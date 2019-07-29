Quantcast

Penn Virginia Corporation Schedules Conference Call for Second Quarter 2019 Results

By GlobeNewswire,  July 29, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


HOUSTON, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penn Virginia Corporation ("Penn Virginia" or the "Company")(NASDAQ:PVAC) announced today that it will release second quarter 2019 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, and hold a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. Eastern.

Event: Penn Virginia Corporation Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call

Earnings Call Timing: Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. Eastern

Webcast: Log onto the Company's website, www.pennvirginia.com, up to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The webcast can also be accessed at

https://services.choruscall.com/links/pvc190808.html

Phone: Dial toll-free (877) 270-2148 (international: (412) 902-6510) five to ten minutes before the scheduled start of the conference call.

Replay: An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at the Company's website beginning shortly after the webcast. The replay will also be available from August 8, 2019 through August 15, 2019 by dialing (877) 344-7529 (international: (412) 317-0088) and entering the pass code 10133891.

Penn Virginia Corporation is a pure-play independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas, with operations in the Eagle Ford shale in south Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.pennvirginia.com.

Contact:

Clay Jeansonne     

Investor Relations

Ph: (713) 722-6540

E-Mail: invest@pennvirginia.com

 

Source: Penn Virginia Corporation

