in this communication that are not historical; our ability to execute our business plan in volatile and depressed commodity price environments; the decline in and volatility of commodity prices for oil, NGLs, and natural gas; our ability to develop, explore for, acquire and replace oil and natural gas reserves and sustain production; our ability to generate profits or achieve targeted reserves in our development and exploratory drilling and well operations; our ability to meet guidance, market expectations and internal projections, including type curves; any impairments, write-downs or write-offs of our reserves or assets; the projected demand for and supply of oil, NGLs and natural gas; our ability to contract for drilling rigs, frac crews, materials, supplies and services at reasonable costs; our ability to renew or replace expiring contracts on acceptable terms; our ability to obtain adequate pipeline transportation capacity or other transportation for our oil and gas production at reasonable cost and to sell the production at, or at reasonable discounts to, market prices; the uncertainties inherent in projecting future rates of production for our wells and the extent to which actual production differs from that estimated in our proved oil and natural gas reserves; use of new techniques in our development, including choke management and longer laterals; drilling and operating risks; our ability to compete effectively against other oil and gas companies; leasehold terms expiring before production can be established and our ability to replace expired leases; environmental obligations, costs and liabilities that are not covered by an effective indemnity or insurance; the timing of receipt of necessary regulatory permits; the effect of commodity and financial derivative arrangements with other parties, and counterparty risk related to the ability of these parties to meet their future obligations; the occurrence of unusual weather or operating conditions, including force majeure events; our ability to retain or attract senior management and key employees; our reliance on a limited number of customers and a particular region for substantially all of our revenues and production; compliance with and changes in governmental regulations or enforcement practices, especially with respect to environmental, health and safety matters; physical, electronic and cybersecurity breaches; uncertainties relating to general domestic and international economic and political conditions; the impact and costs associated with litigation or other legal matters; and other risks set forth in our filings with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in our press releases and public filings with the SEC. Many of the factors that will determine our future results are beyond the ability of management to control or predict. In addition, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management's views only as of the date hereof. The statements in this communication speak only as of the date of communication. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Footnotes (1) Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure. Definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the closest GAAP-based financial measures appear at the end of this release. (2) Adjusted EBITDAX is a non-GAAP financial measure. Definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the closest GAAP-based financial measures appear at the end of this release. (3) Adjusted direct operating expenses per BOE is a non-GAAP financial measure. Definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the closest GAAP-based financial measures appear at the end of this release. (4) Adjusted cash general and administrative expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. Definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the closest GAAP-based financial measures appear at the end of this release. (5) Calculation based on the last 12 months.

PENN VIRGINIA CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS and SELECTED OPERATING STATISTICS- unaudited (in thousands, except per share, production and price data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues Crude oil $ 114,031 $ 94,812 $ 101,716 $ 208,843 $ 172,974 Natural gas liquids (NGLs) 3,502 5,548 5,533 9,050 8,479 Natural gas 5,290 4,277 3,912 9,567 6,702 Total product revenues 122,823 104,637 111,161 227,460 188,155 Gain on sales of assets, net 16 25 4 41 79 Other revenues, net (72 ) 566 415 494 557 Total revenues 122,767 105,228 111,580 227,995 188,791 Operating expenses Lease operating 10,362 11,004 8,730 21,366 16,026 Gathering, processing and transportation 6,408 3,929 4,574 10,337 7,933 Production and ad valorem taxes 7,579 5,692 5,795 13,271 9,887 General and administrative 5,215 6,027 4,447 11,242 9,342 Total cash direct operating expenses 29,564 26,652 23,546 56,216 43,188 Share-based compensation - equity classified awards 1,017 1,038 875 2,055 2,451 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 44,298 38,870 31,273 83,168 53,354 Total operating expenses 74,879 66,560 55,694 141,439 98,993 Operating income 47,888 38,668 55,886 86,556 89,798 Other income (expense) Interest expense, net (9,056 ) (9,478 ) (6,150 ) (18,534 ) (10,751 ) Derivatives 13,603 (68,017 ) (52,241 ) (54,414 ) (71,036 ) Other, net 8 106 (16 ) 114 (74 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 52,443 (38,721 ) (2,521 ) 13,722 7,937 Income tax benefit (expense) (818 ) 24 - (794 ) (163 ) Net income (loss) $ 51,625 $ (38,697 ) $ (2,521 ) $ 12,928 $ 7,774 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 3.42 $ (2.56 ) $ (0.17 ) $ 0.86 $ 0.52 Diluted $ 3.40 $ (2.56 ) $ (0.17 ) $ 0.85 $ 0.51 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 15,106 15,098 15,058 15,102 15,050 Diluted 15,162 15,098 15,058 15,174 15,171 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Production Crude oil (MBbls) 1,821 1,652 1,498 3,473 2,625 NGLs (MBbls) 389 315 269 704 434 Natural gas (MMcf) 1,947 1,531 1,515 3,478 2,486 Total (MBOE) 2,534 2,222 2,020 4,756 3,473 Average daily production (BOEPD) 27,845 24,692 22,200 26,278 19,189 Prices Crude oil ($ per Bbl) $ 62.63 $ 57.39 $ 67.89 $ 60.14 $ 65.89 NGLs ($ per Bbl) $ 9.01 $ 17.60 $ 20.54 $ 12.85 $ 19.56 Natural gas ($ per Mcf) $ 2.72 $ 2.79 $ 2.58 $ 2.75 $ 2.70 Aggregate ($ per BOE) $ 48.47 $ 47.08 $ 55.02 $ 47.82 $ 54.17 Prices - Adjusted for derivative settlements Crude oil ($ per Bbl) $ 58.07 $ 60.05 $ 59.61 $ 59.02 $ 58.28 Aggregate ($ per BOE) $ 45.20 $ 49.06 $ 48.89 $ 47.00 $ 48.42





PENN VIRGINIA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - unaudited (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets $ 80,889 $ 126,430 Net property and equipment 1,038,687 927,994 Other noncurrent assets 10,168 14,530 Total assets $ 1,129,744 $ 1,068,954 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities $ 126,196 $ 104,691 Other noncurrent liabilities 10,518 5,533 Total long-term debt, net 531,476 511,375 Total shareholders' equity 461,554 447,355 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,129,744 $ 1,068,954









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - unaudited (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 51,625 $ (38,697 ) $ (2,521 ) $ 12,928 $ 7,774 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 44,298 38,870 31,273 83,168 53,354 Derivative contracts: Net losses (gains) (13,603 ) 68,017 52,241 54,414 71,036 Cash settlements, net (8,301 ) 4,394 (12,401 ) (3,907 ) (19,977 ) Deferred income tax expense 818 1,212 - 2,030 163 Gain on sales of assets, net (16 ) (25 ) (4 ) (41 ) (79 ) Non-cash interest expense 827 921 848 1,748 1,644 Share-based compensation (equity-classified) 1,017 1,038 875 2,055 2,451 Other, net 13 13 13 26 26 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 8,425 (6,484 ) 11,412 1,941 4,026 Net cash provided by operating activities 85,103 69,259 81,736 154,362 120,418 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisitions, net - - (3,497 ) - (86,835 ) Capital expenditures (89,455 ) (86,486 ) (123,511 ) (175,941 ) (201,350 ) Proceeds from sales of assets, net 11 18 974 29 2,525 Net cash used in investing activities (89,444 ) (86,468 ) (126,034 ) (175,912 ) (285,660 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from credit facility borrowings 20,000 12,000 48,500 32,000 166,500 Repayment of credit facility borrowings (5,000 ) (8,000 ) - (13,000 ) - Debt issuance costs paid (2,518 ) - - (2,518 ) (754 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 12,482 4,000 48,500 16,482 165,746 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 8,141 (13,209 ) 4,202 (5,068 ) 504 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 4,655 17,864 7,319 17,864 11,017 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 12,796 $ 4,655 $ 11,521 $ 12,796 $ 11,521





PENN VIRGINIA CORPORATION CERTAIN NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - unaudited Readers are reminded that non-GAAP measures are merely a supplement to, and not a replacement for, or superior to financial measures prepared according to GAAP. They should be evaluated in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures. It should be noted as well that our non-GAAP information may be different from the non-GAAP information provided by other companies. Reconciliation of GAAP "Net income (loss)" to Non-GAAP "Adjusted net income" Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net income (loss) adjusted to include net cash settlements of derivatives and exclude the effects, net of income taxes, of non-cash changes in the fair value of derivatives, net gains on the sales of assets, acquisition, divestiture and strategic transaction costs, executive retirement costs and alternative minimum tax credit adjustments. We believe that Non-GAAP adjusted net income and non-GAAP adjusted net income per share amounts provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance. This information facilitates management's internal comparisons to the Company's historical operating results as well as to the operating results of our competitors. Since management finds this measure to be useful, the Company believes that our investors can benefit by evaluating both non-GAAP and GAAP results. Adjusted net income non-GAAP is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to net income (loss). Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income (loss) $ 51,625 $ (38,697 ) $ (2,521 ) $ 12,928 $ 7,774 Adjustments for derivatives: Net losses (gains) (13,603 ) 68,017 52,241 54,414 71,036 Cash settlements, net (8,301 ) 4,394 (12,401 ) (3,907 ) (19,977 ) Gain on sales of assets, net (16 ) (25 ) (4 ) (41 ) (79 ) Acquisition, divestiture and strategic transaction costs 76 724 56 800 487 Executive retirement costs - - - - 250 Alternative minimum tax credit adjustments to income taxes, net - - - - 163 Adjusted net income $ 29,781 $ 34,413 $ 37,371 $ 64,194 $ 59,654 Net income (loss), per diluted share $ 3.40 $ (2.56 ) $ (0.17 ) $ 0.85 $ 0.51 Adjusted net income, per diluted share $ 1.96 $ 2.25 $ 2.46 $ 4.23 $ 3.93 Reconciliation of GAAP "Net income (loss)" to Non-GAAP "Adjusted EBITDAX" Adjusted EBITDAX represents net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization expense and share-based compensation expense, further adjusted to include the net cash settlements of derivatives and exclude the effects of gains on sales of assets, non-cash changes in the fair value of derivatives, and special items including acquisition, divestiture and strategic transaction costs and executive retirement costs. We believe this presentation is commonly used by investors and professional research analysts for the valuation, comparison, rating, investment recommendations of companies within the oil and gas exploration and production industry. We use this information for comparative purposes within our industry. Adjusted EBITDAX is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to net income (loss). Adjusted EBITDAX as defined by Penn Virginia may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss) and other measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as operating income or cash flows from operating activities. Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of Penn Virginia's results as reported under GAAP. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands, except per unit amounts) Net income (loss) $ 51,625 $ (38,697 ) $ (2,521 ) $ 12,928 $ 7,774 Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted EBITDAX: Interest expense, net 9,056 9,478 6,150 18,534 10,751 Income tax (benefit) expense 818 (24 ) - 794 163 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 44,298 38,870 31,273 83,168 53,354 Share-based compensation expense (equity-classified) 1,017 1,038 875 2,055 2,451 Gain on sales of assets, net (16 ) (25 ) (4 ) (41 ) (79 ) Adjustments for derivatives: Net losses (gains) (13,603 ) 68,017 52,241 54,414 71,036 Cash settlements, net (8,301 ) 4,394 (12,401 ) (3,907 ) (19,977 ) Adjustment for special items: Acquisition, divestiture and strategic transaction costs 76 724 56 800 487 Executive retirement costs - - - - 250 Adjusted EBITDAX $ 84,970 $ 83,775 $ 75,669 $ 168,745 $ 126,210 Adjusted EBITDAX per BOE $ 33.53 $ 37.70 $ 37.46 $ 35.48 $ 36.34 Reconciliation of GAAP "Operating expenses" to Non-GAAP "Adjusted direct operating expenses and Adjusted direct operating expenses per BOE" Adjusted direct operating expenses and adjusted direct operating expenses per BOE are a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that excludes certain non-recurring expenses and non-cash expenses. We believe that the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted total direct operating expense per BOE is useful to investors because it provides readers with a meaningful measure of our cost profile and provides for greater comparability period-over-period. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands, except per unit amounts) Operating expenses - GAAP $ 74,879 $ 66,560 $ 55,694 $ 141,439 $ 98,993 Less: Share-based compensation - equity-classified awards (1,017 ) (1,038 ) (875 ) (2,055 ) (2,451 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization (44,298 ) (38,870 ) (31,273 ) (83,168 ) (53,354 ) Total cash direct operating expenses 29,564 26,652 23,546 56,216 43,188 Significant special charges: Acquisition, divestiture and strategic transaction costs (76 ) (724 ) (56 ) (800 ) (487 ) Executive retirement costs - - - - (250 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted direct operating expenses $ 29,488 $ 25,928 $ 23,490 $ 55,416 $ 42,451 Total cash direct operating expenses per BOE $ 11.67 $ 11.99 $ 11.66 $ 11.82 $ 12.43 Non-GAAP Adjusted direct operating expenses per BOE $ 11.64 $ 11.67 $ 11.63 $ 11.65 $ 12.22 Reconciliation of GAAP "General and administrative expenses" to Non-GAAP "Adjusted cash general and administrative expenses" Adjusted cash general and administrative expenses is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that excludes certain non-recurring expenses and non-cash share-based compensation expense. We believe that the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted cash general and administrative expenses is useful to investors because it provides readers with a meaningful measure of our recurring G&A expense and provides for greater comparability period-over-period. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands, except per unit amounts) General and administrative expenses - direct $ 5,215 $ 6,027 $ 4,447 $ 11,242 $ 9,342 Share-based compensation - equity-classified awards 1,017 1,038 875 2,055 2,451 GAAP General and administrative expenses 6,232 7,065 5,322 13,297 11,793 Less: Share-based compensation - equity-classified awards (1,017 ) (1,038 ) (875 ) (2,055 ) (2,451 ) Significant special charges: Acquisition, divestiture and strategic transaction costs (76 ) (724 ) (56 ) (800 ) (487 ) Executive retirement costs - - - - (250 ) Adjusted cash general and administrative expenses $ 5,139 $ 5,303 $ 4,391 $ 10,442 $ 8,605 GAAP General and administrative expenses per BOE $ 2.46 $ 3.18 $ 2.63 $ 2.80 $ 3.40 Adjusted cash general and administrative expenses per BOE $ 2.03 $ 2.39 $ 2.17 $ 2.20 $ 2.48

